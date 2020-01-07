Top MBA Colleges accepting XAT 2020 Score other than XLRI B-School
The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is one of the most prestigious management entrance exams in India. It is conducted annually by the Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) Jamshedpur on behalf of the XAMI member institutions. The score of XAT is used by 150+ institutions, apart from XLRI, to shortlist applicants for admissions to various management related courses. The XLRI is easily one of the best management colleges of the country and accepts only XAT scores for admission. What are the other top MBA colleges that will accept XAT 2020 marks? Read on to find more.
- XAT 2020 Exam Date- 5th January 2020
- XAT 2020 Result Date- 31st January 2020
XAMI Colleges accepting XAT 2020 score
List of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) member colleges accepting XAT 2020 scores are as follows:
|Name of the Institution
|Courses Offered
|Approx Cut-Off
|Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi
|PGDM – HRM
RM
FINANCE
MARKETING
|45 to 65
|Xavier Institute of Management, Xavier University Bhubaneswar
|MBA – BM
MBA – HRM
MBA – RM
MBA – UMG
MBA – SM
|92+
|Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bangalore
|PGDM
|80+
|Xavier Institute of Management, Jabalpur
|PGDM- MANAGEMENT
PGDM- RURAL MANAGEMENT
|65-70
|Xavier Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai
|MASTER OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES(MMS)
|N/A
|St. Francis Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai
|MMS, PGDM
|N/A
|Xavier Business School (XBS), St.Xavier’sUniversity Kolkata
|MBA Specialization:
Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Systems & Operations
|N/A
|St. Joseph’s Institute of Management, Bangalore
|PGDM
|N/A
|Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai
|FULL-TIME PGDM
PART-TIME- PGDM
|90+
|St.Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology, Mangalore
|N/A
|N/A
Note- The above-mentioned courses are not to be mistaken as the total courses available in an institution.
Here, N/A= Not Available
Top MBA colleges accepting XAT 2020 scores
There are more than 100 colleges apart from XAMI member colleges that accept XAT scores along with Common Admission Test (CAT) scores. What are the colleges you can get in with 95+ XAT Percentile? Find out which of the premier MBA institutions in India are accepting what type of XAT scores below.
Tier 1 MBA Colleges accepting 85+ Percentile
Securing 85+ percentile in XAT exams reflects upon the amount of hard work a candidate has put in in his/her preparation. The top MBA colleges that accept XAT percentile score above 85 are as follows:
- S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai
- K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai
- Goa Institute of Management, Goa
- FORE, New Delhi
- IMT Ghaziabad
- Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai
- IMI Delhi
- L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai
Tier 2 MBA Colleges accepting 75 to 85 Percentile
An applicant with a XAT percentile falling in this range can apply to plenty of good MBA colleges. Some of the leading business schools accepting a XAT score between 75 to 85 percentile are:-
- T. A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal
- Institute of Rural Management, Anand
- KIIT School of Management, KIIT University
- Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal
- MICA, Ahmedabad
- Birla Institute of Management Technology, Noida
- IMT Nagpur
- Institute for Financial Management and Research, Chennai
- VIT Business School, Vellore
XAT Percentile vs Score
An overall XAT Raw Score in the range 35 to 40 can fetch you 95 to 99+ percentile. Since XAT is considered to be the toughest MBA exam in India, a low score like 27 could get you 86+ percentile.
|XAT Raw Score
|XAT Percentile(Estimated)
|27
|86+
|30
|90+
|35
|95+
|40
|98+
XAT 2020 Cut-off Announcement
The cut-off for XAT 2020 will be announced 2 to 3 days after the declaration of the results.
XAT 2020 Highlights
- XAT 2020 was conducted across India on 5th January from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.
- 10 marks to be deducted for each unattempted question after 8 questions.
- NAT-based questions introduced.
- The Total duration of the paper was brought down by half an hour to a total of 180 minutes.
- One mark to be awarded for each correct answer.
0.25 negative marking for every wrong answer