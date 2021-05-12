Revamping Tech Education in India – Pay Fees Only After You Get Placed with Guaranteed Minimum 5 Lakh Per annum Ft. Newton School

Have you ever heard of a scheme where your investment is liable only if you are to get sure shot returns? Newton School has come up with this interesting model which might definitely catch your attention.

With Newton School’s Income Share Agreement (ISA) model, a student can enrol and complete the course by paying absolutely NO FEES (yes, you read that right!) and can get placed in one of the top-notch companies, but agrees to pay back the fees over a period of 36 months after getting placed. This way students can learn effectively without pressure of down payment in the beginning. This agreement is contingent to the fact that you are getting placed at 5LPA – 40LPA.

Founded by IIT Roorkee and IIM graduates, with investors of the likes of Flipkart, Cred, Unacademy etc. they have focused upon delivering quality education first and worrying about the fees later. Understanding the gaps in the current education system where the entire curriculum is based on outdated modules, they have come up with a six-month course which would make you competent enough to land a job. The idea is straightforward- to provide quality education to everyone irrespective of their financial state/qualification etc. To be a testament to the above fact, the students qualified from Newton School are actively working in companies like Unacademy, Deloitte, Dream11, Snapdeal, Lenskart etc. In comparison to other colleges who give out degrees after a 4-year course, these recruiters are better than 70 percent of the other college recruitments.

Developed by IIT graduates who themselves have been working in EdTech field since quite a lot of time, Newton School is well aware about the industry requirements and the curriculum itself is designed in a way to cover all the necessary topics in the period of 6 months as opposed to degree colleges taking years to do the same. The doors are open for anyone who is interested in learning.

There must be a reason for such phenomenal results in a short period of time. The way the subjects are taught are a major “why” behind their results. There are live classes taken every day which can be attended at dynamically scheduled timings. Apart from that there are a number of industry projects which are focussed upon the industry demands and different niche demands of the industry leaders. To land you the best jobs among the lot, there are mock interviews scheduled to prepare you for any questions that are thrown at you. An interesting add on feature is the mentor partner that is provided to every student who is pursuing the course. These mentors are working individuals in different companies who would be curating your performance and at the same time would provide you with assistance throughout the entire course of the journey.

The Full Stack Development course, one the best technical courses out there, offers live sessions in groups of 10 along with 5+ live projects and 30+ contests and hackathons held every weekend to give you an edge in a timed, high pressure environment where you can test yourself against your peers. The course covers all the essentials of front end and back-end coding in stacks of HTML/JavaScript/CSS, React Redux, Node JS and Mongo DB along with the mock interviews and tests.

Thousands of students opt for Newton School for getting their education. To choose the best among the lot, there is a selection process that is to be followed-

Codability Test- Proprietary test to determine the Coding, Reasoning and Aptitude of a student. Attitude test or Pre- Coursework- Evaluated over the course of 2 weeks on sincerity and hard work combined with a contest to judge the learning capability of the candidate. Interviews- Interview by NS experts to check communication skills, performance over Pre-Coursework and passion for programming

What if you are a civil engineer and always wanted to pursue software engineering? Is it too late to pursue a different stream? What are the qualifications required to pursue the full stack development course? Newton School is open for everyone irrespective of your age/qualification. Any final year student, recent graduate or even a working employee can opt for this course. Full Stack Web Developers qualified from Newton School get an average salary of 7 to 40 lakhs per annum. The entire course is for 2.5 Lakhs which are to paid back within 36 months from when you are placed at a company.

The entrance exams for applying to the Full Stack Development course are scheduled on – 21st, 24th & 27th May 2021. You can register for the test here.

Thus, it is a great opportunity for anyone who is interested in learning the said subject which is contingent to the fact that they are delivering the results in the form of placements. Hence it continues to be one of the best places to learn Full Stack Development from.

Excited to know more about the Full Stack Development course? Find the course details here.

