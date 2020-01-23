Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting CMAT 2020 Score
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020 on 28th January 2020. The CMAT is a national-level entrance exam that many MBA aspirants undertake to secure admission in a top management course across the nation.
The CMAT score, like CAT or XAT percentile score, is another way of the top MBA colleges to shortlist candidates for the next stage. As of 2020, over 100 colleges are accepting CMAT scores. Keep reading to find out about the top MBA colleges accepting CMAT 2020 score.
Tier 1- 85+ CMAT Percentile Score
Scoring 85+ percentile in any management entrance reflects a candidate’s diligence and dedication. If you secure an 85+ CMAT percentile, you will get calls from many of the best management institutions of the country. Some of the top MBA colleges in India that accept a CMAT percentile of 85 and above are as follows:
- Goa Institute of Management, Goa
- LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai
- Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai
- KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai
- Institute of Financial Management and Research, Changambakkam
- Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai
- Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai
- NL Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai
- MET Institute of Management, Mumbai
Tier 2- 70 to 85 CMAT Percentile Score
You do not have to worry if you didn’t get 85+ CMAT percentile. There are plenty of top MBA colleges that accept a CMAT percentile between the range of 70-85. Some of the institutions that you can get a call from
- Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bangalore
- Alliance Business School, Bangalore
- Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi
- SCMS Cochin School of Business
- IMT Nagpur
- Christ University, Bangalore
- Birla Institute of Management Technology, Noida
- KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneshwar
- Indus Business Academy, Bangalore
- Xavier Business School, St Xavier’s University Kolkata
- Fortune Institute of International Business, Delhi
- Doon Business School, Dehradun
- Lovely Professional University, Phagwara
Tier 3- 50 to 69 CMAT Percentile
Do not dishearten yourself if you get a CMAT percentile within this range. There is still another stage to clear before the colleges prepare the final list. Shortlist the college you want to get in and prepare for the WAT/GD-PI round. Colleges that accept a CMAT score above 50 percentile are:
- Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad
- International Institute of Management Studies, Pune
- Jaypee Business School, Noida
- Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies, Pune
- AIMS Bangalore
- Thiagarajar School of Management, Madurai
- Acharya School of Management, Bangalore
- Siva Sivani Institute of Management, Secunderabad
CMAT 2020 Highlights
CMAT 2020 Exam Date- 28th January 2020
CMAT 2020 Exam Time- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm
CMAT 2020 Result Date- By 7th February 2020
CMAT 2020 Test Pattern
|Sections
|No. of Questions
|Maximum Marks
|Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation
|25
|100
|Logical Reasoning
|25
|100
|Language Comprehension
|25
|100
|General Awareness
|25
|100
- All questions will carry 4 marks.
- There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer.
- No negative marking for unattempted questions.
- Candidates wishing to challenge the answer key will have to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs. 1000 per question.
Candidates must carry the following items on the day of the CMAT 2020 exam:
- Copy of the Admit Card downloaded from NTA’s website.
- 1 passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application
- Form)
- Original copy of any one of these authorized photo IDs – PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ Ration Card