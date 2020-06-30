IIM Indore Will Be Coordinating IIM For CAT 2020!

The assumptions were made earlier that IIM Indore would conduct the examination this year. Now it was confirmed. IIM or Indian Institute of Management, Indore has made an announcement on its website that it is in the process of organizing IIM for the Common Admission Test 2020.

The CAT has conducted in computer-based mode every year for candidates who aspire to pursue their Masters of Business Administration or MBA degree from the IIMs.

Commonly, CAT is a 3-hour online examination which is split into an hour to each section. The IIMs started this examination to select students for their programs on business administration and it includes PGDM or MBA. They conduct the test every year based on a strategy of rotation.

More information on the CAT exam

Every year CAT examination is held in the month of November for students to take admission to the MBA courses. The courses are proposed by twenty IIMS and above 1200 other Business schools all across India. This year, CAT is anticipated to be held on 29th of November 2020.

More than two lakh aspirants appear for the CAT every year. It is a speed based test comprising Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, Reading Comprehension, and Verbal Ability. Students give this examination online in a couple of slots in more than 150 cities all across India.

The Eligibility criteria for applying to CAT 2020

For being eligible for CAT 2020, students should have finished their graduation and they should have got minimum 50% aggregate. Additionally, the university needs to be a recognized one.

The final year graduation students too are eligible to apply for the CAT exam.

Registration and Fees of CAT

The process of CAT 2020 registration will be online and it is hoped to be held in the 1st week of August. Candidates who are interested can register themselves for the examination. They will get the application form on the authorized site of CAT 2020.

General category students must pay INR 1900 for the registration fees while for the reserved category students, the registration fees is INR 950.

General/NC-OBC INR 1900 SC/ST/EWS/PWD INR 950

Registration and Application Process of CAT 2020

The process of CAT 2020 registration will start in the 4th week of July and conclude towards the 3rd week of September.

This year, IIM Indore is assumed to conduct the examination. Students would be needed to fill in the online application form as well as pay the mandatory fee for registering themselves for the examination.

They will get the application form on IIMCAT which is the website for CAT 2020. Step by step method of registration for CAT 2020 is as follows:

Open the website for CAT 2020 in a fresh window.

Click on the tab “New Registrations.”

Put in your personal details, such as Name, phone number, DOB, and email ID.

You will receive an OTP in your email ID.

Utilize the OTP for authenticating your email ID and phone number. You need to follow further instructions too.

The last step includes uploading scanned image and signature in prescribed dimension besides making the payment. This will finish the registration process for CAT 2020.

Admit card for CAT 2020

Only the registered candidates will get the admit card for CAT 2020. As the admit cards would be issued online, candidates will be needed to download their admit card from the certified website. Students can also download their admit card from the mentioned date to the examination day.

The method of downloading the admit card is:

In a new window, open the CAT 2020 website.

Click on “login.”

Go to the tab “admit card.”

For saving a copy of your admit card, click on the download button.

Students must keep this in mind that they must have the CAT 2020 admit card when they enter the examination hall. They must also carry 2 copies of the photo identity card that is issued by the Govt. of India and admit card to the examination hall.

Students must not take photo or digital copy of their admit cards. Hence, they should download the admit cards only on an A4 size paper. The paper should have the candidates’ photo affixed on it.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for [Official] IIM-Indore PGP 2020-22 [Shortlisted for WAT/PI] Discussion

Read More