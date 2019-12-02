7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix Latest Jobs in Railways, Check here for Vacancies Detail

After the announcement of vacancies by several other divisions, the Southern Railway Division of the Indian Railways has also released a recruitment notification inviting applications for several posts under the 7th pay commission pay matrix.

The applications are invited from the Indian Citizens in the prescribed format for the recruitment to the post of Level 2 to Level 5 in the 7th pay commission.

The application submission process has already begun from 23rd November 2019. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before 23rd December 2019.

Vacancy details:

Sports Quota – 21 posts.

Athletics Men – 5.

Athletics Women – 23.

Chess Men – 1.

Chess Women – 3.

Swimming Men – 1.

Table Tennis Men – 3.

Table Tennis Women – 4.

Weightlifting Men – 2.

Initial Pay:

Level 2, Rs. 19900/-, Level 3, Rs. 21700/-, Level 4, Rs. 25500/- and Level 5, Rs. 29200/-.

Age limit:

The candidates applying for the posts need to be between 18 to 25 years of age as on 1st January 2020 (Born between 2nd January 1995 and 1st January 2002).

Educational qualification:

The candidates applying for Level 2 and 3 posts of 7th pay matrix should have completed 12th standard and the candidates applying for Level 4 and 5 posts of 7th pay matrix should have completed graduation.

Important points for the candidates:

The candidates applying for the posts should make sure they fulfil all the eligibility criteria at the time of submitting the applications.

The candidates have to bring the original documents in support of date of birth, educational qualifications, sports achievements, and community on the day of trial and the interview.

The name of the sport/discipline/athletics/boxing etc and category/specific event of player should be mentioned without fail.

Mere issue of call letter or admit card does not mean that the candidature has been finally cleared.

The candidate must be in the ready stage to appear for the trials at the short notice after the last date of submitting the application.

The candidate shall attend the trial and interview at the date, time and venue specified by the Railway Administration. The authority has the right to alter the stages of recruitment or cancel part or cancel the whole of any recruitment at any stage without informing.

