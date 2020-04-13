Best MBA colleges in India for Rural Management

If you want to get into something different field than the usual, then Rural Management MBA course is the best. Rural management aims to teach students about different aspects of rural states and urban communities of India.

The course includes projects helping students to learn on how to bring advancement in the rural areas. Students are taught about planning and management of the sector, which largely effects the changes in system and millions of livelihood in rural region. By taking up MBA in rural management, you will learn about-

Problem-solving skills

Farming and planning

Ability to handle mass

Leadership skills

Good communication skills

In India, there are many top colleges offering MBA in rural management course with the core-objective of helping students to know about the sector works. Listed below are top MBA colleges in India for rural management-

The management department of Delhi University, Faculty of Management Studies is ranked 7th among the top Indian management institutes as per Recruitment Inbox’s and NIRF’s 2019 ranking. The Rural Management MBA course consist of both practical and theoretical method giving in-depth knowledge different aspects. Students need to undergo CAT for the admission purpose. The best part of the institute is students are offered with 100% job placement.

Indian Institute of Health Management and Research- Jaipur-

Ranked 1 among the cleanest Higher Educational Institutions in India IIHMR, Jaipur was established in 1984. Approved by AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education), the institute prepare students for the challenges in the rural management. Students to seek admission for the respective course need to undergo the entrance exam.

One of the oldest institutes in India, JBIMS, and Mumbai offers top quality MBA course in rural management. Established in 1965, the institute is approved and affiliated to University of Mumbai; JBIMS has strong connections with top recruiters for the respective career. Students before undergoing the hiring process in the college need to undergo different entrance tests including CAT, MAT or MH CET.

Faculty of Management Studies- Institute of Rural Management

Faculty of Management Studies- Institute of Rural Management, Jaipur is the leading institute offering MBA in Rural Management. The institute is affiliated to AICTE, MoHRD, Govt of India and is ranked A+++. Students taking up the MBA course in Rural Management get the in-depth understanding of the sector. To seek admission for the course, students should undertake entrance exam like MAT/CAT 2020/CMAT/ATMA. The institute ensures students get both theoretical and practical knowledge of the rural management.

One of the old institute in India, Christ University in Bangalore is the first Syrian Catholic religious congregation in India. Every year, more than 16000 students enrol for UG and PG programs. The MBA course in Rural Management allows students to get complete knowledge on how rural management domain works. Students who are keen on undertaking the course need to take entrance test like MAT/GMAT/CMAT/XAT or CAT, the score of which will help considering your admission. Founded in 1969, the college is equipped with modern teaching methods and offers 100% job placement for certified students.

Established in 1979, IRMA is majorly focused on creating professionals to adopt the challenges in rural management. The institute is ranked among top 150 private B-Schools of 2020 by Outlook India. There are two different set of courses in Rural Management- 22 months and 15 months. Students will need to undergo CAT/XAT 2020/GMAT to seek admission. This is followed by GD/PI. IRMA has a strong tie-up with top companies to offer 100% job placement.

WeSchool

Affiliated to Mumbai University, WeSchool Mumbai– Welingkar Institute of Management was established in 1977 offering rural management course. It is recognised by AICTE. From well-researched syllabus for theoretical learning to Agri lab for practical learning. The institute was ranked 18th by Business Today in Business School Survey 2019. The MBA course in Rural Management is designed to transform students into future managers with leadership abilities. Students need to present good percentile in CAT and other management related exams.

XISS-

Xavier Institute of Social Science, Ranchi is AICTE approved institute and offers 2 yrs. full time course in Rural Management. The registration process involves CAT or XAT percentile followed by GD/PI. The MBA course in rural management is designed to offer complete picture of how the sector works and to prepare students for challenges to face in managerial area. Also, learning about rural economy and development, society, culture change and structural analysis, theories of development, etc.

KIIT School of Rural Management- Bhubaneshwar-

This NAAC Accredited institute was established in 2006 and accepts MAT, KIITEE Management and XAT Test score. There are more than 350 partners to provide internships and job placement for MBA certified students. During the courseware, students get complete knowledge about rural management through practical learning from experts.

Xavier School of Rural Management- Bhubaneswar-

Established in 2013, the Xavier School of Rural Management is a reputed institute offering rural management. The institute is known for its 100% job placement in BFSI and consulting companies. Institute offers immersive course in rural management helping students to get exposure to the sector and understands key elements that are transforming the field of rural development.

