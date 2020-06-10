QS World University Rankings 2021 : Jindal Global University Ranked India’s No.1 Private University

Jindal Global Business School has been ranked in the 651-700 band in the QS World University Rankings 2020. We were ranked 751-800 band last year – a jump of possible 100 ranks. In the 1000 universities ranked by QS globally, 21 Indian universities make the cut. Of these 21, OP Jindal Global University is now the highest ranked private university in India.



JGU is also the highest ranked Indian university, whether private or public, solely dedicated to the study of the social sciences, arts and humanities. This has been due to a phenomenal increase in our reputation, with academics and employers around the world, as well as our commitment to maintaining a strong faculty-student ratio.



In terms of our growing reputation amongst employers, which leads to our students having better career opportunities when they graduate, we are now ranked among the top 450 universities in the world for employer reputation. We are also ranked among the top 300 universities in the world for faculty student ratio, which presently stands at 1:9. What this means is that there are more faculty members for our students, our class sizes are smaller, which makes for greater and more meaningful engagement between faculty and students.



Our rankings are also reflective of our commitment to providing an international experience to our students. We are ranked in the top 500 in the world for international faculty, which makes up 14% of our faculty strength. What this translates to, is a truly global experience at the OP Jindal Global University.



