Which MBA Entrance Tests will you be taking?
A degree in Management is almost everyone’s dream graduation. The first step to admission to this program is clearing the entrance test. Which entrance tests should you take for a 2022 admission?
Tests like IIM’s CAT, XLRI’s XAT, NTA’s CMAT, and AIMA’s MAT are gateways to several B-schools across the country. There are also institute-specific tests like NMAT by GMAC for NMIMS School of Business Management, SNAP for Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, and TISSNET for Tata Institute of Social Sciences.
The tests you aim would depend mainly on two factors:
- The program
- The institute
Once you have narrowed down the specialty and the institute, you can plan your preparation accordingly. You need to check for the dates the tests are likely to take place. Institutes and test-conducting bodies make announcements on their websites and in the press.
A list of most of the MBA tests for 2022 admissions:
|
Test
|
Institute
|
Program
|
Tentative dates
|
CAT
|
Indian Institute of Management
|
PGDM
|
November 2021
|
NMAT by GMAC
|
S V KM’s NMIMS School of Business Management
|
MBA
|
November 2021 to February 2022
|
XAT
|
Xavier School of Management
|
MBA
|
January 2022
|
SNAP
|
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
|
MBA
|
December 2021
|
TISSNET
|
Tata Institute of Social Sciences
|
MA
|
January/February 2022
|
CMAT
|
The National Testing Agency
|
MBA/ MMS
|
December 2022
|
MAT
|
All India Management Association
|
MBA/PGDM
|
September 2021, December 2021, February 2022, and May 2022
|
CET
|
Department of Technical Education of state governments
|
MMS
|
February/March 2022
If you are pursuing an MBA in Finance, you best options are:
|
Institute
|
Test
|
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
|
CAT
|
CAT
|
CAT
|
IIFT NTA
|
S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai
|
CAT/GMAT
|
S V KM’s NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai
|
NMAT by GMAC
|
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai
|
Mah-CET, CAT, GMAT
|
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune
|
SNAP
|
CAT/NLMEE
If you are pursuing an MBA in Marketing, you best options are:
|
Institute
|
Test
|
Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
|
CAT
|
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
|
CAT
|
Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
|
CAT
|
Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi
|
CAT
|
S.P. Jain Institute of Managementand Research, Mumbai
|
CAT/GMAT
|
S V KM’s NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai
|
NMAT by GMAC
|
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai
|
Mah-CET, CAT, GMAT
|
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune
|
SNAP
|
Management Development Institute, Gurgaon
|
CAT/NLMEE
|
IMT, Ghaziabad
|
CAT
If you are pursuing an MBA in HR, you best options are:
|
Institute
|
Test
|
XLRI, Jamshedpur
|
XAT
|
XLRI, Ranchi
|
XAT
|
SCM- HRD, Pune
|
SNAP
|
TISSNET
|
Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
|
CAT
|
Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi
|
CAT
|
Management Development Institute, Gurgaon
|
CAT/NLMEE
|
S.P. Jain Institute of Managementand Research, Mumbai
|
CAT/GMAT
|
S V KM’s NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai
|
NMAT by GMAC
|
ISB, Hyderabad
|
GMAT/GRE
|
Management Development Institute, Gurgaon
|
CAT/NLMEE
|
CAT
If you are pursuing an MBA in General Management, you best options are:
|
Institute
|
Test
|
Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi
|
CAT
|
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai
|
Mah-CET, CAT, GMAT
|
CAT
|
Indian Institute of Management,Ahmedabad
|
CAT
|
Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
|
CAT
|
Department of Management Sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune
|
Mah-CET
|
S.P. Jain Institute of Managementand Research, Mumbai
|
CAT/GMAT
|
S V KM’s NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai
|
NMAT by GMAC
|
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune
|
SNAP
|
ISB, Hyderabad
|
GMAT/GRE
The next step
Once you have decided on the specialty and institute, you need to prepare for the relevant tests. The difficulty levels in each of the tests may vary. But most tests cover:
- Quantitative Aptitude
- Verbal Ability
- Logical Aptitude
- General Awareness (some exams do not test this)
You must compile topics covered in each section and prepare accordingly. You can find general information on the web. However, professional help goes a long way in fine-tuning your preparation. You can look at joining professional test-prep institutes that specialize in training candidates for entrance tests. Most institutes offer classroom coaching, study material, mock tests, and personal coaching.
All the best!