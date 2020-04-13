Best MBA colleges in India for Human Resources – 2020

The human resource department of a company is designated to deal with compensation, remuneration, performance, recruitment, training, organizational development, wellness, safety, etc of the entire team of employees.

Big companies and brands look for brilliant professionals to be a part of their team and deliver the best human resource practices. Here is a list of top 5 institutes to pursue MBA in human resource management

Top institutes for MBA in human resource

When it comes to Human Resource Management, XLRI, Jharkhand tops the list. It is the oldest management institute on the map of India offering a brilliant platform for pursuing a MBA in management-human resource management. Established in 1949, the institute earned a good reputation among students who got 100% placement at top companies. Students seeking admission need to undergo XAT/GMAT entrance test followed by GD/PI.

NMIMS is a deemed university established in the year 1981. It offers one of the best human resource specializations in MBA programs for aspirants. It has multiple campuses to find such courses and enroll. It has an experience of more than 30 years of producing the best human resource professionals for top brands in the domestic and international markets. Students taking up the course get practical knowledge about the HR working and challenges. Post-completion of the course students get 100% placement from top recruiters.

Established in 1961, this institute is the flag-bearer of this category of colleges in India. It offers exclusive MBA courses in human resource management and produces leading professionals to fit into the contemporary industry needs. These programs offer a plethora of elective subjects to choose and set your own curriculum. Studying in IIM-C will offer a brilliant scope to get placed in top companies.

International Management Institute (IMI Delhi)

IMI New Delhi is the first corporate-sponsored business institute established in the year 1981. It offers one of the best human resource specializations with its MBA programs for aspirants. Choosing this institute will offer a brilliant industry exposure in the domestic and international market. Students after completing the course equip with essential skills to take up the challenge in HR.

Established in 1953, IISWBM, Kolkata is the most reputed institute offering MBA in HR. The course is designed to equip students with strong skills of HR and in-depth understanding of the area. Students seeking admission for the course need to undergo either MAT or CAT entrance exam followed by GD/PI. Students after completing the course get 100% placement with high-package.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

Sir Dorabji Tata established TISS in the year 1936. It is the ideal institute to pursue an Executive Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (EPGDHRM). The course duration is set to be 18 months for experienced professionals. Delivering exclusive human resource management skills will shape your career well here.

Management Development Institute (MDI)

MDI is one of the prestigious private management institution located in the capital of India. It offers Post Graduate Program in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM) with the prime aim to develop exceptional skills and potential in the future managers. On completing this course, a candidate will get excellent opportunities to work with potential employers in different industries.

SOIL

The School of Inspired Leadership was established in 2008. It offers Post Graduate Diploma Program in Human Resource Management (PGP-HR) course. The students learn the latest concepts, modern practices and techniques under the supervision of brilliant mentors. This course concentrates on talent management, learning and development, performance management, human resource planning and other course segments.

International School of Business & Media (ISB&M)

Founded in the year 2000, this is a group of 4 private institutions in three cities. This group has over 40 years of experience in conducting MBA-HRM courses in its institutes. The comprehensive course concentrates on employee morale, conflict resolution, incentive programs, recruitment, training, etc.

IIM Bangalore is one of the prestigious institutes in India that offer a remarkable platform for pursuing MBA-HRM courses. It is located in the technology capital of India. Its strategic location is ideal for pursuing such courses and being placed in the leading companies.

Final words

Choosing the right institute is very important when it comes to human resource management courses. The esteem of an institute and its profound curriculum will determine the future of an aspirant. Find out the respective entrance examinations to prepare and occupy a seat in these institutes. If you want to be an HR professional, prefer these 5 best MBA institutes.

