MBA

All about MBA-Liberal Studies Management (LSM), the new IIM-K Programme
IIM Kozhikode roles out new MBA Programme; Check details, cut-off here.
In MBA  ·  16 hours ago
Business Conclave SRCC, India’s largest undergraduate management festival: 12th to 14th February, 2020
Business Conclave SRCC, India’s largest undergraduate management festival is back with the twelfth edition, to be held on 12th, 13th & 14th of February, 2020. SRCC Business Conclave has earned the enviable position of being the largest undergraduate management festival in India that has been graced by legendary businessmen such as Shri Mukesh Ambani, Shri
In MBA  ·  16 hours ago
Why joining the Best Coaching classes for MAT and CAT is Important?
There is a tough competition in this modern world especially when it comes to education. Education is extremely important for s successful life, not only for money but also for getting knowledge. Many students prefer to study on their own, however, a helping hand is needed during some milestone exams. When an entrance in a
In MBAMAT 2019  ·  19 hours ago
Career Opportunities in Quantitative Finance: By Prof. (Dr.) Samir Ranjan, IFMR GSB, Krea University
The demand for this specialization has sky rocketed over recent years as many firms are hiring trained graduates to help them and resolve their financial and risk management problems. Quantitative finance makes use of various mathematical models and deals with extremely large datasets which are analyzed to gain deeper understanding of the financial markets and various
In MBA  ·  19 hours ago
Information about the Subjects included in MAT
In this tough competitive modern world education is extremely important for success. The more you are educated, there are more chances of getting a dream job. A dream job is where you get to work in the field which you love along with a handsome annual package. Nowadays, as the field of education is expanding
In MBAMAT 2019  ·  19 hours ago
Bank PO

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Apply for Vacant Positions on indianbank.net.in
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for Vacant Positions on indianbank.net.in.
In Bank PO  ·  3 weeks ago
SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2020: Last Date to Apply till 26th January at sbi.co.in
SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2020, State Bank of India announced Last Date to Apply till 26th January. Candidates can check official website sbi.co.in
In Bank POSBI PO 2019  ·  3 weeks ago
SBI Recruitment 2020: Apply for 106 Specialist Officer and Clerical Cadre Posts on onlinesbi.com
SBI Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 106 Specialist Officer and Clerical Cadre Posts on onlinesbi.com.
In Bank POSBI SO  ·  3 weeks ago
IBPS Exam Calendar 2020-21 Released at ibps.in, Steps to download here IBPS PO, Clerk and SO Exam Date
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the tentative calendar of the online examination for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Public Sector Banks (PSBs).
In Bank POIBPS PO 2019  ·  3 weeks ago
IBPS PO 2019 Interview Call Letter Released on ibps.in; Interview in Jan/Feb 2020
IBPS PO 2019 Interview Call Letter: Candidates can download the IBPS PO 2019 interview call letter released on ibps.in.
In Bank POIBPS PO 2019  ·  4 weeks ago
IBPS PO Mains Score Cards Released at ibps.in, Steps How to Download
IBPS PO Mains Score Cards 2020, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Released. Candidates can download from official website ibps.in
In Bank POIBPS PO 2019  ·  5 weeks ago
Engineering

Research, Interdisciplinarity and Science Communication – Part IV
Science is the most beneficial when it is within reach of society, and effective science communication leads to the exploration of science, research, and technology for the advantage of all.
In Engineering  ·  2 weeks ago
IGNOU MBA & B.Ed Exam 2020: NTA Application Process to start Today on ntaignou.nic.in
IGNOU MBA & B.Ed Exam 2020: The NTA will start the application process from today on the official website, ntaignou.nic.in.
In Engineering  ·  2 weeks ago
IGNOU Admissions 2020: Application for January Session Closing Today on ignou.ac.in
IGNOU Admissions 2020: Candidates must complete their application process for January Session by today on ignou.ac.in.
In Engineering  ·  2 weeks ago
JEE Main April 2020 Exam Dates Changes; Details on jeemain.nic.in
JEE Main April 2020: Candidates can check the changes exam dates on the official website, jeemain.nic.in.
In EngineeringJEE Main 2020  ·  2 weeks ago
Madras University Result 2019 for UG, PG Nov-Dec Exam to be Declared Soon on unom.ac.in
Madras University Result 2019: Candidates can download the result for UG, PG Nov-Dec Exam to be declared soon on unom.ac.in.
In Engineering  ·  2 weeks ago
NIELIT CCC Admit Card Released on student.nielit.gov.in; Direct Link to Download here
NIELIT CCC Admit Card: Candidates can download the admit card released on student.nielit.gov.in.
In Engineering  ·  2 weeks ago
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020

India Post Extends Submission Date for CHSL 2017; Details on ssc.nic.in
India Post Extends Submission Date for CHSL 2017: Candidates can get more details on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020SSC CHSL 2019  ·  2 weeks ago
SSC JHT, SHT and Junior Translator Paper I Result Declared on ssc.nic.in; Paper 2 exam on 16th Feb 2020
SSC JHT, SHT and Junior Translator Paper I Result: Candidates can check their results declared on ssc.nic.in and appear for the Paper 2 exam on 16th Feb 2020.
In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020SSC JHT (Junior Hindi Translator) Exam 2019  ·  2 weeks ago
SSC CGL 2019: Check Application Status on sscnwr.org
SSC CGL 2019: Candidates applied for this exam can check Application Status on the official website, sscnwr.org.
In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020SSC CGL 2019  ·  2 weeks ago
APSSB 2020 Admit Card for LDC and JSA to be Released Today on apssb.in
APSSB 2020 Admit Card: Candidates can download the admit card for LDC and JSA posts to be released today on apssb.in.
In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  3 weeks ago
SSC CGL Tier-3 2018 Result to be Released Next Month on ssc.nic.in; Check Details here
SSC CGL Tier-3 2018 Result: Candidates can download the result to be released next month on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020SSC CGL 2019  ·  3 weeks ago
SSC Phase 8 Notification 2020: Application Process begins at ssc.nic.in, Steps How to Apply
SSC Phase 8 Notification 2020, Staff Selection Commission released notification that the Application Process begins. Candidates can check official website ssc.nic.in
In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  4 weeks ago
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020

UPSC Preparation 2020: Boost your UPSC knowledge in free now!
Boost your UPSC knowledge in free now! UPSC civil service examination is one of the toughest and vast syllabus one will ever study! Many aspirants are clueless as to how to cover the entire portion in a systematic and effective way. This makes them seek coaching classes assistance, around 3-4 lakh aspirants move to the
In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2020  ·  in 4 hours
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 421 vacant posts of Enforcement Officer on upsconline.nic.in
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 421 vacant posts of Enforcement Officer on upsconline.nic.in.
In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  2 weeks ago
UPPSC Unani Medical Officer 2020 Answer Key Out on uppsc.up.nic.in, Objection to be Raised by 3rd Feb
UPPSC Unani Medical Officer 2020 Answer Key: Candidates can download the answer key released on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  2 weeks ago
UPPSC PCS Mains Final Marks 2017 Announced on uppsc.gov.in; Check for More Details here
UPPSC PCS Mains Final Marks 2017: Candidates can check their marks released on the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.gov.in.
In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  2 weeks ago
TSPSC CV List 2020 for AAO, ASO Posts Released Today on tspsc.gov.in; Check for More Details here
TSPSC CV List 2020: Candidates can download the list of candidates being selected for the certificate verification round on the official website, tspsc.gov.in.
In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  2 weeks ago
BPSC Assistant Mains Exam 2020 Admit Card Released Today on bpsc.bih.nic.in; Exam on 1st Feb
BPSC Assistant Mains Exam 2020 Admit Card: Candidates can download the admit card released today on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  2 weeks ago
Railways

RRB Group D Admit Card 2020 to be Released Soon on Regional Websites and rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Group D Admit Card 2020: Candidates can download the RRB Group D admit card to be released soon on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
In RailwaysRRB Group D  ·  2 weeks ago
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 2792 Apprentice Posts on rrcer.com
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 2792 Apprentice Posts on the official website, rrcer.com.
In Railways  ·  2 weeks ago
RRB NTPC Group D Exam Dates 2020: No updates yet; Expecting a Longer Wait
RRB NTPC Group D Exam Dates 2020: There is not official updates yet released but as per the experts, a Longer Wait is being expected.
In RailwaysRRB Group D  ·  3 weeks ago
RRB NTPC Exam 2019: Railway still not floated the tender to hire the agency to conduct the CBT 1 exam
Railway recruitment board had invited the applications almost a year back to fill around 35,208 positions for Non-Technical Popular category (NTPC) posts. The written exam to select the candidates were supposed to be conducted in tentatively between June to September 2019 but it has been more than 11 months that RRB has not released the
In RailwaysRRB NTPC 2019  ·  3 weeks ago
West Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1273 Trade Apprentice at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in
Railway West Central Region WCR Jabalpur issued notification related to the recruitment process for the post of Trade Apprentice in various stream 2020.
In Railways  ·  4 weeks ago
Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1273 Apprentice for Different Trades at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in
Western Railway Recruitment 2020, Western Railway released notification for 1273 Apprentice for Different Trades. Candidates can apply online from official website wcr.indianrailways.gov.in
In Railways  ·  4 weeks ago
Bank Clerk

SBI Clerk 2020 Registration Process Closing on 26th Jan on sbi.co.in; Check Details here
SBI Clerk 2020 Registration Process: Candidates can register for SBI Clerk 2020 exam before 26th Jan on sbi.co.in.
In Bank Clerk  ·  3 weeks ago
IBPS Clerk Scorecard Released at ibps.in, Check How to Download
IBPS Clerk Scorecard, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Released Result. Candidates can download from official website ibps.in
In Bank ClerkIBPS Clerk  ·  last month
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Scorecard Released on ibps.in, Direct Link here
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Scorecard: Candidates can download the scorecard released on the official website, ibps.in.
In Bank ClerkIBPS Clerk  ·  last month
IBPS Clerk Mains 2019 Admit Card to be Released Soon on ibps.in; Steps to Download here
IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019: Candidates can download the admit card to be released soon on ibps.in.
In Bank ClerkIBPS Clerk  ·  last month
SBI Clerk 2020 Notification: Apply Online for 8000 Vacancies @sbi.co.in, Check here for more Details
SBI Clerk 2020 Notification: SBI announced for 8000 Vacancies . Candidates can apply online from official website sbi.co.in
In Bank ClerkSBI Clerk 2019  ·  last month
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 7870 Vacant Posts on sbi.co.in
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply online for 7870 Vacant Posts on the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.
In Bank ClerkSBI Clerk 2019  ·  last month
Insurance

LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019 Declared at licindia.in, Steps How to Check LIC Assistant Mains Result 2020 Regionwise
LIC Assistant Mains Result 2019, Life Insurance Corporation of India Declared at licindia.in, Candidates can Check Result Regionwise
In Insurance  ·  4 weeks ago
Top 5 Banking, Insurance and Other Major Government Exams Conducted in 2019
Top 5 Government Jobs in 2019, Banking, Insurance and Other Major Exams Conducted
In Insurance  ·  last month
LIC HFL 2019 Final Result for Assistant and Associate posts Released on lichousing.com
LIC HFL 2019 Final Result: Candidates can check the result for Assistant and Associate posts released on the official website, lichousing.com.
In Insurance  ·  last month
LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 Analysis: Check the most Difficult Section in the Exam
LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 Analysis: Know the Level of difficultly.
In Insurance  ·  last month
LIC HFL Assistant Manager 2019 Final Result Declared, Check on official website @www.licindia.in
LIC HFL Assistant Manager 2019, Life Insurance Corporation of India announced Final Result. Candidates can check official website www.licindia.in
In Insurance  ·  last month
LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019: Check Exam Pattern and Section-Wise Marks Distribution
LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019, Life Insurance Corporation of India give details for Exam Pattern and Section-Wise Marks Distribution. Candidates can check official website licindia.in
In Insurance  ·  last month
RBI

RBI Assistant 2020: Apply by Today on rbi.org.in; Check for More Details here
RBI Assistant 2020: Candidates can apply by Today on the official website, rbi.org.in.
In RBIRBI Assistant  ·  3 weeks ago
RBI Assistant 2020 Application Process to end on 24th Jan on rbi.org.in; Check Details here
RBI Assistant 2020 Application Process: Candidates must complete their registration process before 24th Jan on rbi.org.in.
In RBIRBI Assistant  ·  3 weeks ago
RBI Assistant 2019: Apply before 16th Jan on rbi.org.in; Steps to apply here
RBI Assistant 2019: Candidates can apply before 16th Jan on the official website, rbi.org.in.
In RBIRBI Assistant  ·  last month
RBI Grade B 2019 Result Declared at rbi.org.in, Steps How to Download
RBI Grade B 2019 Result, Reserve Bank of India Declared at official website rbi.org.in, Candidates can download their result
In RBIRBI Grade B 2019  ·  last month
RBI Assistant Prelims and Mains Exam 2019-20: Details on Syllabus and Exam Pattern
RBI Assistant Prelims and Mains Exam 2019-20: Candidates can get more details on Syllabus and Exam Pattern on the official website, rbi.org.in.
In RBIRBI Assistant  ·  last month
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 926 Assistant Posts, Check Application Process @www.rbi.org.in
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019, Reserve Bank of India announced vacancies for 926 Assistant Posts. Candidates can apply online from official website www.rbi.org.in
In RBIRBI Assistant  ·  last month
Medical

NEET 2020: Correction Window to be Closed 31st Jan on ntaneet.nic.in
NEET 2020: Candidates must complete their application correction window before 31st Jan on ntaneet.nic.in.
In MedicalNEET UG 2020  ·  2 weeks ago
AIIMS PhD January Final Results 2020 to be Declared Today on aiimsexams.org
AIIMS PhD January Final Results 2020: Candidates can download the result to be declared today on aiimsexams.org.
In MedicalAIIMS  ·  2 weeks ago
NBE FMGE December 2019 Results Declared on natboard.edu.in; Direct Link to Download here
NBE FMGE December 2019 Results: Candidates can download the results declared on the official website, natboard.edu.in.
In MedicalOther Medical Exams  ·  3 weeks ago
NEET 2020 Correction Window likely to get Activated on 18th Jan on ntaneet.nic.in
NEET 2020 Correction Window: The NEET 2020 correction window is likely to get Activated on 18th Jan on ntaneet.nic.in.
In MedicalNEET UG 2020  ·  4 weeks ago
NEET MDS 2020 Result Declared on natboard.edu.in; Check Category wise Cut Off Scores here
NEET MDS 2020 Result: Candidates can check the result and the category wise cut off released on the official website, natboard.edu.in.
In MedicalNEET PG 2020  ·  4 weeks ago
NEET Application Correction Window Not Yet Activated on ntaneet.nic.in
NEET Application Correction Window: The correction window is not yet activated on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.
In MedicalNEET UG 2020  ·  4 weeks ago
Jobs & Careers

GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Result 2019 Released on gsssb.gujarat.gov.in; Steps to Download here
GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Result 2019: Candidates can download the results released on the official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.
In Jobs & Careers  ·  2 weeks ago
ESIC Senior Resident Recruitment 2020: Apply for 65 Vacancies on esic.nic.in
ESIC Senior Resident Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 65 Vacancies on the official website, esic.nic.in.
In Jobs & Careers  ·  2 weeks ago
AP Grama Sachivalayam: Apply for 14061 jobs before 31st Jan on gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in
AP Grama Sachivalayam: Candidates can apply for 14061 jobs before 31st Jan on gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in.
In Jobs & Careers  ·  2 weeks ago
GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2019-20 Out Today on gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in; Steps to Download here
GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2019-20: Candidates can download the admit card released on the official website, gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
In Jobs & Careers  ·  2 weeks ago
RSMSSB LDC 2020 DV Dates Announced on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Document Verification on 8th Feb
RSMSSB LDC 2020 DV Dates: Candidates can get more details on the document verification to be held on 8th Feb on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
In Jobs & Careers  ·  2 weeks ago
BECIL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Surveyor and Programmer posts on becil.com; Check Details here
BECIL Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply online for Surveyor and Programmer posts on becil.com.
In Jobs & Careers  ·  2 weeks ago
