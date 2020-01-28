FT Global Rankings 2020: IIM Bangalore topped MBA College of India; Detailed Ranking on rankings.ft.com

FT Global Rankings 2020

The Indian Institute of Bangalore has been ranked at 27th position in the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2020 to become the best Indian B-School. This was trailed by ISB Hyderabad in the 28th position. IIM Bangalore has ventured up 6 spots from a year ago rankings when it was positioned at the 33rd spot. ISB Hyderabad has anyway gone 4 places down this year.

The Financial Times Global MBA Rankings consistently positions the top 100 worldwide post-graduate curricula (1 year and 2 years) offering schools for applicants with earlier work experience.

ISB offers a 2-year Executive MBA program and IIMs offer only a one-year executive program for officials with earlier work experience. IIM Calcutta has progressed in its rankings by seven positions this year. A year ago, it was positioned at 49 which this year is 42.

The official website to check the global ranking is http://rankings.ft.com .

Chief Anju Seth of IIM Calcutta valued the positioning framework to mirror the business colleges MBA quality, the professors and group endeavor working for. Likewise, the rankings of IIM Calcutta were obviously better than its neighbors. It was the third continuous year when IIM Calcutta’s MBA ex rankings had been improved.

IIM Ahmedabad has been positioned 47th by FT Global MBA Rankings 2020. This establishment has seen the greatest drops to date which is 14 spots. A year ago, the organization positioned 47th in FT Rankings yet this year it tripped to 61st spot.

Harvard Business School in the United States of America has recovered its top position this year. A year ago, topper Stanford Graduate School of Business stood third this year. It is to be noticed that the best three spots have been filled by the B-Schools of the US itself. 6 universities from the United States have been positioned among the best 10, including two from France and one from China this year. INSEAD and HEC Paris from France are the schools on the fourth and ninth spot respectively. The main incorporation from Great Britain is the London Business School.

The rankings depended on the average income earned by the students in recent years as one of the parameters. IIM Bangalore applicants had earned a measure of $183,703 trailed by ISB at $1,61,174.

