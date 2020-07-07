Comparison of IIM A vs IIM B vs IIM C vs FMS

Whoever wishes to pursue MBA or holds the passion of learning about business management and skill set required for the same, desires to study in one of these premia Business Schools in entire India, this list includes the three Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), which includes IIM Ahmedabad or IIM A, IIM Bangalore or IIM B, IIM Calcutta or IIM C and the Faculty of Management Studies – University of Delhi (FMS).

It is not very often that you get to choose and whenever you get one such opportunity to choose, your choice should be based on a good analysis done on all the options which are available to you.

Whether this opportunity comes in your life while you are the CEO of a company or an owner of a startup or even when you are going to choose the right college for yourself, your decision or choice should never be made such that you need to regret later.

Clearing the entrance exam, CAT is in itself a great achievement and also a proof that you truly aspire to study business and thus to give justice to the efforts, sacrifices, perseverance that you and maybe your family members, teachers, friends might have put in, you should choose a college with proper research and going through even minute details so that your efforts don’t just go in vain.

No doubt all the colleges mentioned above are the best when it comes to Business Schools in India and a great extent the best in the whole of Asia as well. But all these colleges have some of the other differences which can help you decide which college to prefer over others. Whether to go for IIM A, IIM B, IIM C OR FMS.

There are some particulars considering which you can decide which college will suit your dreams and expectations, and in this article, we shall discuss each of those particulars and about each of the four colleges.

The All India Ranking

National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, ranks the colleges in India considering a lot of specifications and provides the list giving where does each college stand.

IIM A

It is ranked as number one in India, according to NIRF.

IIM B

It is ranked as number two in India, according to NIRF.

IIM C

It is ranked as number three in India, according to NIRF.

FMS

It is ranked as number thirty-five in India according to NIRF.

All these rankings are based on the year 2019.

Fees

IIM A

The total program fees payable by MBA aspiring students was INR 23,00,000 for the batch 2019-2021 exclusive of accommodation and mess charges.

IIM B

The total program fees payable by MBA aspiring students is INR 23,00,000 for the batch 2020-2022 along with INR 15,000 as caution money and mess, and hostel charges are exclusive.

IIM C

The program fee for the academic year 2021-22 is INR 27,00,000 (non-refundable) payable in four instalments. This amount is inclusive of tuition fees, accommodation, books, and economy airfare of study tours.

FMS

The annual tuition fee for the MBA-Full Time program at FMS is approximately INR 10,480.

Notable Alumni

The alumni community of the college always tells how college has prepared and helped it’s students so far in excelling in the field of business and for fighting the real-world problems with their skills and knowledge

IIM A

Raghuram Rajan, was the Chief Economist and Director of Research at the International Monetary Fund and is still an important and renowned Indian Economist and has also been the Governor of RBI. Other notable alumni include Harsha Bhogle, Chetan Bhagat, Mallika Sarabhai, Ajaypal Singh Banga, he is the president and CEO of Mastercard.

IIM B

Radhakrishnan who headed the Indian Space Research Organisation between November 2009 and December 2014 as Chairman of Space Commission, Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO.

Other notable alumni include Sameer Suneja, Vega Tamotia.

IIM C

Indra Nooyi is among the 100 most powerful women in the world and was the Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo. Other notable alumni include Ajit Balakrishnan is an Indian entrepreneur, business executive, and administrator. He is the founder, current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rediff.com, an internet company based in Mumbai.

FMS

Raghav Bahl, an Indian businessman and an investor best known for his ownership of several TV channels, including TV18 India. Other notable alumni include Anupama Verma, Ira Singhal.

Placements

IIM A

The average CTC is 20.36 LPA, and the maximum CTC went up to 50 LPA. Sector-wise offers that were available:

Operations- 11

General Management- 52

Finance- 52

Sales and Marketing- 43

Production Management- 51

Human Resources- 1

Research and Advisory- 5

Strategy- 6

Systems and IT- 13

Total Offers- 388

All the statistics are of the batch 2017-2019

IIM B

The total batch size eligible was 432. Total Offers Made were 518

Sector-wise placements:

Business Analytics- 3%

Operations- 3%

General Management- 13%

Corporate Finance and Commercial Banking- 10%

e-Commerce- 7%

Sales and Marketing- 11 %

Management Consulting- 37%

Retail- 2%

IT- 14 %

All the statistics are of the batch 2018-2020

IIM C

The average CTC is 27.9 LPA, and the maximum CTC went up to 80 LPA. The total batch size was 444, including 73% males and 27% females. Sector-wise final placements are:

Operations and General Management- 19%

Finance- 15%

Sales and Marketing- 16%

Production Management and IT- 19%

Tech and Advisory Consulting- 11%

Management Consulting- 20%

All the statistics are of the batch 2018-2020

FMS

THE average CTC of top quartile is 37.3 LPA, and the maximum CTC went up to 58.6 LPA.

All the statistics are of the batch 2018-2020

Courses Offered

IIM A

Two Year Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA)

Two Year Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (MBA-FABM)

One year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (MBA-PGPX)

IIM B

Master of Business Administration (MBA), One year fulltime

Master of Business Administration (MBA), Two year weekend

Master of Business Administration (MBA), Two years fulltime

Master of Business Administration (Business Analytics) (MBA BA), Two years fulltime

IIM C

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)

Post Graduate Programme for Executives (PGPEX)

Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA)

FMS

MBA Fulltime

MBA-Executive

MBA-Executive HCA

Management Development

Particulars IIM A IIM B IIM C FMS Location Situated in Vastrapur , Ahmedabad in Gujurat , India. Situated in Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore ,Karnataka, India. Situated in Joka ,Kolkata in West Bengal ,India. Situated in New Delhi , Delhi in India. How to travel? IIM A is 45 minutes drive from the airport and 25-30 minutes from the railway station/bus station. For reaching IIMA, on landing in the city ask the taxi/auto rickshaw for “Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Vastrapur”. From Bangalore International Airport IIM B is around 45 kilometres.From City Railway Station IIM B is around 13 kilometres. The Institute is situated on the Diamond Harbour Road, about 20 kms. from the Howrah Station, 18 kms. from the Sealdah Station,and 35 kms. from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. The campus is about 2 kms. south of the Joka Tram Terminus and about 3 kms.south of the Thakurpukur Bus Terminus. So buses, taxis are the best way to reach here. It is in the 1km radius of the following metro stations Vidhan Sabha, Vishv Vidyalay, Civil Lines. So metro is best possible way. Fees INR 23,00,000 for the batch 2019-2021 INR 23,00,000 for the batch 2020-2022 The program fee for the academic year 2021-22 is INR 27,00,000 Annual feee is INR 10,480. Average Placement The average CTC was INR 20.36 LPA. The average CTC was INR 24.54 LPA. The average CTC was INR 27.3 LPA. The average CTC was INR 37.3 LPA. Highest Package Highest Package was of INR 50 LPA Highest Package was of INR 48.5 LPA Highest Package was of INR 80 LPA Highest Package was of INR 58.6 LPA. Seats 395 412 480 230