Top MBA Colleges accepting XAT 75+ Percentile

The news of XAT 2020 results announcement is making all XAT takers anxious. It is that time of the month which applicants dread more than the XAT exam day. All will be fine to students securing 90+ XAT percentile.

Even the applicants with 85 percentile will receive a call letter from a top MBA college, you must think. And the question, “But what if I score the average 75 percentile? Will I get a chance to study in a good management institute?” comes across the minds of all candidates. Before the crucial decision of taking a gap year, find out the colleges accepting 75 above XAT percentile.

Top Colleges Accepting 75 to 80 XAT percentile

You stand a good chance in converting a call from any of the following colleges if you have scored a XAT percentile in this range.

Top Colleges Accepting 70+ XAT percentile

Applicants should not worry if they have secured 70 percentile in XAT 2020. There are many good colleges where you can apply for an MBA program. A XAT percentile above 70 can get you to help you to get in:

VIT Business School, Vellore

MS Ramaiah Institute of Management, Bangalore

Amity University, Noida

Christ University, Bangalore

IMT Hyderabad

Amrita School of Business, Coimbatore

Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani

Indus Business Academy, Bangalore

AIMS Bangalore

International School of Business and Media, Pune

FLAME University, Pune

National Insurance Academy (NIA), Pune

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for XAT Exam Discussion

Top Colleges Accepting below 55+ XAT Percentile

Before making the important decision of dropping a year, XAT candidates securing 55 to 70 percentile should check the programs of the following colleges. Check the placement opportunities, ROI, etc to determine if you should go ahead with the 55+ XAT percentile score.

Some of the top colleges accepting 55+ XAT percentile are as follows:

Acharya School of Management, Bangalore Asian Business School, Noida Doon Business School, Dehradun Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow IES Management College And Research Centre, Mumbai Globsyn Business School, Kolkata Calcutta Business School, Kolkata SCMS Cochin School of Business, Cochin International Institute of Management Studies

Tips to increase the chances of securing a seat

There is no need to be upset if you have scored around 75 XAT percentile. You can still increase your chances of getting into one of the aforementioned colleges. Here are some of the ways you can follow to do the same.

Narrow down the number of colleges you want to target. Do not apply to every MBA college accepting your XAT percentile.

Work very hard for the Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds. Many colleges give more weightage to these two rounds than the XAT score.

You can also appear for other MBA entrance tests to boost your chances of securing a seat in the college of your preference.

Other MBA Entrance Exams

The Xavier Aptitude Test, though popular, is regarded as a tougher exam than CAT. However, the chances of getting into a good management institute do not end at XAT. Before deciding to take a gap year, one can always appear for other MB There are numerous national and state-level management exams that you can appear for after the XAT exam. These are:

MAHA CET/ MH CET – The Maharashtra Government conducts the Common Entrance Test for MBA programs every year. If you perform well in this exam, you can get into top MBA colleges like -JBIMS Mumbai, SIMSREE Mumbai, K. J. Somaiya Mumbai, Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research Mumbai, etc. And yes, you can appear for this exam even if you are a candidate living outside Maharashtra.

CMAT- The Common Management Aptitude Test is an annual management entrance exam conducted by the NTA. Several top MBA colleges like SIMSREE, PLN Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research Mumbai, ISMU Dhanbad, Goa Institute of Management, KJ Somaiya and many more institutes accept the CMAT score..

NMAT- The NMAT exam is one of the most reputed competitive MBA exams in India. The exam is held thrice in an academic session and allows much flexibility to candidates, unlike other entrance exams. You can pick your slot, schedule your test and there is no negative marking in NMAT. The colleges that accept NMAT are SVKM’s NMIMS Mumbai, Xavier University, Bhubaneswar, TAPMI Manipal, SPJIMR Mumbai and many more.

Read More