Top PGDM/MBA Colleges in Maharashtra – PaGaLGuY

While finding your true passion is a necessary step in deciding what you want to study and pursue, it is also especially important to find the right college for it. With tons of options among colleges in the country, it must get very overwhelming and exhausting for a student to keep up with all the details and deadlines of all the colleges.

Thus, here is a comprehensive list with all the necessary details about the best colleges in Maharashtra to pursue a PGDM/MBA from. This will help students keep an easy track of all the prospective details of the colleges and let them assess them according to their advantages and disadvantages.

This will help you assess them accurately and take the best call regarding the higher education you want to pursue. An important thing to note here is that the colleges listed below have not been arranged in any particular order and they are not listed according to their ranking.

MUMBAI

Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, Mumbai: It is a public business school that is a part of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. It is one of the most reputed and sought after universities in the country and 2019, was ranked 10th in the Management category of NIRF Rankings.

Name of the college Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay – Mumbai Fees ₹2.47 Lakhs per semester for General Category students, Rs 17,900 payable att he time of admission (mess charges payable Rs. 27,000 per semester) Courses MBA Number of Students 110 Placement stats Maximum salary- INR 32.4 LPA , Average Package – INR 20.8 LPA Accreditation AICTE Admission Process Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD) and CAT, Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds conducted by the institute

National Institute of Securities Market , Mumbai: It is a public institution which supports numerous strengthening activities such as academic curricula, professional programs, financial learning, corporate literacy, and encourages research. Due to its distinct approach, it has emerged as a top institution.

Name of the college National Institute of Securities Market – [NISM], Mumbai Fees 5.62 Lakhs, Hostel charges of Rs. 2.52 Lakhs are applicable additionally Courses PGDM (Securities Market) Number of Students 120 Placement stats Min salary- INR 5 LPA Average- INR 6.5 LPA Accreditation AICTE approved Admission Process Graduation with a minimum of 50% (45% for reserved category candidates) Obtained a valid test score in CAT/ MAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ MAT/ GMAT/ MHCET, personal interview

S P Jain Institute of Management and Research is a premier school of management situated in the heart of India’s financial hub, the city of Mumbai. The entrepreneurial agility has helped them unswervingly rank midst the top 10 management institutes in the country. It believes in value-added growth and intends to create a meaningful education system through pedagogic revolutions and pioneering courses, thus creating a unique path in the sphere of management education.

Name of the college SP Jain Institute of Management and Research – Mumbai Fees PGDM- Rs. 17.50 Lakh (Travel expenses chargeable as applicable) Courses PGDM Number of Students 240 seats + 36 seats (additional seats for PIO/OCI and Foreign Nationals) Placement stats Highest salary surged to INR 43 LPA; the average package stood at INR 18.38 LPA for the batch. 100% placement Accreditation AACSB, AMBA, AICTE, NBA Admission Process Graduation with 50%, GMAT (Minimum 550) or GRE (minimum 300) or CAT or XAT (minimum 80 percentile), Personal Interview (PI) rounds conducted by the institute.

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai: It is renowned for its placement statistics, prospectus, and faculty. Ranked among the top B-schools of India, the institute offers a variety of courses with brilliant faculty who all are PhD holders and masters in their respective fields.

Name of the college Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies -[JBIMS], Mumbai Fees Rs. 6 Lakhs Courses MMS (Master in Management Studies) Number of Students 120 Placement stats Average CTC is always above 16 LPA. 100% placements Accreditation AICTE Admission Process Candidates must have passed minimum three years Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline awarded by any of the Universities recognised by UGC or AIU with the above-mentioned marks (45% in case of candidates of backward class categories (VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), SBC, SEBC) and PwD belonging to Maharashtra State only) or its equivalent, Group discussion and personal interview

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies: is one of India’s leading Business Schools. A multi-campus institute that offers various courses and provides exceptional placement and internship opportunities to its students under reputed firms.

Name of the college Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies – Mumbai Fees Rs. 18.00 Lakhs Courses MBA, PGDM Number of Students 500 seats (appx) Placement stats Highest Salary Package: INR 34.11 LPA Average Salary Package: INR 17.58 LPA Accreditation NAAC Admission Process NMAT/ GMAT

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management: is a well-reputed and brilliant institution which holds the record of 99% placement and has recruiters of the likes of Ambuja Cement, HDFC Bank, and Asian Paints. The world-class facilities and faculty speak for itself and is regarded as one of the best schools for MBA in India.

Name of the college KJ Somaiya Institute of Management – [SIMSR], Mumbai Fees Rs. 14.93 Lakhs Courses MBA Number of Students 240 + Supernumary seats Placement stats 99% of students placed. Highest package – 27 lacs, the average is 10.5 lacs Accreditation UGC, AIU, NBA Admission Process For MBA, candidates must appear for CAT/ CMAT/ XAT/ GMAT. Candidates will be shortlisted for the group discussion round and personal interview round based on the score in either of the exams.

S. P. Mandali’s Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research , in Pune, offers students with new avenues towards attaining excellence all around and create leaders. Ranked 68th in the top Management Institutes in the NIRF’s list of 2020, it is a sought after private B-School in India.

Name of the college Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai Fees Rs. 11.00 Lacs per annum, hostel charges extra as applicable Courses PGDM Number of Students 180 Placement stats Highest salary- Rs. 19.25 lacs, average is 9.00 lacs (domestic) Accreditation AICTE, NBA, and MHRD Admission Process Graduation with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in any stream. Obtained a valid score in CAT/ XAT/ ATMA/ GMAT (2017 onwards) / CMAT

SIESCOMS MUMBAI: It is one of the most valued management institutes in Mumbai. With excellent placement records and affordable fee structure along with a high student enrolment, this is an excellent institution to pursue your management studies from.

Name of the college SIECOMS MUMBAI Fees Rs. 7.92 Lakhs for PGDM Courses Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Number of Students 120 Placement stats Highest salary- Rs. 18.00 LPA

Average salary – Rs. 7.14 LPA Accreditation NAAC, AICTE, ACBSP. Admission Process Graduation with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate and the score in CAT/MAH MCA CET.

NITIE, Mumbai : National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) is one of India’s finest institute’s offering industrial engineering and management programs to the students. It is a public university that was established in 1963 and has established its brand name well in the country which attracts a huge number of students every year.

Name of the college NITIE, MUMBAI Fees Rs. 14.63 Lakhs Courses PGDIM Number of Students 304 Placement stats Highest salary- Rs. 58.24 LPA

Average salary – Rs. 20.88 LPA Accreditation AICTE, NBA. Admission Process Graduation with a minimum of 60 percent aggregate and the score in CAT/GATE.

SDA Bocconi, Mumbai: It is an extended campus for the SDA Bocconi School of Management in Italy. It was established in 2012 and it is accredited to AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA. It has been well established in India and has been attracting various recruiters to its campus to offer exciting packages to the students.

Name of the college SDA Bocconi, Mumbai Fees Rs. 18.60 Lakhs (including admission fees) Courses IMB, IEMB. Number of Students 130 Placement stats Highest salary- Rs. 24.0 LPA

Average salary – Rs. 11.1 LPA Accreditation AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA. Admission Process Graduation with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate and the score in CAT.

MET, Mumbai: MET Institute of Management was established in Mumbai in 1989 and it is a part of the Mumbai Educational Trust (MET). It is a private institution under the University of Mumbai and approved by AICTE. It is a renowned institution that is known to attract students each year in pursual of their management studies.

Name of the college MET, Mumbai Fees Rs. 8.00 Lakhs (subject to change as per decision of management) Courses Master of Management Studies (MMS) Number of Students 180 + 1 ( for student from J&K) Placement stats Highest salary- Rs. 15.5 LPA

Average salary – Rs. 7.5 LPA Accreditation AICTE Admission Process Graduation/ post-graduation and the score in CAT/CMAT/XAT/MAT whichever applicable.

PUNE

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management: in 2019, was ranked 20th amongst all top Business Schools. The admission is granted on the base of candidates’ performance in SNAP, their entrance test, and is sought after by many students.

Name of the college Symbiosis Institute of Business Management – [SIBM], Pune Fees Rs. 20.70 Lacs (hostel and mess charges for one year included) Courses MBA Number of Students 180 + 2 (for students from J&K) Placement stats The highest salary is 29 lacs; the average salary is 17 lacs. 95% placement rate Accreditation AICTE Admission Process Candidates aspiring to join must have qualified SNAP Test followed by Group Exercise, Personal Interview and Writing Ability Test (GE-PI-WAT). Candidates clearing these two stages will only be considered for the final selection.

MIT World Peace University in Pune is ranked well in the list of all the B-schools in the country. The university holds the stellar record of 100% placement assistance. The structure is known to be student-friendly, and the faculty is reputed as well.

Name of the college MIT World Peace University -[MITWPU], Pune Fees Rs. 7.50 Lacs Courses MBA Number of Students 1080 Placement stats Highest salary- 13.5 lacs average is 6.5 lacs Accreditation All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), UGC Admission Process Candidates can get admission in MBA based on CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ MAH-MBA-CET followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds.

Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development : is one of India’s best Business schools which has also been accredited by NAAC with an ‘A’ grade. The admissions are facilitated through their entrance test, SNAP.

Name of the college Symbiosis Centre For Management And Human Resource Development – [SCMHRD], Pune Fees Rs. 17.42 Lakhs Courses MBA Number of Students 180 Placement stats Average Package (CTC)* -INR 13.24 LPA

Highest Domestic Package (CTC) – INR 22.60 LPA Accreditation University Grants Commission (UGC) Admission Process Candidates must register themselves for the SNAP test. Based on the performance in the SNAP, the candidates will be shortlisted for the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Exercise and Personal Interaction (GEPI) process will be declared. Final admission will be based on the performance in the rounds of Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interview (PI) & Written Ability Test (WAT).

ISB&M, PUNE : International School of Business and Media, in Pune, is a private institute of management that was established in 2000. It offers six courses across three streams that are PGDM or MBA in Business& Management Studies, Mass Communication and Media or Banking, Finance and Insurance. With commendable placement records, it is a favourable institute for the students of management studies.

Name of the college ISB&M, PUNE Fees Rs. 10.20 Lacs Courses PGDM, MBA Number of Students 300 Placement stats Highest salary- Rs. 16 LPA

Average salary – Rs. 7.4 LPA Accreditation ANSI-ASQ. Admission Process Graduation with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate and the score in CAT.

NIBM, PUNE: National Institute of Bank Management in Pune was established in 1969. It offers a post-graduate diploma in a management program for Banking and Financial Services. With its 100 percent placement record and an exemplary style of imparting education to the students, it is an excellent institute for students for the pursual of their banking and financial program.

Name of the college NIBM, Pune Fees Rs. 12.00 Lakhs Courses PGDM Number of Students 120 Placement stats Highest salary- Rs. 14.5 LPA

Average salary – Rs. 9.4 LPA Accreditation ISO 9001:2015. Admission Process Graduation with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate and the score in CAT/XAT/CMAT.

NIA, PUNE: National Insurance Academy in Pune was established in 1980 with the joint aid from the Ministry of Finance along with other insurance giants. It offers a post-graduate diploma program in Business and Management.

Name of the college NIA, Pune Fees Rs. 11.25 Lacs Courses PGDM Number of Students 120 Placement stats Highest salary- Rs. 12.85 LPA

Average salary – Rs. 8.23 LPA Accreditation AICTE, AIU Admission Process Graduation with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate and the score in CAT/CMAT.

Flame University, Pune: It is a private university that was established in Pune in 2015 and is an excellent university for liberal arts. Foundation for Liberal and Management Education offers undergraduate and graduate programs.

Name of the college Flame University, Pune Fees Rs. 16.20 Lacs Courses MBA Number of Students 240 Placement stats Highest salary- Rs. 27.67 LPA

Average salary – Rs. 7.01 LPA Accreditation UGC Admission Process Graduation or 10+2 with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate and the score in CAT.

IMDR, Pune: Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR) in Pune was established in 1974, and it is a private university that offers a post-graduate diploma in management. The PGDM offered is equivalent to an MBA with six specialisations and has a capacity for 250 students.

Name of the college IMDR, Pune Fees Rs. 4.50 Lakhs (hostel charges extra) Courses PGDM Number of Students 120 Placement stats Highest salary – Rs. 10 LPA

Average salary – Rs. 5.26 LPA Accreditation AICTE, DTE Admission Process Graduation with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate and the score in CAT.

NAGPUR

IMT Nagpur: Institute of Management (IMT) in Pune was established in 2004. It is a private university that offers post-graduate diploma in management in three streams, mainly finance, marketing and management. It is a highly competitive university and is ranked 42 on the NIRF list. With affordable fees and intriguing placement offers, this university is a favourable university for the students who are interested in PGDM programs.

Name of the college IMT, Nagpur Fees Rs. 12.10 Lacs Courses PGDM Number of Students 360 Placement stats Highest salary- Rs. 16.0 LPA

Average salary – Rs. 7.94 LPA Accreditation AICTE, NBA Admission Process Graduation with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate and the score in CAT/XAT/CMAT/ GMAT.

