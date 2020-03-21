Top MBA / PGDM colleges in Chennai 2020-21

In the highly competitive Indian education system, getting a seat at the best colleges for any course is on everyone’s mind and this is why knowing the best institutes for pursuing an MBA degree of a PGDM course is very important.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of the biggest competitive exams which enables you to get admission in most of the colleges across India. Here, we bring you the top colleges in Chennai for pursuing an MBA degree or a PGDM course:

IIT Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is a government university which is situated in Chennai. It’s department of Management Studies is one of the best in India, securing a NIRF rank of 15 among all the B-schools in India in 2019.

West Germany’s government assisted in its foundation in the year 1959 and it was India’s third IIT. Its average yearly fees is INR 4 lakhs.

Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai

One of the best private B-schools in India, Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai was established in the year 2004. Bala V. Balachandran played an important role in its foundation who used to teach at the Kellogg School of Management.

It secured a NIRF ranking of 18 among all the B-schools in India in 2019 and has an average yearly fees on INR 11 lakhs. It offers both full time PGDM courses and one year PGDM courses for experienced executives. It has even received accreditation by the AMBA and established a second campus in 2011 in Gurgaon, NCR.

LIBA Chennai

The Loyola Institute of Business Administration in Chennai (also known as LIBA Chennai) is a privately funded Business school in Chennai. It secured a NIRF ranking of 36 among all the business schools in India in 2019 and has an average yearly fees of INR 1.5 lakhs.

It was founded in 1979 by the Society of Jesus and is a part of the campus of Loyola College in Chennai. Presently, the Loyola College Society is responsible for its administration.

Anna University Chennai

Anna University is a government university located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It has two campuses: a main campus and a satellite campus. The former is located at Guindy in Chennai and the latter is located at Chromepet in Chennai.

Established in the year 1978, it secure a NIRF ranking of 43 among all the business schools in India in 2019 and has an average yearly fees of INR 41 thousand. Apart from the department of management, the main campus of the university also consists of the College of Engineering, the School of Architecture and Planning, and the Alagappa College of Technology.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology is located at Kattankulathur in the city of Kanchipuram near Chennai. Established as the SRM Engineering College in 1985, it secured a NIRF ranking of 73 among all the business schools in India in 2019 and has an average yearly fees of INR 3 lakhs.

