IIM Lucknow vs IIM Kozhikode vs IIM Indore

The brand value of IIM Institutions

The Indian educational system has witnessed the emergence of some of the most notable institutions of all times. With global exposure and excellent academic grooming, these institutions have been offering an insightful view to the professional world.

Moreover, prospective students have been acknowledging different courses available and making their way to the top of the leadership ladder. With institutions like IIT, the engineering sector has been reflecting prominent results and polishing the abilities of students exceptionally.

Aspirants have been running after the limelight of elite IITs located at Delhi, Bombay, etc. However, the newly build campuses have been emerged and have proved to be some of the most top-notch educational centres.

Studying at these eminent campuses is often considered to be an investment. Therefore, the authorities have been working rigorously to bring the newly constructed campuses at par with the older ones.

The academic deliverables, industrial exposure, located set-up, recruitments, salary packages, etc. have been designed keeping the brighter future of the aspirants.

Curriculum and academic values

IIM has a well-developed curriculum, and therefore its admission is a top priority for thousands of aspirants. IIM Lucknow has adopted a case-based teaching system. The first year has three terms and offers packages of 22 courses focusing on basic knowledge, concepts and tools.

The core courses offered at IIM Lucknow are of 9 types, namely operation management, legal management, human resource management, marketing, accounting, communication, decision science, Business environment and IT & System.

The next term is followed by a summer training programme. The second-year consists of 2 compulsory programmes and 15 elective courses are also offered.

IIM Kozhikode has adopted an analytical approach for the teaching system. The core courses offered by the institution are namely Strategic management, Finance and accounting, Humanities and liberal arts, Quant methods and operation management, economics, organisational behaviour and human resource management, IT & systems and marketing management.

IIM Indore follows a similar system and offers core and elective subjects. The core subjects make up to 50 per cent of the total curriculum. The elective courses are offered in the second year. The core and elective courses are design to polish every aspect of the candidate and make him for the industry.

Fee structure

Education from an eminent IIM is considered to be an investment due to the whopping amount of fee structures. Therefore, education is not made affordable for aspirants coming from different sections of society.

However, due to the categorical admission, students from backward societal segments also get a chance to enrol in the top IIM centres.

The annual fee for a PGP course at IIM Lucknow cost around Rs. 141600 whereas the same course cost around Rs. 17,50,000 at IIM Kozhikode. IIM Indore charges around Rs. 16,00,00 for the same course. The fee structure comprises of the tuition fee, library charges, transportation cost, etc.

IIM Indore offers financial aid to students for the PGP programmes only if their family income is less than Rs.9,00,000.

This financial assistance is named at NBFA or Need-Based Financial Assistance. On the other hand, IIM Kozhikode offers similar financial assistance and other scholarships powered by the Ratan Tata Trust, Aditya Birla Group, Pratibha Scholarship, etc.

The Need-Based Financial Assistance is also offered by IIM Lucknow. It is aimed at the reserved category students aiming for admission in the institution. The tuition fee is waived off, and other similar scholarship prizes and awards are also offered.

Placements and salary packages

Top recruiters have been visiting the IIM campuses and have offered eminent job positions to the IIM graduates from the Indore, Lucknow and Kozhikode campus. Notable recruiters like ICICI Banks, Amazon, American Express, Indigo, Bosch, etc. have been offering exception position to the eminent candidates.

The jobs have been offered in the sector of finance, consultancy, sales and marketing, operations, General management, etc.

The highest salary package offered at IIM Kozhikode was estimated to be Rs. 40.50 lacs per annum, whereas the same amount was offered at IIM Indore.

IIM Lucknow witnessed the highest package around Rs. 58.47 lacs per annum. The average packages at the three centres have a range more than Rs. 20 lacs per annum with IIT Lucknow being offered an average package of Rs. 24 lac per annum.

IIM Lucknow has been established for a longer time as compared to IIM Indore and IIM Kozhikode. However, the infrastructure, campus life, job opportunities, internships, training, etc. vary from one campus to another as well as the location the centres are based.

The exceptional academic deliverables, concept understanding, balanced student-faculty ration and real corporate world exposure through training and special sessions, provide a great learning experience to the enrolled students.

The insightful knowledge from the alumni circle of each campus also assist students in making the most out of their management programmes and help achieve desirable results from the life investment made.

To summarise, the three IIM campuses- Indore, Lucknow and Kozhikode- provide an exceptional platform to students in different specialisation sectors.

Therefore, joining any IIM campus not only offers academic knowledge but provides a brand value to a candidates’ personality. The comparison between the three centres based on certain parameters mentioned below.

Institutions IIM Lucknow IIM Kozhikode IIM Indore Year of Establishment 1984 1996 1996 Location/ Address It is located in Prabandh Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh It is located in the Kunnamangalam region, Kerala It is located at Prabandh Shikhar, Rau, Indore, Madhya Pradesh Mode of Transportation Nearest Airport- Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow Nearest Railway Station- Charbagh Railway station Nearest Airport- Cochin International Airport Nearest Railway Station- Kozhikode main, Tirur, Shoranur Junction Nearest Airport- Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Nearest Railway Station- Indore junction BG Course specialisation PGPM, PGDM, PhD PGPM PGPM, IPM Admission Criteria CAT/GMAT CAT/GMAT CAT/GMAT Cut offs accepted 90 % 90 % 90 % Total number of available seats 419 375 450 Number of full-time Faculty 63 82 Student-Faculty Ratio 1: 7 1: 6 1: 5.5 Average salary packages 24.25 lacs per annum 20.7 lacs pa 20.79 lacs pa Highest salary packages 58.47 (International) 54 (Domestic) 40.5 lac pa 40.5 lacs pa Top recruited sectors Consultancy/Strategy Consulting Finance and Consulting Hostel Accommodation 17 13 4 NIRF Ranking 2020 4 6 7

