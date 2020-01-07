IIT JAM Admit Card 2020 to be Released Today on jam.iitk.ac.in; Check Details here

IIT JAM Admit Card 2020

The admit card for IIT JAM 2020 will be releasing today by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The admit card will be releasing by today evening, 7th January 2020. Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of IIT JAM 2020.

The Joint Admission Test for M. Sc 2020, IIT JAM 2020 is scheduled to be held on 9th February 2020. The IIT JAM 2020 will be held across the country in various exam centres.

Exam Pattern:

The IIT JAM 2020 exam will be conducted in two sessions- Paper I and Paper II.

Paper I exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and

Paper-II will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The official web page to get more details on the IIT JAM 2020 exam and to download the admit card is www.jam.iitk.ac.in . Candidates must follow these below mentioned steps in order to download the admit card.

Steps to download IIT JAM Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official site of IIT JAM as mentioned above.

Click on the “IIT JAM Admit Card 2020” link present on the home page.

You will get to see to a new page.

Enter the login credentials required to get into the account.

The admit card will get reflected on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

Keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

IIT JAM is being held jointly by the Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science for intaking candidates for admission to M.Sc. (Two Year), Joint M.Sc /Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor’s Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated Ph.D. programmes at IISc.

The IIT JAM 2020 result is scheduled to be declared on March 20, 2020.

Also read, IIT JAM 2020 Login Registration.

<noscript><iframe title="IIT JAM 2020 Admit Card" width="640" height="480" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OiExszJTCzE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More