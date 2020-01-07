DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020: Apply for 1817 Various Posts Before 23 January at drdo.gov.in

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is an agency under the government of India which is responsible for the conducting and implementing researches related to the defence services of the country. DRDO was founded in the year 1958, and its headquarters is in New Delhi.

The agency is looked over by the Ministry of Defense which is currently headed by present defence minister Rajnath Singh. The present chairperson of DRDO is Dr G. Sateesh.

The motto of DRDO is ‘strength’s origin is in science; which implies that strength begins from science. DRDO is responsible for doing researches that will boast the defence technology of the country, and its main purpose is to strengthen the defence.

DRDO also conducts recruitment examinations for filling of vacant posts at the organisation. Recently, the official website of DRDO has released a notification for the recruitment examination to fill 1817 vacant posts.

Various posts available are

● Multi-tasking staff’

● General Central Service Group C

● Non-Gazetted

● Ministerial posts

The opening date for the submission of the application for the examination is 23rd December 2019. The last date to apply for the same is 23rd January 2020, and the tentative date for the examination will be announced on the official website of DRDO. Admit cards will also be available on the website before the due date of the examination.

The examination will be conducted in 2 tiers

Tier-1 or screening Tier-2 or final selection

Both these examinations will be conducted by a computer-based test.

Guidelines for the examination

● Both the T1 and T2 examinations will be conducted by computer-based examinations and will be having multiple choice questions or MCQs.

● The medium of the examination will be Hindi and English

● On the basis of T1 examination, basis screening will be done

● The ratio of number vacancies to the number of shortlisted candidates will be 1:10, which means ten candidates will be short-listed for final selection for one post.

● Although the ratio may increase or decrease depending upon the need at the institution.

● The score of T1 may get normalized as per requirement.

● After the final selection, candidates will be asked to present original documents for document verification.

● The nomination for postings of the selection of candidates will be made by the conducting body of DRDO CEPTAM. It will be based on the merit secured by the candidate.

● Final call letter and the date of joining will be provided by the concerned laboratory.

● Candidates who qualify the selection phase are advised to keep their documents handy. Those candidates who fail to present the original documents at the date of joining might get rejected as well.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the last date for submitting the applications?

Answer: The last date for submitting the applications is January 23, 2020.

Question: How many vacant posts are available under ongoing recruitment?

Answer: There are 1817 vacant posts available.

Question: What is the medium of the examination?

Answer: The medium of the exam will be Hindi or English.

Question: What will be the mode of examination?

Answer: The mode of examination will be a computer-based test.

