List of Top Ten MBA colleges in South India, check details here

If South India is your preferred region of study, and if you are aiming for some colleges which are the best when it comes to teaching business and administration, or if you are looking for institutions whose degree matters a lot if you are interested into going global, then these educational institutions listed below would be of a great help to set your milestones and lay down the bricks to your future.

Ten best colleges in South India:

1. IIM Bangalore: this is one of the most coveted institutions when it comes to business management and would probably need no introduction as to why it is one of the top three business schools in India. Needless to mention, this institution consistently remains as one of the most premier business institutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. IBS, Hyderabad: Indian School of Business has campuses in Mohali and Hyderabad and is an entirely private institution. However, this is a non profit organisation which is entirely run and funded by corporate individuals and corporate foundations present globally. This institution is also one of the first ones which has been accredited by the AACSB or the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

3. PSG Institute of Management in Coimbatore: this management institution is situated in Coimbatore and is one of the best business schools in the state of Tamil Nadu. The institution accepts scores from TANCET and MAT during their admission process.

4. LIBA in Chennai: Loyola Institute of Business Administration is a business school based in Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu and offers full time MBA programmes spread across two years and four semesters, apart from these, they also have numerous diploma courses in the executive level, and is also a resource centre for the Madras University PhD programmes.

5. TAPMI in Manipal: TA Pai Management Institute in Manipal ranks number two on getting accredited to the AACSB right after IBS, Hyderabad.

6. Great Lakes Institute of Management in Chennai: this institution has colleges in Gurgaon and Chennai and is a brainchild of Dr. Bala V Balachandran who is an American based guru in management. This institution runs parallel to IBS Hyderabad and IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

7. The Oxford Educational Institute in Bangalore: this is a private institution which is located in the heart of the Electronic city of Bangalore and beckons to those who are seeking knowledge and this institution ranks in a global position.

8. IFMR in Chennai: Institute of Finance Management and Research is located in Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu and is affiliated to the Madras University and is recognised as an institution which is of national importance by our finance ministry.

9. IMU in Chennai: Indian Maritime University is perhaps the only institution which imparts education in the field of maritime studies and has its branches in Kandla Port, Chennai, Calcutta, Cochin, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam.

10. ITM Business School in Chennai: the institution is located in Chennai’s Old Mahabalipuram and is one of the top educational institutes when it comes to studying business management and getting an MBA degree.

Read More