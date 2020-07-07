BITS Pilani Student Internship Experience with Morris Garage – Dev Rishabh Jain 

This is a personal Interview experience shared by Dev Rishabh Jain who is currently pursuing MBA-General Management at BITS-Pilani (2019-21), looking forward to work in Operations and Marketing domains.

Currently I am the Admission Coordinator for MBA-Admission 2020 BITS-Pilani and also handling the PaGaLGuY page of the institute solving all the queries and doubts of the incoming students.

Appointed as the Core Member -Media Relations Club, I am handling all the social media accounts of Department of Management, BITS-Pilani and making efforts towards the visibility of the Department in the industry.

Selected and appointed as the Team Leader-Ambala at Morris Garages India under the MG Nurture Summer Internship Program.

Bringing some light on my educational background, I have done B.E in Mechanical Engineering from Chitkara University (2012-2016).

I was also one of the two students selected for the semester exchange program at Chung Ang University, Seoul, South-Korea for the Spring Sem-2015 and later that year was appointed as the Global Ambassador for the incoming foreign students at Chitkara University for the session (2015-2016).

I have an inclination towards event management and have been able to make many of them a success by not only working but getting myself fully involved. I love to hold various positions of responsibility with at most zeal and enthusiasm.

I have 2 years of experience in Production and Quality Assurance/Control in the fabrication as well as assembly processes at Piaggio Vehicles PVT LTD (Vespa & Aprilia and Commercial Vehicle plant).

I have been actively participating in various live projects held at either College or my past organization. I believe that learning comes only after the Hands-On experience.

I am passionate about cooking and learning new things, particularly languages. I have done German A-1 certification from Goethe Institute and is certified in Korean-Elementary language.

Want to know more about me, Go through my website: – www.devrishabhjain.com

