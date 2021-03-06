Which MBA Entrance Tests will you be taking?

A degree in Management is almost everyone’s dream graduation. The first step to admission to this program is clearing the entrance test. Which entrance tests should you take for a 2022 admission?

Tests like IIM’s CAT, XLRI’s XAT, NTA’s CMAT, and AIMA’s MAT are gateways to several B-schools across the country. There are also institute-specific tests like NMAT by GMAC for NMIMS School of Business Management, SNAP for Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, and TISSNET for Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

The tests you aim would depend mainly on two factors:

The program

The institute

Once you have narrowed down the specialty and the institute, you can plan your preparation accordingly. You need to check for the dates the tests are likely to take place. Institutes and test-conducting bodies make announcements on their websites and in the press.

A list of most of the MBA tests for 2022 admissions:

Test Institute Program Tentative dates CAT Indian Institute of Management PGDM November 2021 NMAT by GMAC S V KM’s NMIMS School of Business Management MBA November 2021 to February 2022 XAT Xavier School of Management MBA January 2022 SNAP Symbiosis Institute of Business Management MBA December 2021 TISSNET Tata Institute of Social Sciences MA January/February 2022 CMAT The National Testing Agency MBA/ MMS December 2022 MAT All India Management Association MBA/PGDM September 2021, December 2021, February 2022, and May 2022 CET Department of Technical Education of state governments MMS February/March 2022

If you are pursuing an MBA in Finance, you best options are:

If you are pursuing an MBA in Marketing, you best options are:

Institute Test Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad CAT Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore CAT Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta CAT Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi CAT S.P. Jain Institute of Managementand Research, Mumbai CAT/GMAT S V KM’s NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai NMAT by GMAC Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai Mah-CET, CAT, GMAT Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune SNAP Management Development Institute, Gurgaon CAT/NLMEE IMT, Ghaziabad CAT

If you are pursuing an MBA in HR, you best options are:

Institute Test XLRI, Jamshedpur XAT XLRI, Ranchi XAT SCM- HRD, Pune SNAP TISS, Mumbai TISSNET Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow CAT Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi CAT Management Development Institute, Gurgaon CAT/NLMEE S.P. Jain Institute of Managementand Research, Mumbai CAT/GMAT S V KM’s NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai NMAT by GMAC ISB, Hyderabad GMAT/GRE Management Development Institute, Gurgaon CAT/NLMEE IMT, Ghaziabad CAT

If you are pursuing an MBA in General Management, you best options are:

Institute Test Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi CAT Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai Mah-CET, CAT, GMAT Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore CAT Indian Institute of Management,Ahmedabad CAT Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta CAT Department of Management Sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune Mah-CET S.P. Jain Institute of Managementand Research, Mumbai CAT/GMAT S V KM’s NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai NMAT by GMAC Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune SNAP ISB, Hyderabad GMAT/GRE

The next step

Once you have decided on the specialty and institute, you need to prepare for the relevant tests. The difficulty levels in each of the tests may vary. But most tests cover:

Quantitative Aptitude

Verbal Ability

Logical Aptitude

General Awareness (some exams do not test this)

You must compile topics covered in each section and prepare accordingly. You can find general information on the web. However, professional help goes a long way in fine-tuning your preparation. You can look at joining professional test-prep institutes that specialize in training candidates for entrance tests. Most institutes offer classroom coaching, study material, mock tests, and personal coaching.

All the best!

