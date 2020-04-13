Best MBA colleges in India for Information Technology – 2020

The world is being ruled by the IT industry. Almost every phase of any industrial operation needs the assistance of IT products. Whether the organization is small or large, investing on the IT department is a need of an hour. IT companies look for certified and well-trained IT experts to handle different aspects of the business.

This is why managing IT projects is also a prospective career choice for management aspirants. In fact, IT professionals will be able to make a significant jump in their career after pursuing an MBA in IT. The best way to start the journey is by taking up MBA in IT course from reputed institute.

Here is a list of top colleges offering MBA programs with IT specializations.

Best MBA colleges for IT specializations

Bangalore is the Silicon Valley of India. IIM-B is the best place to pursue an MBA program with an IT specialization. Being one of the reputed institutes, IIM-B offers practical knowledge in IT for students. This Institute of National Importance offers top MBA programs for IT professionals and provides the ultimate platform to learn. Upon completion of the course, students get 100% placement at the reputed institute.

This institute was established in the year 1978. It has its own branch named Symbiosis Centre of Information Technology (SCIT) where MBA with IT specialization is offered to the aspirants. This has become an excellent center for management aspirants to participate in a two-year-long curriculum to learn IT management from top mentors. To get admission in the course, students need to appear for the entrance exam conducted by the institute.

This is also an Institute of National Importance where aspirants can find eclectic MBA courses for IT management. This is the oldest of the IIMs established in the year 1961. The two-year full-time master’s course is ideal for pursuing and learning IT management. It is close to Salt Lake, the eastern IT hub of India. Aspirants will be able to find top opportunities to work with the leading companies.

JBIMS is a private institution established in the year 1965. It offers MBA courses with IT management specialization. It comes under the Department of Management Studies of Mumbai University. It offers Information Technology management courses for fulltime and part-time aspirants.

Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad

IMT Ghaziabad offers fulltime MBA courses with IT management specialization for aspiring candidates. This institute was established in 1980 and has been the prime choice for MBA IT management since the commencement of the course.

This institute was founded in the year 1973 in Gurgaon by the Industrial finance Corporation of India. Its new extension, the Center for Excellence in Information Management (CEXIM) offers an MBA course with IT management as specialization. Aspirants learn enterprise system process management, IT outsourcing, e-governance, etc from the top mentors.

K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research (KJ SIMSR)

This institute was established in 1981 and developed to become an autonomous business school. It offers a part-time MBA program with specialization in Information Management (MBA (PT)-IM). This program concentrates on cyber security, enterprise applications, business intelligence, data warehousing, and IT project management. The course duration is 3 years, designed for IT professionals.

Verdict

These top MBA colleges for IT management are ideal to choose for building a brilliant career in this industry. It is a perfect choice for experienced professionals, as well as, fresh candidates willing to work as a management professional in an IT company. Choose the right institute and take a step forward to a brighter future.

