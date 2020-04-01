List of Top 10 Executive MBA B-Schools in India

MBA and EMBA are two different things. MBA is a full time study of Master’s of Business Administration , while EMBA which is known as Executive MBA is a part time study or program of the business administration, besides which you can also do other jobs.

Being an EMBA student is more flexible as you can adjust and accommodate the schedule of your classes according to your timings and in course of that you can fully fill your degree within a span of two years. EMBA will provide you with business teaching and leadership training to enhance your managerial skills. Thus, such training makes one an effective leader at the times of their job .

This course is very much in demand now, as it is believed by the professionals that it gives a boost to someone’s marketing , finance or consulting career. It is best for someone who has chosen to change their career and want to give managerial touch.

A good part about Executive MBA is that it is less time taking than Regular MBA. But the best part about EMBA is that although it is slightly different from the regular one, still you get the tag of ‘MBA’ and all its perks which speaks volume out of your profile while getting a job. This very course is slowly gaining its recognition in India because this is such a course that can be done by sitting indoors too through online. Also, all the formalities regarding admission and procedure can be achieved less rigorously as we compare it to MBA.

Let’s go though India’s 10 Best colleges for Executive MBA to suit your Executive Managerial skills-

1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA)- This is one of the most renowned colleges for any degree in Business Administration. IIMA had secured a rank of 21 in 2019 rankings of Masters in Management from the Financial Times. Situated in Ahmedabad people from different parts of the world come to study at this very institution.

2. Indian School of Business (ISB)– This was the first institute in India to introduce the study of Business study. It even ranked 33rd in the world in the FINANCIAL TIMES GLOBAL MBA of 2015.

3. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIMC)- Situated in Kolkata, this institute selects candidates on the basis of their personal interviews, GMAT scores and also professional experience. It also has a global rank of 42 in The 2020 Financial Times Global MBA Ranking.

4. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB)- The selection of students at this Bangalore institute is highly personalized. Here, before taking in any candidate they focus on each candidate’s career goals.

5. Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur (XLRI)– The world rank of Xavier’s School of Management was 1764 while the national rank was 51 in the year 2019-2020.The ones who wish to apply for a Bachelor’s degree should have a maximum of five years of managerial work experience. This institute also provides an opportunity to its students to simultaneously pursue multiple courses.

6. Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi (FMS)- Being an institute under the Delhi University, this institute has relaxed and low cost programmes for the respective studies.

7. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML)- This institute is recognized as the “Institute of Excellence” which has one of the best faculties for the study of business studies. It is also rated as the top 5 B school in India.

8. Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK)- This institute in Kozhikode is currently giving classes through an interactive session with audio/visual real time interaction from the best universities of business studies.

9. Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIMIDR) – The admission at this institute requires both managerial work experience and CA, GMAT scores. It is the only campus in the group which offers a five-year Integrated Programme in Management.

10. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi (IIFT)- This institute is highly recognized for its placement facilities. It also provides an Executive Post Graduate Diploma with specialization in International Business.

This was the list of the top 10 institutes in India, for pursuing Executive MBA. Pursuing this course is great, but doing it from an institute that ensures you a great future makes more sense and will add more mettle to your profile.

