Dr. K. Hariharanath, the Director and Professor at SSN School of Management, brings a wealth of experience spanning over 12 years in IT product design, development, and implementation, along with 13 years in academia. With an MBA and a PhD specialising in Business Process Management and Enterprise Application Integration, his expertise lies in enhancing IT infrastructure integration within organisations.

Having been associated with prestigious institutions such as ENPC Paris, ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad, and SSN School of Management, Chennai, he has played a crucial role in bridging the gap between technology and management education. His teaching interests include Strategic Management and IT Business Strategy, and he actively consults with e-commerce startups to develop sustainable business models.

From IT Product Design to Management Leadership: A Seamless Transition

Reflecting on his journey from IT product design and development to leading a business school, Dr. Hariharanath emphasizes that his experience as an IT product manager helped shape his leadership style. “As an IT product manager, a customer-centric approach is the key to success. Today, as the Director of SSN School of Management, my students are my customers. The transition has been seamless, as both roles require meeting diverse needs and ensuring student-centric learning for success.”

The Influence of IT on Management Education

The role of IT in management education has become increasingly significant. Dr. Hariharanath notes, “IT influences every aspect of management education. Digital frameworks have revolutionised course delivery. For instance, a traditional CRM course is now taught as Digital CRM. The world has changed, and IT has accelerated business operations. Management education is no exception.”

Relevance of Enterprise Application Integration in Today’s Business Environment

Dr. Hariharanath’s doctoral research on Enterprise Application Integration remains highly relevant in today’s fast-evolving business landscape. “Organisations struggled with IT application integration 20 years ago, and the challenge persists even today. The need to unify disparate IT applications into a cohesive strategy is critical for resilience. The business environment is changing faster than ever, and so are the integration needs. Previously, we wrote APIs for businesses; today, we leverage digital platforms to seamlessly connect ERPs and CRMs in educational institutions. This is the relevance of my doctoral work.”

Current Research Interests and Ongoing Projects

As a practice manager, Dr. Hariharanath prioritizes consulting and solving business problems. “At SSN, we have established a culture where companies approach faculty members with real-world business challenges, such as digitalisation, social media marketing, market research, and data visualisation. Our research problems, therefore, remain highly contemporary. The school is also a destination for middle-level managers seeking professional training. The Management Development Programs (MDPs) conducted over the past two years have strengthened our industry connections, fostering consulting opportunities, sponsored research, and workforce development initiatives.”

Teaching Methodologies in Strategic Management and IT Business Strategy

Dr. Hariharanath adopts a case-based teaching approach to make subjects engaging and relevant. “Students must learn to analyze business situations, identify key issues, build logical interpretations based on data points, and articulate their findings effectively. These skills make them industry-ready.”

Integrating Real-World Industry Experience into the Classroom

To bridge the gap between academia and industry, Dr. Hariharanath incorporates contemporary industry insights into classroom discussions. “Reading newspapers and integrating real-world examples into lessons is crucial. We develop industry analysis templates using current market data, providing students with practical exposure. Additionally, one-third of our courses are taught by industry professionals, giving students a real-time perspective on business challenges.”

Vision and Objectives for SSN School of Management

Dr. Hariharanath’s vision for SSN School of Management is clear: “To build managers who contribute to industry growth. To achieve this, we invest in our teachers and students, ensuring their success.”

Keeping the Curriculum Aligned with Industry Trends

To ensure the curriculum remains relevant, SSN School of Management follows a structured approach:

Need Analysis: Gathering batch feedback six months after program completion. Industry Consultation: Engaging with industry experts to refine course content. Digital and Business Analytics courses are prime examples of such collaborations. Industry-Taught Courses: Bringing in industry professionals to co-teach key subjects. Value-Added Courses: Offering specialised courses tailored to meet industry needs.

Industry Collaborations for Enhanced Student Learning

SSN School of Management actively collaborates with industry leaders to enhance student learning and career prospects. “Our partnerships ensure that our curriculum aligns with industry requirements. Guest lectures, workshops, and mentorship programs provide students with valuable insights. Internships, live projects, and industry visits help bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical application. Placement drives, networking events, and skill development programs further prepare students for dynamic career opportunities.”

Emerging Trends in Management Education and SSN’s Adaptation

Management education is evolving rapidly due to technological advancements, globalisation, and shifting industry needs. Key trends include:

Integration of Data Analytics, AI, and Digital Transformation : SSN updates its curriculum to include emerging technologies and their business applications.

: SSN updates its curriculum to include emerging technologies and their business applications. Focus on Sustainability and Ethical Leadership: Programs emphasize responsible business practices.

Programs emphasize responsible business practices. Experiential Learning and Global Exposure: Internships, live projects, and case studies ensure students develop practical problem-solving skills.

Internships, live projects, and case studies ensure students develop practical problem-solving skills. Industry and Academic Collaborations: Providing opportunities for global exposure and innovation-driven learning.

“At SSN, our mission is to prepare students not just for current industry demands but for future challenges, equipping them with the agility, ethics, and leadership skills required for sustainable growth in a dynamic global business environment.”

The Future of Technology in Management Education

Technology is reshaping management education, and leading B-schools are embracing these changes. “AI-driven personalised learning, AR/VR-powered simulations for real-world scenarios, and data analytics for strategic decision-making are transforming how we educate future managers. Hybrid learning models enable global access to resources and greater flexibility. Courses on digital transformation, AI, and blockchain are now essential to preparing students for the tech-driven business landscape. Our goal is to graduate students who are ready to lead in an evolving world.”

Essential Skills for Management Students in Today’s Business World

To succeed in today’s fast-paced business environment, Dr. Hariharanath emphasizes the importance of:

Strategic Thinking and Adaptability

Data-Driven Decision-Making

Effective Communication, Leadership, and Teamwork

Technological Proficiency and Awareness of Industry Trends

Ethical Business Practices and Commitment to Lifelong Learning

Preparing Students for Future Career Challenges

Students at SSN School of Management can maximise their learning experience by leveraging the institution’s industry-aligned curriculum and hands-on learning opportunities. “Internships, live projects, workshops, certification programs, and research initiatives enhance students’ skills. Networking with peers, faculty, and industry professionals adds tremendous value, while soft skills training strengthens their communication and leadership capabilities. Engaging in continuous learning through SSN’s extensive resources ensures students stay ahead of industry trends.”

Dr. K. Hariharanath’s leadership at SSN School of Management reflects a strong commitment to integrating technology, industry collaboration, and experiential learning into management education. By aligning academic programs with evolving business needs, he ensures that SSN graduates are well-equipped to navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing corporate world.

