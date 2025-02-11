Exclusive Interview: Prof. Rajeev Kumra on TAPMI’s Vision and Future

Introduction

As our world becomes more interconnected, global exposure in education is becoming increasingly vital. But what does global exposure really mean, and why is it so crucial today?

At its core, global exposure involves how individuals or organisations engage with diverse cultures, languages, and business practices worldwide. This exposure is key to both personal growth and business success in our interconnected society. In an era where continuous learning is essential, the importance of a management degree cannot be overstated. It equips individuals with critical thinking, strategic insights, and leadership capabilities necessary to thrive in complex business environments.

To explore this, we delve into the dynamic world of management education with Prof. Rajeev Kumra, examining the significant impact of a global degree. As Director of TAPMI, Prof. Kumra brings a fusion of expertise and leadership, demonstrating how global programs shape careers and cultivate leadership in today’s competitive business landscape. His contributions offer students a distinctive blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application.

Here are the key highlights from our conversation:

The Start of an Educator’s Journey – A Global Perspective

Prof. Kumra, can you tell us about your journey in academia and how it has shaped your leadership at TAPMI?

My journey in education has been diverse and global. I have worked with premier institutions such as IIM Indore and IIM Lucknow in various academic and administrative roles. Coming from an industry background before transitioning into academia, I have had the opportunity to engage with students and corporate professionals alike.

At TAPMI, my role as Director has been an extension of my passion for education and strategic leadership. TAPMI, founded in 1980, has a strong legacy, and I am privileged to lead it toward greater achievements. The institution already holds AMBA and AACSB accreditations, and we are now working toward EQUIS accreditation, which will position us among the globally recognised Triple Crown institutions. Our mission is to provide world-class education and industry-oriented learning to develop future-ready professionals.

TAPMI: Leveraging Technology and Expanding Global Reach

How is TAPMI integrating technology to enhance student learning and global exposure?

TAPMI has always been forward-thinking in its approach to education. We are continuously investing in technology-driven learning methods to ensure our students receive a world-class experience. Our faculty members engage with students through advanced teaching methodologies, including simulations, live projects, and interactive case studies.

Moreover, our collaborations with international universities provide students with global exposure. For instance, students now have access to a vast network of global institutions through our partnerships. We also emphasize interdisciplinary learning, ensuring students gain insights from various fields, including AI and Data Analytics, which we have integrated into our curriculum.

Industry Readiness and Career Growth

TAPMI has a strong placement record. How does the institution ensure students are industry-ready?

Industry readiness is a cornerstone of our academic approach. Our students receive comprehensive training beyond classroom learning. We have strong corporate relations, ensuring students have exposure to real-world business challenges. Our curriculum is designed to focus on skill-based learning rather than just theoretical concepts. Initiatives like BrandScan provide hands-on experience where students solve live business problems for companies.

Our placement record is a testament to our industry connect. We consistently achieve 100% placement, with median salaries increasing every year. Last year, our median salary was 13.55 LPA, with some students receiving offers as high as 32 LPA. We also have a structured Executive Career Acceleration Program (ECAP) that provides networking events, mentorship programs, and career counselling to help students transition smoothly into leadership roles.

New Initiatives: AI and Data Analytics Integration

You recently launched an MBA in AI and Data Analytics. Can you share more about this initiative?

Our decision to launch the MBA in AI and Data Analytics stemmed from growing industry demand. Recruiters were constantly seeking professionals with expertise in AI-driven decision-making. We collaborated with industry experts and faculty from our partner institutions to design a curriculum that bridges the gap between management and technology.

One of the unique aspects of this program is the six-month industry internship, which gives students hands-on experience before they graduate. We are starting with a small cohort to maintain quality, and we anticipate significant industry interest in our graduates from this program.

Engaging Alumni for Institutional Growth

How do TAPMI’s alumni contribute to the institution?

Our alumni are our strongest advocates. We actively involve them in various aspects of the institution, from designing courses to mentoring students. This year, we have integrated alumni into our admissions process. We also host alumni networking events and leverage their industry expertise for guest lectures and mentorship programs. Many of our alumni hold leadership positions globally, and their insights help shape our strategic direction.

The Future of TAPMI: Key Focus Areas

Looking ahead, what are your top priorities for TAPMI?

Our focus is on four key areas:

Strengthening Corporate Relations: We aim to build deeper industry partnerships to enhance placement opportunities and salary packages. Alumni Engagement: We are strengthening our alumni network to leverage their expertise for mentorship and institutional growth. International Expansion: We are working toward EQUIS accreditation and increasing global partnerships to offer students more international learning experiences. Rankings and Reputation: We are committed to improving TAPMI’s national and global rankings by continuously enhancing our academic and research initiatives.

Conclusion

Under the leadership of Prof. Rajeev Kumra, TAPMI is making significant strides in global business education. With a sharp focus on technology, industry collaboration, and international exposure, the institution is preparing future leaders for the evolving business landscape. TAPMI students benefit from a world-class learning experience, ensuring they are equipped with the skills and knowledge to excel in their careers.

