NIRF MBA Rankings 2020 declared by the HRD Ministry

Ministry of Human Resource Development of India today announced the much awaited NIRD Rankings 2020 for nine different streams including the NIRF MBA Rankings 2020. Usually, these rankings are declared in the month of April every year since their inception in 2016 but this year the rankings got delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Today, the HRD Minister, Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the NIRF MBA Rankings 2020 through a webinar. Minister of State, Mr Sanjay Dhotre, Mr D P Singh, Chairman UGC and Mr Anil Saharsrabudhe also attended the webcast for the announcement of NIRF rankings

In the NIRF MBA Rankings 2020, management education related universities and colleges from across the country were rated according to a pre-determined framework. This framework is based on several parameters like graduation outcomes, research and professional practices, learning and resources, teaching, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

This year, IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked as the top management education institution in India, followed by IIM Bangalore at the second position and IIM Calcutta at the third position.

