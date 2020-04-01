What are the fees for Executive MBA in all over India

One of the Best for Executive MBA in all over India

Executive MBA or EMBA, is a fast track degree for the people who want to boost their managerial career. EMBA courses of most of the institute provide specialization in strategic management, operations management, marketing, finance and accounting, human resources, and other disciplines, and take specialized electives.

The best part of MBA is that the person gets a tag of ‘MBA’ with all its perks. Since, in many countries MBA is highly in demand, therefore, doing EMBA is an easy ladder to choose, that will provide you with all its benefits. There are many institutes in India that offer the best of Executive MBA programmes.

Most of the EMBA classes are an amalgamation of both online and tutorial classes with classroom sessions on either evenings or weekends plus few workshops which happen sporadically.

Pursuing EMBA is not at all cheap. Different places in India have different fees for an EMBA degree. Let’s check out some:

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad – Students who have work experience of 48 months are eligible for applying for this course. The campus has excellent placements. With a 1 year programme, the fees in IIM (A) for EMBA will cost one up to 28 Lakhs.

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta – Offering electives Strategic Management, Operations Management, in Finance and Control Economics, Marketing, Management Information Systems, Public Policy and Management and also great placements and great placement. With a 1 year programme, the fees in IIM (C) for EMBA will cost one up to 22 Lakhs.

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode – With a 2 year programme offering courses in Leadership and Corporate Accountability, International Business, Capstone Simulation & Business Plan Project, EMBA at IIM (K) will cost up to 12 lakhs.

Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad – Offering courses in Marketing Analytics, Operations and Supply Chain Management, Information Management and Media and Entertainment Management in EMBA, for 15 months, IMT Ghaziabad ,will cost 15 lakhs.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade – With an 18 month programme (part time classroom) IIFT, Delhi will cost around 3.5 Lakhs. Providing courses in Accounting, Finance, Global Business Environment, Business Statistics, IT Applications in Management, International Marketing Management, Supply Chain Management, International Economics, Human Resource Management, Strategic Management, Macro Economics, Marketing Management etc, dividing them into two semesters.

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow – With a 4 year programme (Full time), in EMBA , IIM L costs up to, 7.5 Lakhs.

Christ University – Offering a 2 year, part time EMBA programme, CU costs 3.58 Lakhs. Providing courses in. Conceptual, Analytical and Management skills in the fields of Accounting, Economics, Finance, Information Management, Marketing, Operations, and Behavioral Sciences.

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore – With providing a 1 year full time EMBA programme, offering electives in Corporate Strategy and Policy, Economics and Social Sciences, Finance and Control, Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources Management, Marketing, IIM B will cost around 21.70 Lakhs.

Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, Pune ; This highly reputed institute of Pune, provides an EMBA programme of 2.5 years in part time, costing up to 4.1 Lakhs.

