Top MBA colleges accepting CAT 2019 and XAT 2020 Scores

The course of the Master of Business Administration(MBA) is one of the most sought after courses in the world. Anyone who finds the science of management interesting goes on to pursue this esteemed degree. Admission to a reputed MBA college in India is merit-based, and various competitive entrance exams serve as a precondition to select candidates for an institution. Of all the MBA entrance tests, CAT and XAT are regarded as the leading choices of all MBA aspirants. The Common Aptitude Test (CAT) and Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) are the two most prestigious MBA entrance exams for which more than two lakhs of students appear every year. Both CAT and XAT have different exam patterns but are the best options to secure admission in the top MBA colleges of India.

CAT 2019 Exam Date – 24th November 2019

XAT 2020 Exam Date – 5th January 2020

CAT 2019 Result Date(Announced) – 4th January 2020

XAT 2020 Result Date(Tentative) – 31st January 2020

The Validity of CAT 2019 Score – December 31, 2020

The Validity of XAT Score- One Year

Colleges accepting CAT Score

The CAT exam is conducted annually by an IIM affiliated member institution. The score can be used by the non-IIM institutions listed on the official CAT website to screen candidates for the second stage.

All Indian Institute of Management (IIM) colleges accept only CAT index score. To secure a seat in any IIM college, one has to appear for the CAT exam.

List of IIMs accepting CAT are as follows:-

Ahmedabad Kashipur Sambalpur Amritsar Kozhikode Shillong Bangalore Lucknow Sirmaur Bodh Gaya Nagpur Tiruchirappalli Calcutta Raipur Udaipur Indore Ranchi Visakhapatnam Jammu Rohtak

The top public schools accepting CAT scores apart from IIMs are:-

FMS Delhi University DMS, IIT Delhi IME, IIT Kanpur VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur SJMSoMIIT Bombay DoMS, IIT Madras DMS, IIT Roorkee DMS, IMS Dhanbad IMT Ghaziabad JBIMS Mumbai National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad Delhi School of Management, Delhi Technological University, Delhi NIT Trichy

Top Private MBA colleges accepting CAT 2019 score

S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai Management Development Institute, Gurgaon Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar T. A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal Fore School of Management, New Delhi Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad Goa Institute of Management, Goa Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai

Colleges accepting XAT score

The Xavier Aptitude Test conducted by the Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) is another reputed entrance exam undertaken by MBA aspirants. Considered to be a bit tougher than the CAT exam, a good XAT percentile will give you the chance of getting admission in a premier business school. All Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) affiliated institutes accept XAT score. Other top MBA colleges like SPJIMR, VIT, etc. accept XAT score to shortlist candidates for the GDPI stage.

Colleges accepting both CAT and XAT score

Most colleges that aren’t affiliated to IIM or XLRI accept both CAT and XAT scores. The top colleges accepting both CAT and SAT scores are as follows-

CAT & XAT cut-offs released by Various Colleges

The following colleges have released the minimum CAT and XAT cut-off

Name of Institute CAT 2019 Score Percentile XAT 2020 Score Percentile TAPMI Manipal 85 85 S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai Sectional(QA,VA & DILR)- 75 each in all three sections Overall- 85 Sectional(DM,QA, English+LR)- 75 each in all sections Overall-85 Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bangalore 75+ 75+

