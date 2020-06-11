HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
    NIRF MBA Rankings 2020 declared by the HRD Ministry

    Ministry of Human Resource Development of India today announced the much awaited NIRD Rankings 2020 for nine different streams including the NIRF MBA Rankings 2020. Usually, these rankings are declared in the month of April every year since their inception in 2016 but this year the rankings got delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

    Today, the HRD Minister, Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the NIRF MBA Rankings 2020 through a webinar. Minister of State, Mr Sanjay Dhotre, Mr D P Singh, Chairman UGC and Mr Anil Saharsrabudhe also attended the webcast for the announcement of NIRF rankings

    In the NIRF MBA Rankings 2020, management education related universities and colleges from across the country were rated according to a pre-determined framework. This framework is based on several parameters like graduation outcomes, research and professional practices, learning and resources, teaching, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

    This year, IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked as the top management education institution in India, followed by IIM Bangalore at the second position and IIM Calcutta at the third position.

    Name Rank City State
    IIM Ahmedabad 1 Ahmedabad Gujarat
    IIM Bangalore 2 Bengaluru Karnataka
    IIM Calcutta 3 Kolkata West Bengal
    IIM Lucknow 4 Lucknow Uttar Pradesh
    IIT Kharagpur 5 Kharagpur West Bengal
    IIM Kozhikode 6 Kozhikode Kerala
    IIM Indore 7 Indore Madhya Pradesh
    IIT Delhi 8 New Delhi Delhi
      Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) 9 Jamshedpur Jharkhand
    Management Development Institute (MDI) 10 Gurugram Haryana
    IIT Bombay 11 Mumbai Maharashtra
    IIT Roorkee 12 Roorkee Uttarakhand
    National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) 12 Mumbai Maharashtra
    IIT Madras 14 Chennai Tamil Nadu
    IIM Trichy 15 Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu
    IIT Kanpur 16 Kanpur Uttar Pradesh
     IIM Udaipur  17 Udaipur Rajasthan
    S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) 18 Mumbai Maharashtra
    IIM Raipur 19 Raipur Chhattisgarh
    IIM Ranchi 20 Ranchi Jharkhand
    IIM Rohtak 21 Rohtak Haryana
    Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) 22 Pune Maharashtra
    Great Lakes Institute of Management 23 Chennai Tamil Nadu
    SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) 24 Mumbai Maharashtra
    ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (ICFAI) 25 Hyderabad Telangana
    Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) 26 New Delhi Delhi
    T.A.Pai Management Institute (TAPMI)   27 Manipal Karnataka
    International Management Institute (IMI) 28 New Delhi Delhi
    IIT (Indian School of Mines) 29 Dhanbad Jharkhand
    IIM Shillong 30 Shillong Meghalaya
    Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) 31 Bhubaneswar Odisha
    Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) 32 Bhubaneswar Odisha
    IIM Kashipur 33 Kashipur Uttarakhand
    Jamia Millia Islamia 34 New Delhi Delhi
    NIT Trichy 35 Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu
    Banaras Hindu University (BHU) 36 Varanasi Uttar Pradesh
    Institute of Management Technology (IMT) 37 Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh
    BML Munjal University 37 Gurgaon Haryana
    Alliance University 39 Bengaluru Karnataka
    IIM 40 Nagpur Maharashtra
    Amity University Noida 41 Gautam Budh Nagar Uttar Pradesh
    Panjab University (PU) 42 Chandigarh Chandigarh
    FORE  School of Management 43 New Delhi Delhi
    Nirma University (NIRMA) 44 Ahmedabad Gujarat
    Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) 45 Aligarh Uttar Pradesh
    PSG College of Technology 46 Coimbatore Tamil Nadu
    Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMT) 47 Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh
    Goa Institute of Management (GIM) 48 Sanquelim Goa
    Lovely Professional University (LPU) 49 Phagwara Punjab
    Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) 50 Chennai Tamil Nadu
    Chandigarh University (CU) 51 Mohali Punjab
    International Management Institute (IMI) 52 Kolkata West Bengal
    Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR) 53 Sri City, Chittoor Andhra Pradesh
    Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET) 54 Patiala Punjab
    Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) 55 Vellore Tamil Nadu
    K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research (KJSIMR) 56 Mumbai Maharashtra
    Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)     57 New Delhi Delhi
    Birla Institute of Technology (BITS) 58 Ranchi Jharkhand
    Anna University 59 Chennai Tamil Nadu
    Institute of Management Technology (IMT) 60 Nagpur Maharashtra
    Institute of Management Technology (IMT) 61 Hyderabad Telangana
    Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) 62 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
    International Management Institute (IMI) 63 Bhubaneswar Odisha
    Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development 64 Pune Maharashtra
    IIHMR UNIVERSITY 65 Jaipur Rajasthan
    University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) 66 Dehradun Uttarakhand
    Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS) 67 Delhi Delhi
    Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research (WeSchool)      68 Mumbai Maharashtra
    Jaipuria Institute of Management 69 Noida Uttar Pradesh
    Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University 70 Vaddeswaram Andhra Pradesh
    Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) 71 Belgaum Karnataka
    Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) 72 Anand Gujarat
    Jaipuria Institute of Management 73 Lucknow Uttar Pradesh
    Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) 74 Gandhinagar Gujarat
    Chitkara University 75 Rajpura Punjab

