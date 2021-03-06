?>
HomeMBA Entrance Exam 2020-21CAT Entrance Exam 2020-21 Articles
  • Articles

    • Which MBA Entrance Tests will you be taking?

    Posted on by Ranjani Madan
    MBA Entrance Exams

    A degree in Management is almost everyone’s dream graduation. The first step to admission to this program is clearing the entrance test. Which entrance tests should you take for a 2022 admission?

    Tests like IIM’s CAT, XLRI’s XAT, NTA’s CMAT, and AIMA’s MAT are gateways to several B-schools across the country. There are also institute-specific tests like NMAT by GMAC for NMIMS School of Business Management, SNAP for Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, and TISSNET for Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

    The tests you aim would depend mainly on two factors:

    • The program
    • The institute

    Once you have narrowed down the specialty and the institute, you can plan your preparation accordingly. You need to check for the dates the tests are likely to take place. Institutes and test-conducting bodies make announcements on their websites and in the press.

    A list of most of the MBA tests for 2022 admissions:

    Test

    Institute

    Program

    Tentative dates

    CAT

    Indian Institute of Management

    PGDM

    November 2021

    NMAT by GMAC

    S V KM’s NMIMS School of Business Management

    MBA

    November 2021 to February 2022

    XAT

    Xavier School of Management

    MBA

    January 2022

    SNAP

    Symbiosis Institute of Business Management

    MBA

    December 2021

    TISSNET

    Tata Institute of Social Sciences

    MA

    January/February 2022

    CMAT

    The National Testing Agency

    MBA/ MMS

    December 2022

    MAT

    All India Management Association

    MBA/PGDM

    September 2021, December 2021, February 2022, and May 2022

    CET

    Department of Technical Education of state governments

    MMS

    February/March 2022

     

    If you are pursuing an MBA in Finance, you best options are:

    Institute

    Test

    Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

    CAT

    Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

    CAT

    Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

    CAT

    Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi

    CAT

    The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi

    IIFT NTA

    S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai

    CAT/GMAT

    S V KM’s NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai

    NMAT by GMAC

    Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai

    Mah-CET, CAT, GMAT

    Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune

    SNAP

    Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

    CAT/NLMEE

     

    If you are pursuing an MBA in Marketing, you best options are:

    Institute

    Test

    Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

    CAT

    Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

    CAT

    Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

    CAT

    Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi

    CAT

    S.P. Jain Institute of Managementand Research, Mumbai

    CAT/GMAT

    S V KM’s NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai

    NMAT by GMAC

    Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai

    Mah-CET, CAT, GMAT

    Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune

    SNAP

    Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

    CAT/NLMEE

    IMT, Ghaziabad

    CAT

     

    If you are pursuing an MBA in HR, you best options are:

    Institute

    Test

    XLRI, Jamshedpur

    XAT

    XLRI, Ranchi

    XAT

    SCM- HRD, Pune

    SNAP

    TISS, Mumbai

    TISSNET

    Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

    CAT

    Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi

    CAT

    Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

    CAT/NLMEE

    S.P. Jain Institute of Managementand Research, Mumbai

    CAT/GMAT

    S V KM’s NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai

    NMAT by GMAC

    ISB, Hyderabad

    GMAT/GRE

    Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

    CAT/NLMEE

    IMT, Ghaziabad

    CAT

     

    If you are pursuing an MBA in General Management, you best options are:

    Institute

    Test

    Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi

    CAT

    Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai

    Mah-CET, CAT, GMAT

    Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

    CAT

    Indian Institute of Management,Ahmedabad

    CAT

    Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

    CAT

    Department of Management Sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

    Mah-CET

    S.P. Jain Institute of Managementand Research, Mumbai

    CAT/GMAT

    S V KM’s NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai

    NMAT by GMAC

    Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune

    SNAP

    ISB, Hyderabad

    GMAT/GRE

     

    The next step

    Once you have decided on the specialty and institute, you need to prepare for the relevant tests. The difficulty levels in each of the tests may vary. But most tests cover:

    • Quantitative Aptitude
    • Verbal Ability
    • Logical Aptitude
    • General Awareness (some exams do not test this)

    You must compile topics covered in each section and prepare accordingly. You can find general information on the web. However, professional help goes a long way in fine-tuning your preparation. You can look at joining professional test-prep institutes that specialize in training candidates for entrance tests. Most institutes offer classroom coaching, study material, mock tests, and personal coaching.

    To know more about MBA Exams join, CAT Exam Discussion, GMAT Exam Discussions and XAT 2021 Exam Discussion.

    All the best!