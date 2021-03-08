IIM-C’s class of 2021 secures over five hundred job offers

It is that time of the year – the recruitment season when universities and colleges flaunt the job offers their graduates have grabbed.

IIM-C has scaled the summit at the job placement scene.

Neither the global economic meltdown nor a gloomy employment scenario deterred IIM-C graduates from grabbing the best job offers this season.

The highlights:

Hundred percent placement for the class of 2021.

Four hundred and sixty-seven students have grabbed five hundred plus job offers.

One hundred and seventy recruiters participated in IIM-C’s recruitment drive this year.

Average pay package grew by a lakh of rupees to Rs. 29,00,000.

Median salary grew to Rs. 27,00,000

Consulting emerged as the top recruiter attracting thirty-two percent of students

The recruitment drive took place virtually through the pandemic. One hundred and seventy firms engaged in the final recruitment in three clusters.

Who were the top recruiters?

The top recruiters were:

Accenture Strategy

BCG (Boston Consulting Group)

First-time recruiters for the class of 2021 were:

Kepler-Cannon

Arthur D. Little

Navi Technologies

Which sectors were prominent recruiters?

Some firms offered jobs to over ninety students, accounting for nineteen percent of the recruitments:

Investment banking

Asset management

Private equity

Venture capital firms

Other sectors that figured among some of the recruiters of the IIM-C 2021 batch:

Manufacturing

Power

Services

Government

Some sectors, probably dampened by the economic meltdown, showed a dip of five percent in recruitments from the class of 2020:

General management

Marketing

Software services and e-commerce companies recruited more than a hundred students from the outgoing batch:

Microsoft

Amazon

Flipkart

Paytm

A few organizations continued to recruit from the campus, albeit in reduced numbers too:

Hindustan Unilever

Procter & Gamble

ITC Ltd

Vedanta

Adani Group

Reliance Industries Limited

Abhishek Goel, a professor and head of the placement committee at IIM Calcutta, commented on the school’s ongoing efforts in bolstering the placement drive with multiple opportunities. He said that IIM-C had to sustain the provision for keeping multiple offers for a student open. Students raised to the occasion and came out in flying colors.

Adding another feather in IIM’s cap is a new IIM – IIM Nagpur. One of the young IIMs, IIM Nagpur accomplished hundred percent recruitments for its outgoing graduates. More than fifty percent of the job offers came from consulting, IT, and financials.

IIM-Ahmedabad has completed two-thirds of its placement process for the post-graduate programclass of 2021 in two clusters.

All the four hundred and thirty-five graduates of IIM Bangalore’s class of 2021 have also recorded hundred percent job placements.

IIM placements continue to grab headlines while we await more recruitment news.

