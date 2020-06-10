GMAT – Your Gateway Exam for the Top Schools across the World

During COVID- 19, we have seen some structural changes in how learning and exams are being delivered. For students looking to apply to schools within India and mostly abroad, the exam of choice has always been the GMAT.

While Top B-Schools across the world accept other assessments also as a part of their admission process but for now, we are putting together a quick guide for students to quickly refer to in case they are looking to see if the GMAT is being accepted in their schools of choice.

PaGaLGuY looks at some of the top schools in the U.S, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region including India, and how they placed with respect to the acceptance of the GMAT as a prerequisite for the student.

Popular Business Schools Accepting GMAT Scores Worldwide

Top B-schools such as Harvard, Yale, Oxford, Stanford, Columbia, Imperial College, NUS, INSEAD, etc. are offering no waivers. They clearly state GMAT as a part of their admission requirement

Kellogg University has temporarily waived off the score only for Round 3 applicants

The Wharton School states that while students can submit the application without GMAT score, the offer made to them will be conditional and the student would be required to submit a valid GMAT score before joining the classes in August

John Hopkins Carey Business School has specified that GMAT waiver is only for part-time and online programs for summer 2020 and fall 2020. For full-time programs, the waiver is only for the U.S. citizens for the remainder of the fall 2020 application cycle

Carnegie Mellon University is the only university to have explicitly waived off the GMAT score for the current admission cycle

You can read below for the list of other universities. During COVID-19, there can be changes on the websites of institutions regularly, so we suggest that the students do their own independent research before applying to the programs and ensuring you are taking the exam at the right time.

Said Business School, Oxford University:

The School clearly states that applicants must submit their GMAT score result with their application, regardless of the previous work experience, studies, or qualifications.

Imperial College Business School:

The School has specified that if applicants do not meet their standard academic requirements, they would need to provide a GMAT score for application to be considered. GMAC is now offering alternative online testing options for candidates.

London Business School:

A valid GMAT score is a must for MBA programmes.

INSEAD:

The university specified GMAT as part of their admission criteria. It states that all applicants are required to take a GMAT test as it provides the University with a standardized way of evaluating candidates.

Kellogg University:

The University has exempted the students from submitting the GMAT score in Round 3. However, it specifies that if the students have a valid score which they think can strengthen the application, they should submit it. It, further states that GMAC has introduced the online version of the GMAT, so if students want, they can take those exams online.

Wharton:

The University has allowed Round 3 and Advance Access applicants to submit their applications without having sat for a standardized test. However, it states that if students have a valid score, they must submit it. It, further states that if the applicant admitted to the School, they will accepted with the condition that official testing will submit before arriving on campus on 10th August 2020.

Carnegie Mellon University:

They have mentioned that due to the current challenges of test-taking, they are temporarily allowing candidates with robust quantitative backgrounds to apply without a GMAT. Admitted candidates will be required to pass the Tepper Mathematics Prep course, attend our Math Skills Workshop, and achieve a 3.0 GPA in their 1st semester of the program.

John Hopkins Carey Business School:

The University has suspended GMAT requirements for all applicants only to their parttime and online programs for summer 2020 and fall 2020 admission due to disruptions in testing from COVID-19.

Due to the impact on testing facilities, the university is waiving GMAT requirements only for U.S. citizens for the remainder of the fall 2020 application cycle for fulltime programs.

It also states that if students would like to include a test score, they are accepting scores from the new at-home versions of the GMAT.

Penn State Smeal College of Business:

As per the policy, GMAT waivers offered to applicants with Ph.D.,D.O. or M.D., degrees, active duty officers and veterans of the U.S. Military with more than five years of experience, and MD/MBA joint program applicants, who are required to submit MCAT scores instead.

Waivers may also be considered for those with other advanced professional degrees, or leadership experience or extraordinary work. Factors considered for granting a waiver include an applicant quantitative and analytical readiness for graduate study.

Berkeley Haas:

It states that all candidates are required to take the GMAT exam prior to the deadline for which they are applying.

China Europe International Business School (CEIBS)

All candidates expected to submit a valid GMAT score. It mentions that in the light of the current situation, GMAC has introduced an online GMAT test.

National University of Singapore (NUS)

For both full time and part-time MBA applicants, a good GMAT required. Waivers granted on an exceptional basis, typically to applicants with Ten years or more of work experience, excellent interview scores and strong academic track record.

Stanford Business School

A valid GMAT is required for admission.

Tuck School of Business

Tuck will require complete application, including valid test scores. Scores may be self reported at the time of application and confirmed as valid after that. While the coronavirus pandemic is an extraordinary circumstance, the university needs all applicants in an application cycle to submit the same materials for evaluation and cannot selectively waive requirements for Round 3 or Round 4 applicants.

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology- (HKUST)

Satisfactory GMAT score required for admission.

Yale School of Management

A valid GMAT score must be submitted with the application.

The admissions criteria, process, and timeline remain unchanged. All applicants must submit a valid GMAT score.

Columbia Business School

All applicants must submit a self-reported GMAT, Executive Assessment score.

Harvard Business School:

The GMAT is a prerequisite for admission. The university is accepting the score of online versions of the GMAT.

If a prospective student has not taken GMAT exam, the School now encourages Round 3 applicants to submit SAT, ACT or country specific university entrance exam scores.

Rotterdam School of Management

The university is not offering any waiver. It has mentioned that now students have more time to prepare and GMAT is available online for students to take. The university extended the deadline of submission of the GMAT score till 31st May.

Essec Business School

All candidates can submit their applications for review by the Admissions Committee without Management aptitude test and English proficiency test score. In lieu of this test score, candidates must submit two years of transcripts from their previous degrees. Candidates who already have a test score for GMAT can still submit them, but this will not considered for admission.

Cox School of Business

SMU Cox will waive some standard application requirements, most notably the GMAT, for all graduate programs beginning May 2020 and August 2020.

Mays Business School

The Admissions Committee will consider GMAT waivers for Fall 2020 applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Admission Committee will review application and let the applicants know about the waiver.

Simon Rochester Business School

The university is offering exemption to only those students who are not able to take the GMAT online exam and have a strong academic record.

ESMT Berlin

Strong GMAT scores – The average GMAT score is 640.

WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management

GMAT score is required to complete the application – A minimum score of 600 recommended.

University of St. Gallen

Applicants for the Full-time MBA programme are required to submit a competitive GMAT score.

International Institute of Management Development (IMD)

GMAT score is a key requirement to complete the application. The university suggests that students can appear for the online GMAT exam.

Singapore Management University

A good GMAT score is a requirement to complete the admission process.

Satisfactory GMAT scores required for admission.

GMAT score is required to complete the application process.

If the applicant does not have a bachelor’s degree, then a satisfactory GMAT score is a must-have.

Nanyang Business School

A GMAT score above 600 required for admission in MBA programme.

The candidates who do not possess either an honours degree or professional qualifications are welcome to apply, but the University normally requires a GMAT score of at least 550 points.

The GMAT provides information about your ability to meet program’s academic requirements. All applicants must take the GMAT. The average GMAT score to qualify for AGSM Full Time MBA program is 660, while the minimum required scores are: Verbal 25; Quantitative 35; AWA 4.0. Overall: 550.

Eada Business School International MBA – Minimum GMAT score of 650 required to be eligible. Masters in Management – 650 GMAT score required to be eligible



Popular Business Schools Accepting GMAT Scores in India

There are over 100 schools in India that also participate in GMAT and accept GMAT scores during the admission process of post-graduate programs in business and Management. The following table presents a list of such business schools.

The bifurcation of top Indian B-schools accepting GMAT scores for Executive MBA & PGDM post the pandemic situation:

The list of colleges/institutions accepting the GMAT and making it mandatory is massive. During this pandemic, students need to be ultra focused on making the best use of their time and resources and Plan ahead for their careers.

With the wide acceptance of the exam both within India and abroad and the fact that you can also take it online, 5-year validity and the ability to send scores for free – it is just a question of when you should take this exam if you are keen on applying to some of the globally best institutions

We have compiled this list based on our understanding of the top schools that students from India want to study in. However, as we said before, you should do your own research, and the current pandemic situation is fluid and institutions are continuously working with students to share new and relevant information.

To know more about CAT, join CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

To know more about GMAT, join GMAT Exam Discussions

Read More