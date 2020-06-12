Dr Jitendra Singh: North-East is India’s new Business Frontier

On June 5, 2020, the Union Minister of State for Development of the North Eastern Region who also holds office as the Minister of State to the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr Jitendra Singh stated that the Northeast region is emerging as a new business destination in India.

According to Dr.Jitendra Singh, the COVID-19 pandemic will trigger new paradigms to emerge with a potential for breakthroughs in trade, economy, scientific research, among other such areas. This will catapult this region as the hub of economic activities in India. It will become a preferred destination for major Startups as well.

He stated while inaugurating the e-Symposium 2020 organised jointly by IIM Shillong and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research & Analysis that in the last 6 years, the North Eastern Region has recovered from the lapses of the past because for the first time this region has received appropriate attention at par with the other regions in India. This increased India’s capacity and brought back the lost public confidence. He also mentioned the lack of interest the previous governments showed while he lauded Modi’s efforts towards holistic development of this region.

The current government has successfully overcome the connectivity issues. It is encouraging entrepreneurship in the region. Dr. Jitendra Singh also stated that this Government is committed to providing this region all the required assistance. In the last 6 years, this region has observed significant development in terms of road, railways and air connectivity which facilitates the easier and faster movement of goods and persons across the region. States such as Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya which previously had poor connectivity via railways and roads are now connected via railways and better roads. Dr.Jitendra Singh also called upon institutions like IIM Shillong to frame policies and guide the enabling governments for complete development of India’s North-Eastern region.

Before Dr Jitendra Singh’s address, Secretary DoNER Dr Inderjit Singh, Secretary NEC Mr Moses Chalai, Chairman of the Board of Governors at IIM Shillong Mr Shishir Bajoria, Member Board of Governors IIM Shillong Mr Atul Kulkarni, Director of IIM Shillong Professor D P Goyal and Professor Keya Sengupta also spoke on at the gathering underpinning their ideas with regard to the scope, magnitude and need for strategy and development initiatives to further integrate this region into the mainstream Indian society.

Source – The Daily Excelsior

