Top MBA Colleges accepting XAT 2020 Score other than XLRI B-School

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is one of the most prestigious management entrance exams in India. It is conducted annually by the Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) Jamshedpur on behalf of the XAMI member institutions. The score of XAT is used by 150+ institutions, apart from XLRI, to shortlist applicants for admissions to various management related courses. The XLRI is easily one of the best management colleges of the country and accepts only XAT scores for admission. What are the other top MBA colleges that will accept XAT 2020 marks? Read on to find more.

XAT 2020 Exam Date- 5th January 2020

XAT 2020 Result Date- 31st January 2020

XAMI Colleges accepting XAT 2020 score

List of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) member colleges accepting XAT 2020 scores are as follows:

Name of the Institution Courses Offered Approx Cut-Off Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi PGDM – HRM RM FINANCE MARKETING 45 to 65 Xavier Institute of Management, Xavier University Bhubaneswar MBA – BM MBA – HRM MBA – RM MBA – UMG MBA – SM 92+ Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bangalore PGDM 80+ Xavier Institute of Management, Jabalpur PGDM- MANAGEMENT PGDM- RURAL MANAGEMENT 65-70 Xavier Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai MASTER OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES(MMS) N/A St. Francis Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai MMS, PGDM N/A Xavier Business School (XBS), St.Xavier’sUniversity Kolkata MBA Specialization: Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Systems & Operations N/A St. Joseph’s Institute of Management, Bangalore PGDM N/A Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai FULL-TIME PGDM PART-TIME- PGDM 90+ St.Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology, Mangalore N/A N/A

Note- The above-mentioned courses are not to be mistaken as the total courses available in an institution.

Here, N/A= Not Available

Top MBA colleges accepting XAT 2020 scores

There are more than 100 colleges apart from XAMI member colleges that accept XAT scores along with Common Admission Test (CAT) scores. What are the colleges you can get in with 95+ XAT Percentile? Find out which of the premier MBA institutions in India are accepting what type of XAT scores below.

Tier 1 MBA Colleges accepting 85+ Percentile

Securing 85+ percentile in XAT exams reflects upon the amount of hard work a candidate has put in in his/her preparation. The top MBA colleges that accept XAT percentile score above 85 are as follows:

Tier 2 MBA Colleges accepting 75 to 85 Percentile

An applicant with a XAT percentile falling in this range can apply to plenty of good MBA colleges. Some of the leading business schools accepting a XAT score between 75 to 85 percentile are:-

T. A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal

Institute of Rural Management, Anand

KIIT School of Management, KIIT University

Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal

MICA, Ahmedabad

Birla Institute of Management Technology, Noida

IMT Nagpur

Institute for Financial Management and Research, Chennai

VIT Business School, Vellore

XAT Percentile vs Score

An overall XAT Raw Score in the range 35 to 40 can fetch you 95 to 99+ percentile. Since XAT is considered to be the toughest MBA exam in India, a low score like 27 could get you 86+ percentile.

XAT Raw Score XAT Percentile(Estimated) 27 86+ 30 90+ 35 95+ 40 98+

XAT 2020 Cut-off Announcement

The cut-off for XAT 2020 will be announced 2 to 3 days after the declaration of the results.

XAT 2020 Highlights

XAT 2020 was conducted across India on 5th January from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

10 marks to be deducted for each unattempted question after 8 questions.

NAT-based questions introduced.

The Total duration of the paper was brought down by half an hour to a total of 180 minutes.

One mark to be awarded for each correct answer.

0.25 negative marking for every wrong answer

