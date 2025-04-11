In a rapidly evolving world of business education, institutions must adapt or risk falling behind. SP Jain School of Global Management is leading this transformation by embracing technology, particularly artificial intelligence, to redefine how students learn, engage, and prepare for their careers. In an exclusive interview, Nitish Jain, President of SP Jain Global, shares his insights on the future of education, the integration of AI-powered tutors, and how the institute is equipping students to thrive in an increasingly digital and uncertain world. From real-world simulations to personalised learning and global exposure, SP Jain Global is not just keeping pace with change—it’s setting the pace. This candid conversation sheds light on the innovative approaches driving student success and shaping the next generation of global business leaders.

Q1. Where do you see business education evolving in the next few years, particularly in terms of technology and innovation?

The old MBA model of one professor teaching hundreds of students in a lecture hall just doesn’t cut it anymore. Education is moving from one-to-many to one-to-one. And AI is the gamechanger making that possible.

At SP Jain Global, we’re leading this change with AI-powered tutors that deliver truly personalised learning—something no traditional model can offer. These aren’t just your typical chatbots. They mentor, coach, and train students in real-time. They help with everything—from pre-class preparation to interview readiness. They give immediate, tailored feedback. No judgment. No delays. Just results.

This is what the future looks like—students learning at their own pace, with precision support, while our faculty focus on deeper, high-impact conversations. AI doesn’t replace teachers—it amplifies them.

In the next few years, any school that isn’t leveraging AI this way will fall behind. It’s that simple. The institutions that survive—and thrive—will be the ones that make learning personal, tech-driven, and career-focused.

Q2. How is SP Jain Global integrating AI into its business education offerings, and how does it maintain a balance with its human-centred approach?

We’ve gone beyond the hype and built AI into the core of how we teach, learn, and prepare students for the future of work.

Our biggest innovation is our AI-powered tutor called AI-ELT (Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Learning Tutors). They’re intelligent, always-on learning partners that deliver personalised, real-time support 24/7. Something no professor or traditional classroom can match. From pre-class prep to learning complex concepts, acing exams, sharpening negotiation skills, and even job interview coaching—AI-ELT is with each student every step of the way. It adapts to individual strengths and weaknesses, delivers instant feedback, and never gets tired. That’s the kind of precision and scale today’s world demands.

But let’s be clear—this isn’t about replacing our faculty. It’s about amplifying them. AI takes care of the routine, so our professors can focus on what truly matters: mentorship, critical thinking, deeper engagement, and leadership development.

So yes, we’re building an AI-first model. But we’re doing it the right way—by combining the speed and scalability of technology with the empathy and wisdom of human educators.

Q3. How does SP Jain Global ensure that students can apply theoretical knowledge to real-world situations during their academic journey?

We’ve completely flipped the traditional learning model. We don’t just teach students about business—we train them to do business. Because the reality is that you don’t get hired for knowing theories. You get hired for solving problems.

From day one, our students are thrown into real-world challenges. They work on live consulting projects with global companies. They run simulations where they lead virtual businesses through supply chain crises, economic downturns, or product launches. They present to real clients, solve real problems, and get real feedback.

With our multi-city model, students get actual experience of living and working in global markets like Dubai, Singapore, Sydney, and even London. That kind of cultural and market immersion builds adaptability, strategic thinking, and a truly global mindset.

And then there’s our AI-powered learning tutors—available 24/7. These tutors coach students before class, help them learn difficult concepts, and train them for job interviews with precision.

So by the time they graduate, our students aren’t just job-ready, they’re battle-tested and built to lead.

Q4. In your view, how is the uncertainty surrounding visa policies influencing students’ decisions to pursue business education abroad?

Visa uncertainty is influencing student decisions—but it’s not stopping them. Ambitious students are still pursuing international education. They’re just being smarter about where they go and what kind of ROI they can expect.

What we’re seeing is a shift in mindset. Students are no longer interested in chasing a degree—they’re looking for career mobility. They want global exposure, but they also want options in case immigration policies tighten. This means they’re prioritising programs that offer international campuses, strong industry networks, and a real path to employment—whether through work visas, remote roles, or entrepreneurial opportunities.

Meanwhile, the very definition of “international career” is changing. With the rise of hybrid work and global freelancing, students can build global careers without necessarily being in one location. Business schools that recognise this shift—and build flexibility, innovation, and digital readiness into their programs—will be the ones that stay relevant.

Q5. How have hiring trends in the business job market evolved in recent years, and what skills are now most in demand? How is SP Jain Global aligning its curriculum with these needs?

The business job market has changed—and how! Companies aren’t hiring based on degrees alone anymore. They’re hiring for impact. They want professionals who can think critically, move fast, adapt to change, and deliver results from day one.

The biggest shift that I’m seeing is the rise of tech-enabled business roles. AI, data analytics, automation—these aren’t niche skills anymore. They’re core. Whether you’re in marketing, finance, operations, or strategy, you need to be digitally fluent. You need to know how to work with AI, not worry about being replaced by it.

Soft skills are just as critical. Problem-solving, communication, collaboration across cultures, and the ability to lead through uncertainty—that’s what employers are demanding.

And here’s the catch: it’s not about having these skills on paper. It’s about demonstrating them. Through live projects, simulations, internships, and real-world global exposure.

Q6. SP Jain Global’s Placement Ratio has Improved to an Impressive 1:2. What Factors Might Be Driving This Change?

A 1:2 placement ratio isn’t luck—it’s the result of serious preparation. We have a system that works – our Professional Readiness Program which kicksoff in Term 1 and runs right up to job placement. Previously, it was largely driven by trained faculty and human mentors. Today, it’s a powerful combination of AI-driven training and human guidance.

AI handles the heavy lifting—ATS-optimised resume recalibration, role-specific skill mapping, gap analysis with targeted development plans, mock interviews, and career trajectory planning. It’s smart, fast, and brutally precise.

Then come our mentors—seasoned professionals who bring strategy, empathy, and real market insight. They help students align their aspirations with industry needs and opportunities.

This one-two punch—AI plus human insight—ensures our students are ready to compete and win. That, combined with our curriculum that’s relevant and aligned with market demands, is what’s driving results.

Q7. SP Jain Global recently secured the 68th position in the QS International MBA Rankings 2025. How do such rankings impact the school’s perception and credibility in the global business education landscape?

Rankings like QS matter because they measure what truly counts: graduate outcomes, program content, innovative teaching, and industry engagement. These are not vanity metrics—they reflect real-world performance and impact.

Rankings are a powerful validation, but at the end of the day, they’re not the endgame. Our goal is, and always will be, real outcomes for our students: high-impact careers, global intelligence, and strong ROI for our students.

We’ve built a curriculum that’s global, technology-first, and sharply aligned with what industries need now—not what they needed a decade ago. We prepare students not just for their first job, but for the future of work. That’s why our graduates are hired across the world and why we continue to be recognised by QS, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, and others.

Want to stay in the loop with exciting updates about IIMs and top-notch MBA colleges in India & abroad? Just hop on over to PaGaLGuY.com and sign up now!

Read More