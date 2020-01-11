Top MBA Colleges accepting SNAP 2019 Score, Check Symbiosis Institutes Shortlists list for GE-PIWAT rounds

The SNAP 2019 results are out and the candidates are expecting call letters for the next round from the top MBA colleges. Questions like, “ Where can I get in with my SNAP percentile?” or “Which MBA colleges will accept SNAP 2019 score?” might be hovering in your mind.

This article will try to clear all your doubts regarding SNAP 2019 colleges. Also, check the official dates of publication of shortlists by multiple colleges here.

Important SNAP 2019 Dates

SNAP 2019 Exam 15th December 2019 SNAP 2019 Result 10th January 2020 Shortlist Announcement Second to Third Week of January 2020 Call Letter Publication Third to Fourth Week of January 2020 GE-PIWAT Dates Second to Third Week of February 2020 (Tentative) First Merit List Publication First or Second Week of March 2020

MBA Colleges accepting 90+ SNAP Percentile Score

Securing a 90 or above percentile in any exam counts as an achievement. The candidate’s sheer hard work and determination reflects upon the percentile. Same goes for this exam. An applicant with an overall percentile can only hope of getting into the top MBA colleges accepting SNAP scores.

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), Pune Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru (SIBM), Bengaluru

MBA Colleges accepting 80+ SNAP Percentile Score

There are three top MBA colleges from where you can expect a call letter if you have secured a SNAP percentile in the range of 80-89. The MBA programmes of these colleges are famous and will provide you with amazing placement opportunities. The top MBA colleges accepting 80+ SNAP percentile are:

Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM), Nashik Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research (SICSR), Pune Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management (SIDTM), Pune

(Formerly known as SITM)

MBA Colleges accepting 70+ SNAP Percentile Score

There is no need to worry if you have scored a SNAP percentile below 80. Some of the colleges from where you can expect a call letter are:

Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS), Pune Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication (SIMC), Pune Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT), Pune Symbiosis School of Media & Communication (SSMC), Bengaluru

MBA Colleges accepting 50+ SNAP Percentile Score

Candidates securing a percentile between 50-69 can also get a chance to study in a good MBA college. The colleges accepting a SNAP percentile score above 50 are:

Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS), Pune Symbiosis School of Banking & Finance (SSBF), Pune (formerly Symbiosis School of Banking Management) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Hyderabad (SIBM), Hyderabad Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS), Pune

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SNAP 2019: Cut-off, Result Scores

What after SNAP 2019 Results?

Candidates qualifying the SNAP 2019 Test are eligible to receive the call letter for the next stage of admission from the SIU institutes. The second stage of SNAP comprises three rounds:

Group Exercise (GE) Personal Interaction (PI) Writing Ability Test (WAT)

The shortlisted applicants who will have to attend the compulsory GE-PIWAT rounds. Failing to do so will make the candidate ineligible for admission in the SIU colleges.

Nonetheless, the shortlisting of applicants depends on several factors. These are:

The total number of candidates appearing for SNAP 2019.

The difficulty level of SNAP question paper.

The total number of applicants qualifying the SNAP test

The total number of seats available at the affiliated MBA colleges.

Announcement of Shortlist (Released)

The institutes affiliated with the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will announce the shortlists for the GE-PIWAT rounds on the following dates:

Name of the Institute Declaration of Shortlist SIHS PUNE 14th January 2020 SIBM NAGPUR 11th January 2020 SIBM PUNE 17th January 2020 SIBM BENGALURU 17th January 2020 SIIB PUNE 17th January 2020 SCMHRD PUNE 18th January 2020 SIOM NASHIK 17th January 2020 SICSR PUNE 20th January 2020 SIBM HYDERABAD 20th January 2020 SITM PUNE 17th January 2020 SSBF PUNE 22nd January 2020 SSSS PUNE 22nd January 2020 SSMC BANGALORE 24th January 2020 SIMC PUNE 30th January 2020

Note:- The dates are official and have been uploaded by the aforementioned institutes on their websites.

Read More