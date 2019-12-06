ISB Hyderabad Placement Report 2019: 1383 offers in Day 1 with Average CTC is Rs. 26.15 Lakhs Per Annum

The premier business school of India, Indian School of Business, issued a progress update pertaining to the ongoing placements for its flagship program, Post Graduate Programme in Management’ s class of 2020.

As per the interim update shared by ISB, the students of the PGP program not only received the highest number of offers this year but also witnessed a 124% increase in the levels of compensation as compared to their pre-ISB CTC.

Highlights:

Day 1 sees 1383 offers as compared to 1194 offers in the previous year

Average CTC on the first day of the placements is Rs. 26.15 lakhs per annum which is a 124% increase from the pre-ISB average CTC

This year, overall 231 companies hired ISB graduates, including 65 first-time recruiters.

Dean of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, Professor Rajendra Srivastava, was quoted saying that “ISB was established with a vision to create future leaders for India and the world. Companies betting big on India continue to choose ISB as their preferred partner for meeting their talent requirements. With the largest class size in India of 890 students, ISB’s PGP offers a top-quality talent pool. The diversity and experience of the PGP class are the main draws for recruiters.”

Recruiters from a broad spectrum of domains participated in the recruitment. They represented verticals like E-commerce, Healthcare, Global Capability Centres, Real Estate, Consulting, BFSI, Education, IT/ITES/Technology, Media and Entertainment, and Infrastructure.

Consultancy companies led the hiring process and participated in large numbers making 314 offers between them. Accenture, AT Kearney, KPMG, PWC DIAC, Dalberg, Bain and Company, Alvarez and Marsal, Deloitte India, E&Y, McKinsey & Company, Roland Berger, PWC India, Siemens Management Consulting, Boston Consulting Group, ZS Associates, Deloitte USI, EY Parthenon, and GEP were the noteworthy participants.

IT and ITES, Technology, and E-commerce companies also made their presence felt with robust hiring. Amazon, Blackbuck, Byju’s, VMWare and Zomato Google, Nykaa, Ola, RazorPay, ThoughtWorks, Electronic Arts, Flipkart, Udaan, Uber, Myntra, Nagarro Software, InMobi, Media.Net Software Services, Microsoft, Paysafe, Mfine, PhonePe being the leading names. Start-ups were represented by MyGate, Bounce, and Rupeek Fintech and various other famous names.

Representing financial sector this year were companies like Citibank, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (GOI), RBS, Credit Suisse, Matrix Partners, American Express, Kingfish Private Equity, Yes Bank, Waterfield Advisors, Axis Bank, Barclays, Bexley Advisors, Estee Advisors, Wells Fargo, and ICICI Bank.

Offers made by FMCG companies comprised of almost 7% of the entire offers with the prominent names being Nestle, AB InBev, Procter and Gamble, Colgate Palmolive, Godrej, Coca-Cola, L’Oreal, HUL, ITC, Samsung and Marico

Large corporates participated in hiring candidates for various leadership roles ranging from Management Trainees to Executive Assistants and CXOs. The prominent names being Aditya Birla Group, Adani, CK Birla Group, Hinduja, Piramal, Essar, Reliance Industries, RPG and Shapoorji Pallonji.

As several students came with prior international experience, many international recruiters also participated in hiring for senior management positions. The most prominent names being Deloitte Middle East, Apple (South Asia), Landmark Group, and EY Parthenon

With 39%, the PGP Class of 2020 had the highest-ever participation from women. A host of companies, including Axis Bank hired female students for leadership positions in large numbers.

The sectors which accounted for the maximum offers are as follows:

Industry Segment % of the total offers Consulting 22.75% IT / ITES 14.93% E-Commerce 11.30% Banks / Financial Institutions / Financial Services 11.23%

ISB Hyderabad Placement Report 2019: 1383 offers in Day 1 with Average CTC is Rs. 26.15 Lakhs Per Annum was last modified:

