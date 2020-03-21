List of Top 10 MBA / PGDM colleges in Delhi NCR

Every year, lakhs of students gear up for the Common Admission Test (CAT) and other exams as they aspire to get a MBA course at a reputed college. Hence, it is important to know which colleges are the best in each region of India. We bring you the top 10 colleges for pursuing a degree in MBA or a PGDM course in the Delhi-NCR region:

Ranked 9 among all the colleges in India for a PGDM program in 2019, this college is surely among the top brass of colleges in India. With an average annual fees of about INR 5 lakhs, this college is one of the best out there in the Delhi NCR region.

MDI Gurgaon

MDI Gurgaon stands for Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. It is a private college and ranked 12 among the colleges in India for a management program. Established in 1973, it has an average annual fees of about INR 9.5 lakhs and has recently established a second campus in West Bengal.

IIM Rohtak

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak is a government B-school in Rohtak which ranked 23 among the top MBA colleges in India. It is one of the youngest IIMs in India, established in 2010 and has an average annual fees of INR 7.5 lakhs. It offers the Post graduate management programmes as well as the integrated management programmes.

IMI Delhi

The first B-school in India which was sponsored by corporates, the International Management Institute in New Delhi was founded in 1981, ranked 27 among the top MBA colleges in India and has an average annual fees of INR 8.7 lakhs.

IIFT New Delhi

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in New Delhi was founded in 1963, ranked 31 among the top MBA colleges in India and has an average annual fees of INR 7.9 lakhs.

Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia, located in Jamia Nagar, was founded in 1920 in the United Provinces (modern day Uttar Pradesh), ranked 34 among the top MBA colleges in India and has an average annual fees of INR 65 thousand. Since 1988, it has been recognised as a Central University.

The Faculty of Management Studies, affiliated to the University of Delhi, is also known as the Red Building of Dreams. Located in New Delhi, was founded in 1954, ranked 35 among the top MBA colleges in India and has an average annual fees of INR 10.5 thousand. It is often considered the best college for MBA in India because of the return on investment it offers to its candidates.

The Fore School of Management in New Delhi, commonly called just FORE, is a private college situated in New Delhi. Founded in 1981, it ranked 38 among the top MBA colleges in India and has an average annual fees of INR 15 lakhs.

The Institute of Management Technology is located in Ghaziabad and was established in 1980. It ranked 41 among the top MBA colleges in India and has an average annual fees of INR 10 lakhs.

Amity Noida

Amity University, Noida is located in Noida ad was established in 2005. It ranked 49 among the top MBA colleges in India and has an average annual fees of INR 3.5 lakhs.

