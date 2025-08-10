HomeArticles Articles
    The Common Admission Test (CAT) is India’s most prestigious MBA entrance exam, conducted annually by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). For CAT Exam 2025, IIM Kozhikode is the convening institute, with the exam scheduled for 30 November 2025. This national-level exam is the gateway to over 100 top B-schools in India, including all 21 IIMs, offering more than 5,000 MBA seats.

    Each year, nearly 2.5 lakh candidates register for the CAT, and over 80% appear for the exam. If you’re targeting top MBA colleges in India, staying updated on CAT 2025 registration last date, eligibility, and application process is crucial.

    CAT 2025 Key Dates

    CAT 2025 Event

    Date

    Notification Release

    27 July 2025

    Registration Start Date

    1 August 2025 (10:00 AM)

    CAT 2025 Registration Last Date

    13 September 2025 (5:00 PM)

    Admit Card Download

    5 Nov – 30 Nov 2025

    CAT 2025 Exam Date

    30 November 2025

    Answer Key Release

    First week of December 2025

    Result Announcement

    First week of January 2026 (Tentative)

    Registration Fee:

    • ₹2,600 – General/EWS/NC-OBC
    • ₹1,300 – SC/ST/PwD

    Step-by-Step CAT 2025 Registration Process

    Step 1: Create an Account on the CAT Website

    1. Visit iimcat.ac.in and click “Register Now”.
    2. Enter name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number (as per Class 10 certificate).
    3. If your name has changed, upload valid proof.
    4. Complete captcha verification and accept terms.
    5. You will receive:
      • User ID on email
      • Password on SMS

    Step 2: Fill the CAT 2025 Application Form

    1. Log in with your User ID and password.
    2. Complete sections marked with an asterisk (*).
    3. Upload required documents in specified formats.
    4. Click “Save & Continue” after each section.
    5. The form can be filled in multiple sessions, but save progress each time.

    Note: No edits are allowed after fee payment.

    Step 3: Submit Application & Pay Fee

    1. Enter:
      • Personal details & documents
      • Academic history (Class 10, Class 12, graduation, higher qualifications)
      • Work experience (only full-time, post-graduation roles)
      • Programmes (select IIMs, interview cities, and 5 preferred test cities)
    2. Pay the application fee online and save your transaction number.

    CAT 2025 Documents Required

    • Class 10 & 12 mark sheets
    • Bachelor’s degree/diploma certificate
    • Work experience certificate (if applicable)
    • Recent passport-size photo (≤6 months old, 35mm × 45mm, JPG/JPEG ≤80KB)
    • Scanned signature (1000mm × 35mm, JPG/JPEG ≤80KB)
    • Category/disability certificate (if applicable)
    • Debit/credit card or net banking details

    CAT 2025 Exam Pattern

    Section

    Questions

    Time Limit

    Marking Scheme

    VARC (Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension)

    24

    40 min

    +3 / -1 for MCQs

    DILR (Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning)

    22

    40 min

    +3 / -1 for MCQs

    QA (Quantitative Aptitude)

    22

    40 min

    +3 / -1 for MCQs

    Total Duration: 120 minutes
    Negative Marking: No penalty for TITA (Type in the Answer) questions.

    CAT 2025 Test Cities

    CAT 2025 will be held at around 375 test centres across 170 cities in India. Candidates can select five preferred cities (earlier six). Allotment will depend on preference order and availability.

    Tips to Avoid Mistakes in CAT 2025 Registration

    • Enter personal details exactly as per official documents.
    • Use a supported browser (Chrome, Firefox) for form filling.
    • Apply early to increase chances of getting your preferred test city.
    • Double-check before submitting: no changes after payment.

    CAT Accepting Colleges 2025

    IIMs Accepting CAT Score

    Other Top B-Schools Accepting CAT Score

    • FMS Delhi
    • MDI Gurgaon
    • SPJIMR Mumbai
    • IMT Ghaziabad
    • XIM University Bhubaneswar
    • TAPMI Manipal
    • Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai
    • FORE School of Management, New Delhi

    Key Takeaways for CAT Exam 2025

    • CAT 2025 registration last date is 13 September 2025.
    • Exam date is 30 November 2025, results in January 2026.
    • Over 100 MBA colleges, including 21 IIMs, will accept CAT 2025 scores.
    • Apply early, keep documents ready, and double-check all details before payment.

    For official details, visit iimcat.ac.in.

    For Official Discussion:

    Best of luck for your CAT 2025 preparation and admissions journey!

