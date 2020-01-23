Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting CMAT 2020 Score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020 on 28th January 2020. The CMAT is a national-level entrance exam that many MBA aspirants undertake to secure admission in a top management course across the nation.

The CMAT score, like CAT or XAT percentile score, is another way of the top MBA colleges to shortlist candidates for the next stage. As of 2020, over 100 colleges are accepting CMAT scores. Keep reading to find out about the top MBA colleges accepting CMAT 2020 score.

Tier 1- 85+ CMAT Percentile Score

Scoring 85+ percentile in any management entrance reflects a candidate’s diligence and dedication. If you secure an 85+ CMAT percentile, you will get calls from many of the best management institutions of the country. Some of the top MBA colleges in India that accept a CMAT percentile of 85 and above are as follows:

Goa Institute of Management, Goa

LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai

Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai

Institute of Financial Management and Research, Changambakkam

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

NL Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai

MET Institute of Management, Mumbai

Tier 2- 70 to 85 CMAT Percentile Score

You do not have to worry if you didn’t get 85+ CMAT percentile. There are plenty of top MBA colleges that accept a CMAT percentile between the range of 70-85. Some of the institutions that you can get a call from

Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bangalore

Alliance Business School, Bangalore

Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi

SCMS Cochin School of Business

IMT Nagpur

Christ University, Bangalore

Birla Institute of Management Technology, Noida

KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneshwar

Indus Business Academy, Bangalore

Xavier Business School, St Xavier’s University Kolkata

Fortune Institute of International Business, Delhi

Doon Business School, Dehradun

Lovely Professional University, Phagwara

Tier 3- 50 to 69 CMAT Percentile

Do not dishearten yourself if you get a CMAT percentile within this range. There is still another stage to clear before the colleges prepare the final list. Shortlist the college you want to get in and prepare for the WAT/GD-PI round. Colleges that accept a CMAT score above 50 percentile are:

Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad

International Institute of Management Studies, Pune

Jaypee Business School, Noida

Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies, Pune

AIMS Bangalore

Thiagarajar School of Management, Madurai

Acharya School of Management, Bangalore

Siva Sivani Institute of Management, Secunderabad

CMAT 2020 Highlights

CMAT 2020 Exam Date- 28th January 2020

CMAT 2020 Exam Time- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

CMAT 2020 Result Date- By 7th February 2020

CMAT 2020 Test Pattern

Sections No. of Questions Maximum Marks Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation 25 100 Logical Reasoning 25 100 Language Comprehension 25 100 General Awareness 25 100

All questions will carry 4 marks. There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer. No negative marking for unattempted questions. Candidates wishing to challenge the answer key will have to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs. 1000 per question.

Candidates must carry the following items on the day of the CMAT 2020 exam:

Copy of the Admit Card downloaded from NTA’s website.

1 passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application

Form)

Original copy of any one of these authorized photo IDs – PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ Ration Card

