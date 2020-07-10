Top 10 PGDM/MBA Colleges in Dehradun

Finding colleges can be very tough and challenging. Enrolling into the right college is very necessary, and it helps you shape your dreams and in today’s age the college you graduate from, and the course you pursue plays a huge role in what package you will get and which company will offer you placement.

Therefore it becomes essential to look through all the options and be prepared with all the details instead of missing out on deadlines or good colleges.

Here is a comprehensive list of the top colleges in Dehradun to pursue a PGDM or MBA from, along with all the necessary details. You can view and weigh the colleges according to their pros and cons and assess them accordingly.

Below are some factors that are essential to be considered while making your choice. There are a lot of scholarships also available, and you can check out the official website for more details about the same.

IMS Unison University is regarded as one of the top Private Universities of India, the campus is surrounded by the Shivalik range of the mountains and is picturesque. The university has confidence in continuously refining its educational practices with strong attention to the progress of its students and faculty.

Name of the college IMS Unison University – IUU, Dehradun Fees ₹2.7 Lakhs Courses MBA Number of Students 360 Placement stats Consistent over 95% placements year on year, Accreditation Approved By UGC, AIU Admission Process National: CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CLAT/ LSAT University: UAT; University Admission Test, Group Discussion and Personal Interview round is compulsory for all students.

DIT University is in the league of top engineering universities across India. DIT University is recognised by reputable establishments, such as the Nepal Engineering Council, COA, and PCI. The faculty is renowned as well as experience and the alumni are very rich.

Name of the college DIT University Fees The academic fee for MBA from All India quota is Rs 105,000 (semester fee for Uttarakhand/Himalayan State). If state quota then the academic fee for MBA is Rs 86,800 (semester fee). Courses MBA Number of Students The number of seats in MBA offered at DIT University are reserved 40 % for Uttarakhand Domicile, 50% for All India Candidates, 10% for NRI/ Industry Sponsored. Placement stats There were more than 926 offers last year. The highest package offered was of Rs. 25 LPA with the average package of Rs. 4.5 LPA. Accreditation Approved By UGC, COA, PCI Admission Process Minimum 50% marks throughout in X Std, XII Std & Graduation with valid CAT/MAT/XAT/CMAT score with Personal interview and group discussion.

One of the chief management establishments in Northern India, Doon Business School, provides an exceptional educational experience. They aim to create leaders that leave behind a legacy of imprints on the business as well as the social sector. A balance of managerial as well as technical expertise to gain an extra edge over their peers is what the school aims at

Name of the college DOON BUSINESS SCHOOL – DBS Fees The academic fee for MBA is Rs. 91,500/- (Tuition Fee-1st Semester). The academic fee for PGDM Global is Rs.1,22,500/-(Tuition Fee-1st Trimester) & for other fees Courses MBA/PGDM Number of Students 1,380 Placement stats More than 150+ Companies for Campus Placement. 23.5 Lacs p.a. highest placement Accreditation All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), University Grants Commission (UGC) Admission Process CMAT/ XAT/ Based on the merit of MAT/ CAT GMAT marks, graduation marks and group discussion and personal interview thereafter.

The ICFAI University has a lush green 25 acres campus located in Dehradun with spacious academic space. Approximately 2.5 lacs sq. ft. has been efficiently used for academic blocks, library, computer labs, moot court halls, faculty rooms, canteen, recreation facilities, and other spaces. The campus has Wi-Fi service all across and is renowned for its valuable research and robust industry interface.

Name of the college ICFAI BUSINESS SCHOOL – IBS Fees INR 5,17,000 (domicile candidates), INR 5,77,000 (non-domicile candidates) Courses MBA Number of Students 60 Placement stats Students -121

Placements -99%

Average Salary * – 5.78 lacs

Recruiters – 36 Accreditation ICFAI University Admission Process Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% (English Medium)

Uttaranchal Institute of Management is one of Dehradun’s leading management college. It is regarded as a distinct and preferred education institute for students pursuing Business Management at any level. The organisation has developed to be a niche hub of learning by incorporating a broad range of innovative practices in the field of education.

Name of the college UTTARANCHAL INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Fees ₹1.48 Lakhs Courses MBA Number of Students Out of total intake, 40% of seats are reserved for Uttarakhand Domicile, 50% seats for All India Candidates and 10% seats for NRI/ Industry Sponsored Candidates. Placement stats 300+ RECRUITERS 90.0% placement Accreditation Accredited from AICTE Admission Process Graduation with 50% + CAT, followed by group discussion and personal interview.

UPES has emerged as a pioneering institute offering specialised programs, that cater to high-growth spheres and revolutionising fields. It spans a vast 44-acre campus in the lush city of Dehradun. The university prides itself on the outstanding academic infrastructure, research workrooms, sports, halls, and curricular and extra-curricular amenities.

Name of the college UPES, SCHOOL OF BUSINESS, Fees ₹6.67 Lakhs per year Courses MBA Number of Students 50 Placement stats 94% overall placement record Accreditation UGC Admission Process Pass in Graduation + UPESMET, followed by group discussion and personal interview.

BFIT Group of Institutions located in Dehradun is one of the few financially independent institutes. It has a stunning campus in the lap of Himalayas bringing about a serene atmosphere. From humble beginnings, the institute has grown massively. The campus hosts facilities of research laboratories, digital library and recreational activities.

Name of the college BFIT GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS Fees ₹ 97,500 Courses MBA Number of Students 100 Placement stats 90% overall placement Accreditation AICTE, UGC Admission Process The candidate seeking admission must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline obtained through the 10+2+3 system or an equivalent qualification. CMAT XAT | CA

Graphic Era University is one of the premier universities in Dehradun. The university offers programs across all streams for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD levels. It is very renowned and has grown to be reputed in a short period.

Name of the college GRAPHIC ERA UNIVERSITY Fees ₹2.49 Lakhs Courses MBA Number of Students 100 Placement stats Students with multiple offers – 2,400+

Companies visited in the running year – 200+ Accreditation NAAC ‘A’ Grade NBA, New Delhi Admission Process Graduation with 50% + CAT, followed by group discussion and personal interview.

The Doon University in Dehradun is sited in the lush green foothills of Shivalik. It is devoted to encouraging brilliance in education by offering multi-diverse and disciplinary academic programs across all levels. It possesses a scenic campus with a stunning infrastructure and great facilities.

Name of the college DOON UNIVERSITY Fees ₹ 74,000 Courses MBA Number of Students 60 Placement stats 85% placement rate Accreditation University Grants Commission (UGC) Admission Process Graduation with 50% + MAT followed by group discussion and personal interview.

Himgiri Zee University is one of the largest universities in India, which has been approved by UGC and NCTE. A private university located in Dehradun, it offers numerous courses. It has improved drastically over the last few years and is growing towards becoming the best institution in the country.

Name of the college HIMGIRI ZEE UNIVERSITY Fees ₹1 Lakh Courses MBA Number of Students 60 Placement stats 80% placement rate Accreditation UGC, NCTE Admission Process The candidate needs to have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

