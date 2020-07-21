All about IPMAT Rohtak 2020

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak conducts IPMAT Exam for the candidates seeking admission to the five-year IPM Course.

What is IPMAT Rohtak and IPM?

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak or IIM Rohtak has introduced a Five Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) for the students after class 12 who are aiming to pursue their career in Business Management. Like every other Integrated course, IPM too has a combined course of management studies from undergraduate (UG) to postgraduate (PG).

It’s a programme which has a duration of about five years, and at the successful completion of 5 years, the participant is awarded Master of Business Administration (MBA) by IIM Rohtak and if any case the student intends to exit at the end of 3 years, which is the minimum requirement, he or she will be awarded a degree of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

The programme on the whole consists of 15 long terms spread over a period of 5 years, with each year having three terms in total, which is of 3 months of each. The entire programme has two parts; the first part focuses on the foundation courses, whereas the second part focuses on the management part.

IPMAT that is Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test is the entrance test required for testing the aspirants wishing to pursue the IPM course in IIM Rohtak.

Important Dates Related to IPMAT 2020

The important dates for the IPMAT 2020 are as follows :

Candidates Exam Date Exam Time General / SC / ST / OBC / EWS Candidates 20 th July 2020 3:30 PM PwD Candidates 21 st July 2020 3:30 PM

Eligibility Criteria for IPMAT 2020 by IIM Rohtak

All the aspirants applying for the IPMAT 2020 are advised to go through all the Exam Related Eligibility Criteria as mentioned by IIM Rohtak for the IPMAT 2020 Exam. It has set the conditions on the basis of which the candidates can make sure whether they are eligible to apply for the IPMAT 2020 or not.

IPMAT 2020 Registration – Steps to be followed

The first step to seek admission in the IPM Course is to get registered for the IPMAT Exam 2020. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the IPMAT notifications regarding the registration dates, exam guidelines and the final exam dates. The registration for IPMAT 2020 can be done only through an online process, and the steps for the same are as follows :

Step 1 : Log-on to the the official website of IIM Rohtak to fill the IPMAT registration form.

Step 2: Find the tab “ Online Registration by Candidates for IPMAT 2020” and click on it.

Step 3 : Enter your the personal information and other necessary details, asked in the proceeding window. The window will ask for your Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, Mobile Number, and other related details.

Step 4: On completely feeding the window with all the information it asks for, click on the submit button to finally register yourself on the website of IIM Rohtak.

Step 5 : After this, you will receive the login credentials as an SMS, on your registered email ID and mobile number.

Step 6: Login again on the IIM Rohtak website with the generated login credentials to fill the IPMAT 2020 application form.

IPMAT 2020: Procedure to fill the application form

Once you have registered yourself on the IIM Rohtak website, the process is still not over, because now you need to fill an application form which asks for important details or information related to the exam and following are the instructions for the same.

Exam Centre or City : In this field, you will have to list down the preferred test centres for IPMAT, which you are comfortable with.

Personal Details : This field includes all the personal details which are required for the registration process, which mainly includes Name, Date of Birth, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Gender, Nationality, Category, Address, City, State/ UT, Contact Number, Email ID, Address, alternate contact details.

Photo ID Proof : According to this field you need mention and give which Photo ID Proof you will take along with you to the exam centre.

Educational Qualifications : According to this particular field you need to add all the educational qualifications made so far, which will include your class 10 percentage, class 12 percentage.

IPMAT 2020 Important Documents to be uploaded

Next step involved in the application process is to upload the relevant documents, which includes the scanned Photograph and Signature.

In case if you belong to any of the reserved categories such as NC, OBC, SC, ST, and PWD/DA categories, then you also need to upload the valid and attested certificates in support of your reservation category.

Image Format Passport Size Coloured Photograph JPEG Candidate’s Signature JPEG Candidates Reservation Category Proof PDF

IPMAT 2020 Application Fees

Next step involved in the application process is the payment of the fees for the exam. The IPMAT 2020 fee for the application process can be done through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking options. The test fee for IPMAT 2020 is as follows: –

Candidate Exam Fee ( in Rs.) For General, NC-OBC Categories Rs. 3,890/- For SC, ST and PWD Categories Rs. 1,770/-

IPMAT 2020 General Guidelines

IPMAT 2020 will include two parts with a break of 15 minutes in between.

Serial Number Exam Type Description Duration Link Activates at Link Deactivates at Section or Part 1 Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) In total 60 questions from Quantitative Ability, Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability 45 minutes long 03:30 PM (IST) 04:15 PM (IST) Section or Part 2 Written Ability Test (WAT) 2 Short essay on the topic given in not more than 1000 characters in total. 30 minutes long 04:30 PM (IST) 05:00 PM (IST)

Each correct answer in the MCQ section will fetch the candidates with 4 marks, and there will be a negative of 1 mark for each wrong answer. For the WAT section, each essay can get a maximum of 40 marks.

