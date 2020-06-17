List of Management Institutes in India where CAT is not Mandatory

For post-graduation education, a degree in business management is the most opted option among candidates pursuing higher education in India and abroad.

To select the right candidates for the business schools, the universities and institutes conduct many entrance examinations, such as Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test, Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT ), and Management Aptitude Test (MAT).

It is assumed that the GMAT holds the ultimate credibility abroad, whereas the same is said about the Common Admission Test (CAT) being the most prestigious and recognized examination in India. It is true that a large majority of the business schools in India accept CAT scores, particularly IIMs.

However, there are some schools on par with IIMs that conduct independent examinations and do not consider CAT scores as the one of measures of evaluating potential candidates for admission. In this article, we discuss top-tier business schools in India that do not consider CAT scores.

Indian School of Business:

ISB Hyderabad is a highly prestigious business school in India and is considered among the best business schools in the world. It offers various courses in Management with specializations in even niche fields, such as Infrastructure Management, Business Technology, and Healthcare Management.

For admission in ISB, candidates can provide valid GMAT or GRE scores. Candidates are shortlisted based on their scores. However, in addition, for ISB, candidates must provide an essay as a part of their application.

XLRI Jamshedpur:

Xavier School of Management is one of the oldest and most recognized management institutes in India. It offers full-time and part-time management programs, such as the post-graduate program in management (PGPM), as well as virtual interactive learning courses in two subjects: Business Management and Human Resources.

For admission in XLRI, candidates must clear XAT, which is conducted by XLRI generally in January. After qualifying XAT, candidates are called for group discussions and personal interviews. Based on the candidates’ performance here, candidates are enlisted in a merit list and provided admission.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi:

IIFT is a government institute established in 1963 by the Government of India for education in foreign trade management. IIFT offers only one program an MBA in International Business, with an aim to engender young executives that are prepared to work in the International Business Management domain.

The National Testing Agency conducts the IIFT entrance exam. Candidates for the program are shortlisted for a group discussion and personal interview based on their scores in the exam. Based on their performance in all the considering factors, a final merit list is generated.

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai:

As is well known, JBIMS Mumbai is one of the most prestigious business management schools in India. It offers a Masters in Management Studies (MMS) Program in various domains and is widely known as the CEO factory of India. JBIMS accepts MH-CET scores.

MH-CET is conducted by DTE. The candidates undergo the Common Admission Process (CAP), and based on their scores, admissions are provided in the online CAP round.

SP Jain Institute of Management, Mumbai:

SP Jain is another institute from Mumbai that is recognized among the very best in the country. The institute accepts either CAT or XAT scores. In addition, the institute gives a high weightage to the overall profile of the candidates. After shortlisting candidates, a psychometric test is conducted with WAT and Group Interviews. Based on the overall scores, a merit list for admissions is generated.

Narsee Monjee University, Mumbai:

NMIMS is considered ranks among the best MBA institutes in India. For admissions, all applications must give the NMAT, which is conducted by GMAC. Upon shortlisting, the test is followed by a Case Discussion (CD) and Personal Interview (PI). The overall score determines whether candidates are accepted for admissions or not.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai:

TISS is widely popular as the best institute for its focused MA program in Human Resources & Labor Relations. This program is considered equivalent to an MBA. TISS conducts a screening test for the wide range of programs offered by the institute. It is called TISS-NET. The shortlisted candidates are to undergo a Pre-Interview Test and Personal Interview. The overall scores are then aggregated to determine the final selection.

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune:

Another premier business school in India that considers scores other than CAT is SIBM. The institute is popular for its academics and extra-curriculars. Established in 1978, SIBM offers a wide range of management programs, including unique courses such as MBA in Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

SNAP Test is conducted by the institute in an online mode. Candidates are shortlisted based on their scores, which is followed by the group discussion and personal interview round. The scores compiled based on these parameters are used to create a finalized merit list for admissions.

MICA, Ahmedabad:

As previously known, Mudra Institute of Communications is an excellent management institute. However, it is particularly recognized for its flagship MBA program in Strategic Marketing and Communication.

MICA conducts an entrance exam named MICAT, Students aiming to apply to MICA are to appear for this exam. Candidates’ MICAT scores are compared with their CAT/XAT scores (selecting better of the two), a list of candidates is created for group exercise and personal interview round, which are conducted in various centers. Evidently, the finalized scores are used to generate a merit list for admission.

IMT Ghaziabad:

Institute of Management Technology is located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. It is ranked among the best business schools, with a particular emphasis on its Marketing program. IMT considers both CAT and XAT scores for admission.

