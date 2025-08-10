The Common Admission Test (CAT) is India’s most prestigious MBA entrance exam, conducted annually by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). For CAT Exam 2025, IIM Kozhikode is the convening institute, with the exam scheduled for 30 November 2025. This national-level exam is the gateway to over 100 top B-schools in India, including all 21 IIMs, offering more than 5,000 MBA seats.
Each year, nearly 2.5 lakh candidates register for the CAT, and over 80% appear for the exam. If you’re targeting top MBA colleges in India, staying updated on CAT 2025 registration last date, eligibility, and application process is crucial.
CAT 2025 Key Dates
|
CAT 2025 Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release
|
27 July 2025
|
Registration Start Date
|
1 August 2025 (10:00 AM)
|
CAT 2025 Registration Last Date
|
13 September 2025 (5:00 PM)
|
Admit Card Download
|
5 Nov – 30 Nov 2025
|
CAT 2025 Exam Date
|
30 November 2025
|
Answer Key Release
|
First week of December 2025
|
Result Announcement
|
First week of January 2026 (Tentative)
Registration Fee:
- ₹2,600 – General/EWS/NC-OBC
- ₹1,300 – SC/ST/PwD
Step-by-Step CAT 2025 Registration Process
Step 1: Create an Account on the CAT Website
- Visit iimcat.ac.in and click “Register Now”.
- Enter name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number (as per Class 10 certificate).
- If your name has changed, upload valid proof.
- Complete captcha verification and accept terms.
- You will receive:
- User ID on email
- Password on SMS
Step 2: Fill the CAT 2025 Application Form
- Log in with your User ID and password.
- Complete sections marked with an asterisk (*).
- Upload required documents in specified formats.
- Click “Save & Continue” after each section.
- The form can be filled in multiple sessions, but save progress each time.
Note: No edits are allowed after fee payment.
Step 3: Submit Application & Pay Fee
- Enter:
- Personal details & documents
- Academic history (Class 10, Class 12, graduation, higher qualifications)
- Work experience (only full-time, post-graduation roles)
- Programmes (select IIMs, interview cities, and 5 preferred test cities)
- Pay the application fee online and save your transaction number.
CAT 2025 Documents Required
- Class 10 & 12 mark sheets
- Bachelor’s degree/diploma certificate
- Work experience certificate (if applicable)
- Recent passport-size photo (≤6 months old, 35mm × 45mm, JPG/JPEG ≤80KB)
- Scanned signature (1000mm × 35mm, JPG/JPEG ≤80KB)
- Category/disability certificate (if applicable)
- Debit/credit card or net banking details
CAT 2025 Exam Pattern
|
Section
|
Questions
|
Time Limit
|
Marking Scheme
|
VARC (Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension)
|
24
|
40 min
|
+3 / -1 for MCQs
|
DILR (Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning)
|
22
|
40 min
|
+3 / -1 for MCQs
|
QA (Quantitative Aptitude)
|
22
|
40 min
|
+3 / -1 for MCQs
Total Duration: 120 minutes
Negative Marking: No penalty for TITA (Type in the Answer) questions.
CAT 2025 Test Cities
CAT 2025 will be held at around 375 test centres across 170 cities in India. Candidates can select five preferred cities (earlier six). Allotment will depend on preference order and availability.
Tips to Avoid Mistakes in CAT 2025 Registration
- Enter personal details exactly as per official documents.
- Use a supported browser (Chrome, Firefox) for form filling.
- Apply early to increase chances of getting your preferred test city.
- Double-check before submitting: no changes after payment.
CAT Accepting Colleges 2025
IIMs Accepting CAT Score
- IIM Ahmedabad
- IIM Bangalore
- IIM Calcutta
- IIM Kozhikode
- IIM Lucknow
- IIM Indore
- IIM Shillong
- IIM Rohtak
- IIM Ranchi
- IIM Raipur
- IIM Udaipur
- IIM Trichy
- IIM Kashipur
- IIM Bodh Gaya
- IIM Nagpur
- IIM Sambalpur
- IIM Sirmaur
- IIM Visakhapatnam
- IIM Amritsar
- IIM Jammu
- IIM Mumbai
Other Top B-Schools Accepting CAT Score
- FMS Delhi
- MDI Gurgaon
- SPJIMR Mumbai
- IMT Ghaziabad
- XIM University Bhubaneswar
- TAPMI Manipal
- Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai
- FORE School of Management, New Delhi
Key Takeaways for CAT Exam 2025
- CAT 2025 registration last date is 13 September 2025.
- Exam date is 30 November 2025, results in January 2026.
- Over 100 MBA colleges, including 21 IIMs, will accept CAT 2025 scores.
- Apply early, keep documents ready, and double-check all details before payment.
For official details, visit iimcat.ac.in.
For Official Discussion:
Best of luck for your CAT 2025 preparation and admissions journey!