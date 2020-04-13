List of Best MBA colleges in India for Finance – 2020

Finance is the pillar of every business. Big corporate houses look for the best finance management professionals to be a part of their team. This is why many of the management aspirants look for a finance specialization in their curriculum. Doing a specialized course in finance can help the individual to know the challenges and facing the same. These courses are designed keeping the changing scenario of corporate finance.

After completing MBA in finance, students can either work with the corporate company or start as an entrepreneur. There are exemplary colleges and institutions where you can pursue such courses. Let us find out a few names for finance management courses.

Top MBA colleges for finance

Indian Institute of Management – Kolkata (IIM-C)

The Calcutta division is the first Indian institute in this category. It was established in 1961 in collaboration with MIT, the state government, and the Ford Foundation. This is by far the best institute to pursue an MBA Finance course. The postgraduate courses, executive and doctoral programs are upgraded as per the market trends and industry needs.

NIBM is one of the most reputed institutions where research and training are conducted on banking and finance domains. It was established in the year 1969 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with the prime motto of making the finance industry of our country better. Seeking an MBA program with a Finance specialization from this institute will be ideal. It also has brilliant collaborative programs with leading universities across the world.

This institute is located in Mumbai, the commercial and business capital of India. NMIMS offers the best banking-finance specialization in MBA courses for aspirants. It was established in the year 1981. In 2003, NMIMS become a deemed university under Section 3, UGC Act 1956. it has multiple campuses in India and conducts its own entrance exam for admission.

JBIMS offers a set of flagship courses in management. It is termed as the Masters in Management Studies (MMS) in Finance. This institute was established in the year 1965 and has been offering industry-standard finance specialization in MBA curriculums for aspirants. Students post-completion of the MBA course get 100% job placement at any of the top company. To get the admission for the MBA course, students will need to undergo entrance test followed by GD/PI.

FMS comes under Delhi University and offer MBA programs in different domains. It also offers finance specialization for MBA aspirants to produce stalwart professionals. The curriculums train candidates well and prepare them for the future. The courses in FMS perfectly cover the theoretical, as well as, practical knowledge delivery part for the ideal development of students.

MDI is one of the flag-bearers of the management school clans in India. Since 1973, this private institute developed by the Industrial Finance Corporation of India has been one of the prime platforms to seek MBA-Finance programs. It is situated in Gurgaon, the prime business district of Delhi NCR. Aspirants find the best faculties to learn from and build a strong foundation for a better future.

National Insurance Agency (NIA)

This institute was established in 1980 by top organizations like Life Insurance Corporation of India, General Insurance Corporation of India, the Ministry of Finance, The New India Assurance Company, United India Insurance Company, the Oriental Insurance Company, and the National Insurance Company. This institute offers the ideal platform for postgraduate programs with dual specializations on Insurance and other financial sectors. It also offers a domain where aspirants can do research on finance elements.

It is a private institution approved by the University of Madras. It is located in Krea University in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The PGDM program with finance as major was launched in the year 2000. Students can choose many specializations such as Financial Services & Banking, Business Analytics, and Financial Engineering.

IFIM Business School was established in 1995. It has acquired AACSB accreditation and is one of the 6 most reputed institutions in India where you can pursue a PGDM with finance as specialization. Its excellent setup and collaboration programs are ideal to access the best resources to become a financial management professional.

Verdict

These are the top MBA government and private institutes where you can pursue an MBA-Finance program to shape your future better. In each of these institutes students get both practical and theoretical knowledge of the finance industry.

