Artificial Intelligence and Data Science are redefining the global business landscape, and TAPMI is at the forefront of this transformation. In an insightful interview with Mr. Allwin Agnel, CEO of PaGaLGuY, Dr. Aditya Jadhav, Dean of TAPMI, discusses the rationale behind launching an MBA in AI & Data Science. He shares the vision, structure, and long-term goals of the program, highlighting how it integrates AI applications with business education to prepare future leaders.

Q1. I’m curious about what’s been happening at TAPMI lately. Any interesting developments on campus in the last few years?

TAPMI has been a hub of activity! Over the past five years, we’ve seen some exciting changes. A major highlight has been our merger with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), a prestigious Institution of Eminence.

This has really opened doors for us, allowing us to develop new programs and explore cutting-edge academic areas. For example, since the merger, we’ve launched a new campus in Bangalore, focusing on undergraduate and executive education. We’ve also introduced a specialized MBA in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science at Manipal, which is proving very popular

Q2. What inspired TAPMI to launch an MBA in AI and Data Science just as AI is becoming mainstream?

Data Science has been a buzzword for the past 5-7 years, but the introduction of Large Language Models (LLMs) has revolutionized the field. Instead of a standard Data Science program, we designed a course that focuses on AI applications in Data Science to produce highly skilled, industry-ready professionals. Recognizing that a B-school alone might lack the necessary expertise, we collaborated with the Manipal School of Information Sciences (MSIS), which has deep expertise in AI and Data Science.

Q3. Is TAPMI following the MIT-Sloan model by leveraging MAHE’s strengths to develop new programs?

Yes, that is our approach. Conventional MBA programs have value but limited growth potential in today’s digital landscape. The advent of technology has transformed how businesses operate, and it is crucial for B-schools to keep pace. Our affiliation with MAHE enables us to integrate business education with technological advancements, ensuring that our students are well-prepared for the evolving job market.

Q4. There seems to be a strong engineering component in the program. Is this a market-driven trend?

While it may seem that way, the fundamentals of business remain unchanged. A solid understanding of concepts like statistics and probability is essential for data scientists. AI enhances these fundamentals by allowing for customization and precision in analysis. While our program emphasizes application, it does not overlook the theoretical foundation required for a successful career in AI and Data Science.

Q5. What kind of students would be best suited for the MBA in AI and DS program?

This program is designed for professionals with at least two years of work experience. We are looking for individuals who understand technology—not necessarily from a programming perspective, but in terms of its applications. The selection is entirely profile-based, and there are no CAT score cutoffs. Our goal is to build a diverse cohort with students who have the clarity and passion to apply AI in business.

Q6. What career prospects can students expect after completing this program?

We encourage our graduates to explore opportunities in cutting-edge startups. While traditional corporate roles are available, startups provide immense growth potential and exposure to AI applications. The startup ecosystem is a major driver of AI innovation, and our students will be well-positioned to thrive in such environments.

Q7. TAPMI is emphasizing startups over established corporate networks. What led to this shift?

Our engagement with startup founders during the launch of our MBA in Technology Management at Bangalore revealed the immense opportunities in the startup ecosystem. Many startups are working on groundbreaking AI applications, making them ideal employers for our graduates. We are not ignoring established corporations, but we recognize that startups offer unparalleled opportunities for rapid career growth.

Q8. How is TAPMI ensuring access to high-tech AI resources for students?

Our collaboration with MSIS ensures that students have access to state-of-the-art AI and Data Science infrastructure. Additionally, at our Bangalore campus, we have set up fintech, supply chain, e-commerce, and analytics labs, with an AI lab in progress. We focus on application-based learning, using plug-and-play software rather than extensive coding.

Q9. What are TAPMI’s long-term plans for these new-age programs?

We plan to cap enrollment at 60 students per program to maintain quality and personalized learning. While we will introduce new technologies into the curriculum, we do not intend to scale up beyond this number. Instead, we will focus on launching more integrated programs in collaboration with other MAHE institutions, such as Pharmacy and Healthcare Management.

Q10. Will TAPMI be launching more tech-related programs in the future?

Yes, our goal is to pioneer integrated programs. We are particularly interested in areas like hospital management and digital transformation, leveraging MAHE’s strengths in these fields.

Q11. How have corporates responded to TAPMI’s integrated programs?

Corporates appreciate these programs because they combine business acumen with technological expertise. We actively engage industry leaders during program design to ensure alignment with market needs. This approach enhances employability and career success for our graduates.

Q12. What was the motivation behind launching the MBA in AI and DS?

The primary objective is to equip students with skills in AI applications within Data Science. Given the rapid advancements in AI, professionals who can integrate business insights with AI capabilities will be in high demand.

Q13. What are the fees for the MBA in AI and DS?

The annual tuition fee is INR 9,00,000. However, every student will receive a scholarship ranging from 10% to 100% based on their profile and merit. The scholarship covers the tuition fees for the entire two-year period. Students are still responsible for hostel and other miscellaneous charges.

The scholarship is awarded based on performance in the selection process, which is entirely profile-based. While financial need-based waivers exist separately, the program-specific scholarships are determined by merit.

Q14. What are the key attributes you look for in applicants?

A strong interest in technology and its applications. We are looking for individuals who appreciate technology’s role in improving processes rather than just as a status symbol. The ability to leverage technology effectively in business contexts is a crucial trait for this program.

TAPMI’s MBA in AI & Data Science is a forward-thinking program designed to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven business world. With a strong emphasis on AI applications, industry partnerships, and startup opportunities, the program offers a unique blend of business and technology education. Dr. Aditya Jadhav’s vision ensures that students receive hands-on learning, industry exposure, and a curriculum that keeps pace with technological advancements.

