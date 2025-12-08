Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, witnessed Communiqué 2025, The Annual Media Conclave, organized by Illuminatix – The Media and PR Cell of XIM, Bhubaneswar.

The theme for this year was “Building Brands: A Deep Dive into the Stories Behind Thriving Brands”.

The conclave was graced by the presence of distinguished guests and XIMB alumni, including Ms. Arya Swayamshree (Director, Digital Marketing at IHCL), Mr. Sanjaya Kumar Sahu (Regional Field Marketing Manager, Pidilite Industries Ltd), Ms. Varsha Naik (Senior Brand Manager (Tata Sampann Spices), Tata Consumer Products Limited) and Mr. Kalpit Mohanty (Creative Head, Orbit8 Media). The esteemed Professor Sumitra Mishra moderated the proceedings.

The conclave opened with the lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by Ms. Arya Swatamshree, who stressed that while digital trends fade quickly, enduring brands are built over decades. She highlighted clarity, consistency, and connection as the pillars of brand-building, citing Apple, Nike, Taj, and Starbucks as examples. She concluded, “Great brands win with clarity, consistency, and connection – the 3 Cs that shape greatness.”

The second speaker, Mr. Sanjaya Kumar Sahu, explained how Pidilite builds its brand by connecting directly with end users. Using Fevikwik as an example, he showed how on-ground initiatives, like medical camps for carpenters, strengthen trust and reinforce brand identity. He concluded, “It’s all about bringing ideas to life and creating a channel that genuinely connects with the consumer,” emphasizing that human-centered connections make brands enduring.

The conclave continued with Ms. Varsha Naik, who emphasized that enduring brands stay relevant. Using Ching’s as an example, she showed how understanding consumer cravings and creating resonant content drives growth. She contrasted brands that lost relevance, like Danone Dahi, Tata Nano, and Harley Davidson Perfume, with thriving ones such as Lifebuoy, Tata Salt, Tata Tea, and Rolex. She concluded, “Great brands don’t just create ads – they truly engage.”

The session concluded with Mr. Kalpit Mohanty, who highlighted creative storytelling and unconventional ideas in brand communication. Citing Happydent’s “Muskurale, Jagmagale” and M-Seal’s repositioning, he noted that even legacy brands struggle without foresight. He emphasized that what sets marketers apart is storytelling with emotional intelligence, enhanced by AI, and anticipating future trends, concluding, “Skills can be mastered. Emotional Intelligence can’t be. And that’s what sets you apart.”

The conclave concluded with an engaging Q&A session and a panel discussion moderated by Professor Sumitra Mishra, who emphasized that in an age of fleeting attention, enduring brands are built over years, not moments. The dignitaries were then felicitated by Illuminatix and the Alumni Committee, followed by a heartfelt vote of thanks from Nishant Barik, Coordinator of Illuminatix.

