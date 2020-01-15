Top MBA colleges accepting XAT 90+ Percentile

The Xavier Aptitude Test 2020 was conducted by the XLRI- Xavier School of Management on 5th January 2020. The scorecard of XAT will be accepted by XAMI members along with 150 more institutes. However, the top management schools, like XLRI Jamshedpur, usually have their cut-offs at 95 or 96 XAT percentile.

A candidate securing 90+ XAT percentile receives call letters from both kinds of MBA institutes: good and average. This article will list the colleges accepting the top layer candidates of XAT with a percentile above 90. Find out the city-wise colleges accepting 90+ XAT percentile here.

Top MBA colleges accepting 90+ XAT percentile

Congratulations on securing a wonderful XAT percentile. As XAT is regarded by many aspirants to be tougher than XAT, securing a 90+ percentile must have required a lot of practice and sheer dedication. Here’s a city-wise list of all top colleges accepting 90 and above percentile.

Name of Institute City XLRI- Xavier School of Management Jamshedpur Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad Goa Institute of Management Goa Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) Chennai Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) Bhubaneshwar Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai

Top MBA Colleges accepting 85 to 90 XAT percentile

A XAT percentile between 85 to 90 is also a very good score, considering the difficulty level of the paper. Several top MBA colleges that accept a XAT percentile falling in this range. These are as follows:

SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai

TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal

LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai

FORE School of Management, New Delhi

Institute of Rural Management, Anand

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

How to apply for colleges accepting XAT?

Applicants appearing for XAT will have to apply for each college separately. Candidates can shortlist their colleges of preference after comparing determining their expected score. To determine your XAT Score, compare your response sheet with the answer key. Based on the aforementioned cut-offs, check the application deadlines of the colleges of your choice. Some of the colleges you can apply for are:

IMT Ghaziabad Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai– Apply by 25th February 2020 Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB) LIBA Chennai SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai

What are the factors affecting XAT cut-off?

The total number of seats available in an institute.

The total number of candidates qualifying XAT.

The difficulty level of XAT exam paper.

The total number of applications received by the college.

Gender: XAT cut-off will be 1% less for the female candidates.

XLRI 2019 Previous Year Cut-off

Find out the sectional and overall cut-offs for the programmes of XLRI Jamshedpur below.

Business Management (BM)

For Male: Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR) – 79.46 Decision Making (DM)- 80 Quantitative Ability (QA)- 90 Overall-96

For Female: VALR- 75 DM- 75 QA- 75 Overall- 95

Human Resource Management (HRM)

Male: VALR-85 DM-75 QA-72 Overall-94

Female: VALR-80 DM-70 QA-67 Overall-93

XAT 2020 Important Dates

Registration Open 23rd August 2019 Registration Closed Without Late Fee: 30th November 2019 With Late Fee: 1st December 2019 to 7th December 2019 Exam Date 5th January 2020 XAT 2020 Results 19th January 2020 (Expected and Tentative) Download of Scorecard 31st January to 31st March 2020