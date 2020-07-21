IIM Indore announces the name of the Convener for CAT 2020

The Director of Indian Institute of Management, Indore is the conducting IIM for the Common Admission Test 2020. The Director announced that Professor Harshal Lowalekar, the Faculty for Operations Management and Quantitative Techniques department will be the convener for the CAT 2020.

All the notifications and details pertaining to the exam of this year are expected to be released anytime soon which would include the date and the pattern of the exam this year.

Important dates for CAT 2020 include:

Events Dates Release of notifications for CAT 2020 Around the third week of July 2020 Expected Start and End Dates for registration for CAT 2020 Registration is expected to start from the first week of August 2020 and would end by the third week of September 2020 Date for the examination Expected to be in the last week of November

All About CAT 2020 Convener Professor Harshal Lowalekar

Professor Harshal Lowalekar, appointed as the Convener for CAT 2020 by the Indian Institute of Management, Indore, the conducting IIM for CAT 2020, has been a Fulbright- Nehru Postdoctoral Fellow at W.P.Carey School of Business Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ, USA and has pursued the fellow programme in Management which is equivalent to a Ph.D from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Professor has also worked as an editor for Nachiappan, S, Sambandam, N, and Lowalekar, H (2012); the Indore Management Journal Special Issue on Selected Reviewed Papers from ORSI (2010) and SOM (2010) Conferences, 3(2) and has made presentations in several conferences.

His teaching experience includes him teaching at the doctoral level for courses on theory of constraints and simulation modelling and analysis. Currently he also the Chair Admissions at IIM Indore.

What is CAT?

CAT or the Common Admission Test is an entrance test for admissions to various business administration programs in the prestigious business college IIM. It is a computer based selection test conducted and organized by the Indian Institutes of Managements (IIMs).

Apart from IIMs, CAT is also a prerequisite for admissions into a numerous other colleges across India which includes Business Colleges which includes S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Management Development Institute (Gurgaon), Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), International Management Institute (IMI), National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) and various others.

Eligibility for CAT 2020

Any candidate to be eligible to appear for the CAT 2020 Exam, has to fulfill the following criteria: –

He or She should be holding a bachelor’s degree and should have secured a minimum marks of 50 % or equivalent CGPA. For students belonging to any of the reserved categories like the Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Persons with Disability (PWD) or Differently Abled (DA) category must have a minimum marks of 45 % or an equivalent CGPA.

Applicant’s Bachelor’s degree has to be awarded by any of the Universities included by an act of the central or a state legislature in India, or any other educational institutions established by an act of Parliament or are declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or hold an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, India

Those students who are currently in the final year of their bachelor’s degree program or those who are currently waiting for the results of his or her bachelor’s degree program are also eligible to sit for the exam. It is just that they need to submit a certificate from the Principal or Registrar of his or her college or university which clearly mentions that the particular applicant has completed all the requirements for obtaining his or her Bachelor’s Degree or an equivalent qualification on the date when the certificate was issued.

CAT 2020 Expected Exam Pattern

For the last two years the pattern of the exam has remained the same considering the total marks and the number of sections. The brief of the entire exam pattern is as mentioned:

Total number of questions in CAT 100 Total Marks in CAT 300 Total Sections in the exam 3 Scheme for wrong answers Negative marking of 1 marks for each incorrect attempt. Total duration of CAT exam 180 minutes Various Sections of CAT Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, and Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation .

CAT 2020 Registration

CAT Exam registration is a complete online process now. The application form is released on the official website of CAT by the conducting campus of the Indian Institute of Management and all those candidates aspiring to give the CAT exam need to fill this form within the said time and submit all the required documents along with the form.

CAT Exam Syllabus

The syllabus for CAT Exam has never been predefined. It generally includes topics and concepts from the middle school topics of Maths, and English along with some logical and reasoning questions.

Quantitative Aptitude : This section in the CAT exam mainly includes topics from classes eight to ten which basically consists of topics like geometry, algebra, number system and many other such topics.

Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation : The section of logical reasoning is a very general and widespread topic with a variety of questions mainly based on seating arrangement, direction sense test and many other such topics.

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension : This section includes mainly comprehension passages which ask some questions related to that passage. Along with this there are few grammar based questions like sentence completion, jumbled sentences.

