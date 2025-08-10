The Common Admission Test (CAT) is India’s most prestigious MBA entrance exam, conducted annually by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). For CAT Exam 2025, IIM Kozhikode is the convening institute, with the exam scheduled for 30 November 2025. This national-level exam is the gateway to over 100 top B-schools in India, including all 21 IIMs, offering more than 5,000 MBA seats.

Each year, nearly 2.5 lakh candidates register for the CAT, and over 80% appear for the exam. If you’re targeting top MBA colleges in India, staying updated on CAT 2025 registration last date, eligibility, and application process is crucial.

CAT 2025 Key Dates

CAT 2025 Event Date Notification Release 27 July 2025 Registration Start Date 1 August 2025 (10:00 AM) CAT 2025 Registration Last Date 13 September 2025 (5:00 PM) Admit Card Download 5 Nov – 30 Nov 2025 CAT 2025 Exam Date 30 November 2025 Answer Key Release First week of December 2025 Result Announcement First week of January 2026 (Tentative)

Registration Fee:

₹2,600 – General/EWS/NC-OBC

₹1,300 – SC/ST/PwD

Step-by-Step CAT 2025 Registration Process

Step 1: Create an Account on the CAT Website

Visit iimcat.ac.in and click “Register Now” . Enter name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number (as per Class 10 certificate). If your name has changed, upload valid proof. Complete captcha verification and accept terms. You will receive: User ID on email

Password on SMS

Step 2: Fill the CAT 2025 Application Form

Log in with your User ID and password. Complete sections marked with an asterisk (*). Upload required documents in specified formats. Click “Save & Continue” after each section. The form can be filled in multiple sessions, but save progress each time.

Note: No edits are allowed after fee payment.

Step 3: Submit Application & Pay Fee

Enter: Personal details & documents

Academic history (Class 10, Class 12, graduation, higher qualifications)

Work experience (only full-time, post-graduation roles)

Programmes (select IIMs, interview cities, and 5 preferred test cities) Pay the application fee online and save your transaction number.

CAT 2025 Documents Required

Class 10 & 12 mark sheets

Bachelor’s degree/diploma certificate

Work experience certificate (if applicable)

Recent passport-size photo (≤6 months old, 35mm × 45mm, JPG/JPEG ≤80KB)

Scanned signature (1000mm × 35mm, JPG/JPEG ≤80KB)

Category/disability certificate (if applicable)

Debit/credit card or net banking details

CAT 2025 Exam Pattern

Section Questions Time Limit Marking Scheme VARC (Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension) 24 40 min +3 / -1 for MCQs DILR (Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning) 22 40 min +3 / -1 for MCQs QA (Quantitative Aptitude) 22 40 min +3 / -1 for MCQs

Total Duration: 120 minutes

Negative Marking: No penalty for TITA (Type in the Answer) questions.

CAT 2025 Test Cities

CAT 2025 will be held at around 375 test centres across 170 cities in India. Candidates can select five preferred cities (earlier six). Allotment will depend on preference order and availability.

Tips to Avoid Mistakes in CAT 2025 Registration

Enter personal details exactly as per official documents.

Use a supported browser (Chrome, Firefox) for form filling.

Apply early to increase chances of getting your preferred test city.

Double-check before submitting: no changes after payment .

CAT Accepting Colleges 2025

IIMs Accepting CAT Score

Other Top B-Schools Accepting CAT Score

FMS Delhi

MDI Gurgaon

SPJIMR Mumbai

IMT Ghaziabad

XIM University Bhubaneswar

TAPMI Manipal

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

FORE School of Management, New Delhi

Key Takeaways for CAT Exam 2025

CAT 2025 registration last date is 13 September 2025 .

Exam date is 30 November 2025 , results in January 2026.

Over 100 MBA colleges , including 21 IIMs, will accept CAT 2025 scores.

Apply early, keep documents ready, and double-check all details before payment.

For official details, visit iimcat.ac.in.

For Official Discussion:

Join CAT 2025 Preparation & Discussion Group : CAT 2025 Exam Preparation, Discussion, Mock Test & More

Best of luck for your CAT 2025 preparation and admissions journey!

Read More