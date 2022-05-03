Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources Professor Antarpreet Singh joins the FORE School of Management

Prof. Antarpreet Singh has joined the FORE School of Management as a Professor of Practice in the OB & HR area. He brings to the FORE School of Management his 37 years of experience as a techno-business strategist cum academician. He has held senior leadership roles with large technology MNCs and Indian conglomerates, including Alcatel Lucent, Lucent- AT&T, Fujitsu, Tellabs, Reliance Jio and Flipkart. Prof. Antarpreet Singh was also the Asia Pacific head of Alcatel Lucent university, which had 24 campuses in the region and was part of the global Alcatel Lucent university – ranked as a top corporate university globally. He also spearheaded the setting up of countrywide Jio University as its first Chief Learning Officer. Later he set up India’s first point of sales payments academy for Pinelabs. He was also Dean of the e-commerce academy with Flipkart.

Prof. Singh started his career in management education in 2018 with the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, as Director-Digital Learning and set up the ISB Digital campus. Prof. Antarpreet Singh is an adjunct/ guest faculty in Strategic HRM, Digital HR, Future Skills, and Strategic Human Capital development areas with premier B-schools and universities in the country. He also advises several companies in India and overseas in digital transformation, online education, upskilling models, and designing and building corporate academies.

Prof. Antarpreet Singh completed his BE (Hons) in 1983 and MBA in 1985 (university gold medalist) and is currently pursuing a PhD from IIM-Indore. His research areas include Digital HR, AI adoption in HR, Human-Machine collaboration, Strategic HRM, Organizational Resilience etc.

