HomeMBAXAT 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • Top MBA colleges accepting XAT 90+ Percentile

    Posted on by Vasudha

    Top Management Institutes accepting XAT percentile above 90

    The Xavier Aptitude Test 2020 was conducted by the XLRI- Xavier School of Management on 5th January 2020. The scorecard of XAT will be accepted by XAMI members along with 150 more institutes. However, the top management schools, like XLRI Jamshedpur, usually have their cut-offs at 95 or 96 XAT percentile.

    A candidate securing 90+ XAT percentile receives call letters from both kinds of MBA institutes: good and average. This article will list the colleges accepting the top layer candidates of XAT with a percentile above 90. Find out the city-wise colleges accepting 90+ XAT percentile here.

    Top MBA colleges accepting 90+ XAT percentile

    Congratulations on securing a wonderful XAT percentile. As XAT is regarded by many aspirants to be tougher than XAT, securing a 90+ percentile must have required a lot of practice and sheer dedication. Here’s a city-wise list of all top colleges accepting 90 and above percentile.

    Name of Institute City
    XLRI- Xavier School of Management Jamshedpur
    Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad
    Goa Institute of Management Goa
    Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) Chennai
    Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) Bhubaneshwar
    Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai

    Top MBA Colleges accepting 85 to 90 XAT percentile

    A XAT percentile between 85 to 90 is also a very good score, considering the difficulty level of the paper. Several top MBA colleges that accept a XAT percentile falling in this range. These are as follows:

    • SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai
    • TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal
    • LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai
    • FORE School of Management, New Delhi
    • Institute of Rural Management, Anand
    • KJ Somaiya Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

    How to apply for colleges accepting XAT?

    Applicants appearing for XAT will have to apply for each college separately. Candidates can shortlist their colleges of preference after comparing determining their expected score. To determine your XAT Score, compare your response sheet with the answer key. Based on the aforementioned cut-offs, check the application deadlines of the colleges of your choice. Some of the colleges you can apply for are:

    1. IMT Ghaziabad
    2. Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai– Apply by 25th February 2020
    3. Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB)
    4. LIBA Chennai
    5. SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai

    What are the factors affecting XAT cut-off?

    • The total number of seats available in an institute.
    • The total number of candidates qualifying XAT.
    • The difficulty level of XAT exam paper.
    • The total number of applications received by the college.
    • Gender: XAT cut-off will be 1% less for the female candidates.

    XLRI 2019 Previous Year Cut-off

    Find out the sectional and overall cut-offs for the programmes of XLRI Jamshedpur below.

    Business Management (BM)

    For Male: Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR) – 79.46 Decision Making (DM)- 80 Quantitative Ability (QA)- 90 Overall-96

    For Female: VALR- 75 DM- 75 QA- 75 Overall- 95

    Human Resource Management (HRM)

    Male: VALR-85 DM-75 QA-72 Overall-94

    Female: VALR-80 DM-70 QA-67 Overall-93

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for XAT Exam Discussion

    XAT 2020 Important Dates

    Registration Open 23rd August 2019
    Registration Closed Without Late Fee: 30th November 2019

    With Late Fee: 1st December 2019 to 7th December 2019
    Exam Date 5th January 2020
    XAT 2020 Results 19th January 2020 (Expected and Tentative)
    Download of Scorecard 31st January to 31st March 2020

    Read Next

    XAT 2020 Result to be Released on 31 January’ 2020, Steps to Download XAT Response Sheet
    The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) was conducted on 5th January 2020 by XLRI Jamshedpur. Nearly 1 lakh candidates appeared for the exam on Sunday that will take them one step closer to secure admission in a top MBA college. The XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur has officially released the XAT response sheet of all
    In MBA  ·  3 days ago
    Know About the Selection Process of XLRI Jamshedpur Admission 2020
    All About the Selection Process of XLRI Jamshedpur Admission 2020
    In MBA  ·  Yesterday
    XAT Expected Cutoff 2020 for SPJIMR, GIM, TAPMI, FORE and other top MBA Institutes
    The XLRI-Xavier School of Management will announce the result of XAT 2020 by 31st January 2020. The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is an annual national-level MBA entrance exam conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur every year. It is only second to the Common Admission Test (CAT) in terms of popularity. Like CAT, XAT is the first stage
    In MBA  ·  22 hours ago
    XAT Result 2020 to be expected by Early 3rd week Jan 2020
    XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur will release the XAT 2020 results before the expected date of 31st January 2020. As per recent data from several sources, the results of XAT 2020 can be announced early 3rd Week of  January 2020. The speculation for the early announcement of results could be due to the tentative
    In MBA  ·  in 26 minutes
    Top MBA colleges accepting XAT 90+ Percentile
    Top Management Institutes accepting XAT percentile above 90
    In MBA  ·  in 4 hours