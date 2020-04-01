Final Placement Report for Chitkara Business School 2019

Placements at Chitkara Business School

Chitkara Business School at Chandigarh has been acknowledged by various business and commerce organizations, such as Business World, India Today, Business Today, and Times B-school ratings, as one of the best business and management schools in India.

The excellent faculty, conducive educational environment, and abundant placement opportunities offered by the university speak for its ever-enhancing brilliance in business and management education.

Chitkara Business School offers two-year MBA programs in various domains: Marketing, Rural Management, Human Resources, Finance & Banking, Business Analytics, Logistics & Supply Chain, Healthcare, Healthcare Information Technology, and Public Health.

On the other hand, Chitkara School of Sales & Marketing provides MBA courses in Retail Management; Pharma Management, and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance. Consistent with its motto, the university equips its students with hard knowledge skills, soft people skills, and heart skills, which refer to core domain knowledge, analytical and communication skills, and the practice of ethical and social responsibility, respectively.

Chitkara Business School presents opulent placement opportunities to its students, with the help of its world-class industry partners, including Fortis, Frost & Sullivan, WNS and many more. The campus recruitment drives involve more than 150 companies from 26 industry wide-ranging sectors.

Remarkably, the students at Chitkara have managed to acquire job opportunities at the big-four accounting firms: Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and KPMG. The major recruiters at Chitkara are Reliance, Nestle, ITC, Phillips, Evalueserve, and other large-scale organizations.

The mean salary offered through campus placement for the batch graduating in 2019 was INR 650,000, with the highest being INR 3,200,000 and the median being INR 800,000. Additionally, more than 50 students received pre-placement job offers, most of which were acquired through internships, projects, and other integration activities.

More than 30 students were offered international employment opportunities at leading organizations, such as Qatar Airways, DHL, Trivago, and Gulf Steel, in Dubai, Doha, China, Taiwan, etc.

For an overview of stream-wise recruitment information, please refer to the following table, which shows that through their core and specialization courses, internships & projects, and skill-based courses, Chitkara University ensures that its industry-ready students are equipped with the best opportunities and choices to further their careers:

Stream Employment Domains Notable Organizations Marketing Sales, Channel Management, Marketing Research, Branding & Marketing Communication Mondelez, ITC, Kellogg’s, Evalueserve, Nestle Finance and Banking Commercial Lending, Branch Banking, Trading, Research Analysis Deloitte, eClerx, WNS, HDFC Bank Human Resources HR Operations, Payroll Management, Consulting EXL, Wipro, Concentrix, Accenture Healthcare Research Analysts, Healthcare consultants, Service Quality & Operations Fortis, Max Hospital, Apollo Hospital, WHO Healthcare Information Technology Research Analysts, Healthcare consultants, Service Quality & Operations Jaypee Hospital, Docplexus, Meddo, Medtrail Sales & Marketing Sales Manager, Customer Service Manager, Business Development Executives Reliance Retail, Aditya Birla Group, Future Group, VIVO Logistic and Supply Chain Business Development Managers, SCM Operations Managers, Warehouse Managers, Inventory Managers Flipkart, DTDC, Maersk, Amul, FIS Business Analytics Business Analysis SG Analytics, Click Labs, Quark, Vodafone Investment Banking Investment Banking Sterling Finance, Metlife Global, Volvo, Genpact

