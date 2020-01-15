Top MBA colleges accepting XAT 90+ Percentile
The Xavier Aptitude Test 2020 was conducted by the XLRI- Xavier School of Management on 5th January 2020. The scorecard of XAT will be accepted by XAMI members along with 150 more institutes. However, the top management schools, like XLRI Jamshedpur, usually have their cut-offs at 95 or 96 XAT percentile.
A candidate securing 90+ XAT percentile receives call letters from both kinds of MBA institutes: good and average. This article will list the colleges accepting the top layer candidates of XAT with a percentile above 90. Find out the city-wise colleges accepting 90+ XAT percentile here.
Top MBA colleges accepting 90+ XAT percentile
Congratulations on securing a wonderful XAT percentile. As XAT is regarded by many aspirants to be tougher than XAT, securing a 90+ percentile must have required a lot of practice and sheer dedication. Here’s a city-wise list of all top colleges accepting 90 and above percentile.
|Name of Institute
|City
|XLRI- Xavier School of Management
|Jamshedpur
|Institute of Management Technology
|Ghaziabad
|Goa Institute of Management
|Goa
|Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA)
|Chennai
|Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB)
|Bhubaneshwar
|Great Lakes Institute of Management
|Chennai
Top MBA Colleges accepting 85 to 90 XAT percentile
A XAT percentile between 85 to 90 is also a very good score, considering the difficulty level of the paper. Several top MBA colleges that accept a XAT percentile falling in this range. These are as follows:
- SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai
- TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal
- LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai
- FORE School of Management, New Delhi
- Institute of Rural Management, Anand
- KJ Somaiya Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai
How to apply for colleges accepting XAT?
Applicants appearing for XAT will have to apply for each college separately. Candidates can shortlist their colleges of preference after comparing determining their expected score. To determine your XAT Score, compare your response sheet with the answer key. Based on the aforementioned cut-offs, check the application deadlines of the colleges of your choice. Some of the colleges you can apply for are:
- IMT Ghaziabad
- Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai– Apply by 25th February 2020
- Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB)
- LIBA Chennai
- SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai
What are the factors affecting XAT cut-off?
- The total number of seats available in an institute.
- The total number of candidates qualifying XAT.
- The difficulty level of XAT exam paper.
- The total number of applications received by the college.
- Gender: XAT cut-off will be 1% less for the female candidates.
XLRI 2019 Previous Year Cut-off
Find out the sectional and overall cut-offs for the programmes of XLRI Jamshedpur below.
Business Management (BM)
For Male: Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR) – 79.46 Decision Making (DM)- 80 Quantitative Ability (QA)- 90 Overall-96
For Female: VALR- 75 DM- 75 QA- 75 Overall- 95
Human Resource Management (HRM)
Male: VALR-85 DM-75 QA-72 Overall-94
Female: VALR-80 DM-70 QA-67 Overall-93
XAT 2020 Important Dates
|Registration Open
|23rd August 2019
|Registration Closed
|Without Late Fee: 30th November 2019
With Late Fee: 1st December 2019 to 7th December 2019
|Exam Date
|5th January 2020
|XAT 2020 Results
|19th January 2020 (Expected and Tentative)
|Download of Scorecard
|31st January to 31st March 2020