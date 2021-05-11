IIM-B’s final placements show the median salary at Rs. 28.6 lakhs per annum

People consider the big three – IIM-A, IIM-B, and IIM-C the Mecca and Medina of B-schools in India. However, placements display where the holy covenant lies. All three IIMs have demonstrated their domination in job placements. IIM Bangalore demonstrates its unique position among B-schools in many ways. IIM-B reaffirms its dominance in MBA hiring as recruiters sustain their faith in the B-school.

IIM Bangalore organized final placement for the class of 2021 virtually. Both recruiters and students interacted online because of the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The Placement 2021 concluded in two days with 100% placement offers.

IIM-B’s final placement for the class of 2021 witnessed one hundred companies placing hefty offers to the graduates. The total number of offers the school accrued this year was just shy of five hundred. Some prominent recruiters include:

Some highlights of the lucrative offers:

The median salary rose by eight percent to Rs. 28,60,000 per annum

Average salary – Rs. 28,98,000 per annum

A total of Four hundred and eighty-one companies had participated in the recruitment drive.

Four hundred and thirty-five graduates had earned four hundred and eighty-one job offers. The total number of offers could not meet last year’s figure of five hundred and eighteen.

Accenture Strategy, the most prominent recruiter,had extended forty-one offers.

Thirty-six percent of the batch had opted for Consulting roles, making Consulting the most sought-after domain, followed by Product Management.

Offers for locations across the globefell from eighteen in 2020 to eight in 2021.

The batch received one hundred and ninety-three PPEs (Pre-placement Offers), another drop from the previous year.

Companies from overseas Amsterdam, Dubai, and Singapore had placed offers.

Consulting, Finance, International Trading, and Business Strategy were some significant domains in overseas recruitment.

Which sectors made the most offers in the domestic recruitment?

Some sectors that predominantly placed job offers include:

Consulting

Finance

IT

E-commerce

Sales and Marketing

General Management

Analytics

Operations

Which sectors made the most offers in the overseas recruitment?

Consulting

Finance

International Trading

Business Strategy

Who were the prominent recruiters in the consulting domain?

Accenture

Bain & Company

McKinsey & Company

Boston Consulting Group

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Kearney

KPMG

TCS

Ernst & Young

Who were the prominent recruiters in the IT domain?

Microsoft

Browserstack

Byjus

UHG Optum

Who were the prominent recruiters in the Finance domain?

Goldman Sachs

Kotak Mahindra

Avendus Capital

Citibank

Wells Fargo

Amazon

Paytm

Flipkart

Myntra

Who were the prominent recruiters fromSales and Marketing?

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Procter & Gamble

Samsung

ITC

Which of the recruiters offered General Management roles?

RPG Group

Vedanta

Reliance

Capgemini

Who were the prominent recruiters from Analytics?

American Express

EXL

Target corporation

Which of the recruiters offered roles in Operations?

Genpact

WNS Global Services

Natwest Group

IIM-B continues to dominate the job placement market. Recruiters regularly throng the top IIMs for placements. IIM-B has been a preferred location for several recruiters to hire MBA graduates.

