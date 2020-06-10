IIM-Ahmedabad Increases Reservation for the Economically Weaker

Last year, keeping social welfare in mind, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) released guidelines stating the reservation of 10 per cent of total seats for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in all branches of Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

Therefore, following the MHRD guidelines, IIM Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has allocated ten seats for the students of EWS beginning from the academic year 2020-21.

Officials at IIIM-A stated that the institute would gradually increase the number of seats corresponding to the infrastructure to reach a 10 per cent mark. They also added that this year, the admission process for the flagship PGP MBA course at IIM-A would reflect these changes.

The officials proclaimed that the institute has sent 430 admission letters to all successful aspirants, and the total size of the entire batch would include 395 students. But they are yet to examine the number of candidates from Gujarat who have qualified the process.

Engineering students managed to predominate the overall batch in comparison to students from other backgrounds. Around 79 per cent of all the successful aspirants who made it to the prestigious institute are from engineering backgrounds, making it similar to the last year’s count. Following the past year’s pattern, the gender ratio has not improved much, women forming only 23 per cent of the selected candidates.

Prof. Vishal Gupta, presiding chairperson of admissions at IIM-A, declared that 430 admission letters have been sent for IIM-A’s Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) course, and another 47 admission letters have been posted for Post Graduate Programme in Management – Food and Agri-Business Management (PGP-FABM).

He also added that IIM-A has been trying its best to have a healthy mix of students from different backgrounds and a good male to female ratio.

IIM-A officials also said that the admission process for the institute remained uninfluenced of the present situation. In fact, following last’s year admission criteria, the selection has been made based on CAT score, personal interviews, analytical writing test, and application rating comprising of grades received in classes 10 and 12, and bachelor degrees. Moreover, all the interviews have been conducted face to face before the lockdown.

