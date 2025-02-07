SSN School of Management (SSN SOM), one of the most sought-after institutions under Anna University, is a very rigorous and comprehensive school with its admission process for its MBA and PhD programs. Here’s a closer look at the eligibility criteria, admission process, and other highlights for aspirants in 2025.

Eligibility Criteria for Admission

For MBA Programs

Eligible applicants for the MBA program are required to have the following eligibility criteria:

a. Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 50% aggregate marks from a recognised institution.

b. Entrance Exam Scores: Valid scores of one of the following national or state-level entrance exams:

CAT/XAT/CMAT: minimum 60th percentile.

MAT/ATMA: minimum 80th percentile.

TANCET/Other State-Level Admission Tests: minimum 80th percentile.

February 28, 2025, through the official website, SSN School of Management is currently accepting applications for MBA admissions 2025.

Candidates with scores below these thresholds can still apply based on their existing test scores. They may later update their application with better scores from upcoming tests during the admission season. This provision ensures that aspirants can participate in the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.

For PhD Programs

Eligibility for the PhD program includes:

An MBA or Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management/Administration.

S. (By Research) in Management Sciences or equivalent qualification.

Professional qualifications like CA or ICWA.

It is done based on merits obtained in a designated entrance exam.

SSN SOM Admission Process 2025

The admission process at SSN SOM is designed to be seamless, transparent, and time-efficient, with a view to merit-based selection. Here’s how it’s done:

Step 1: Application Submission

Students should apply on the official SSN School of Management website. The online application form comprises fields where students can provide personal information, academic background, and test scores. Additionally, on the same website, the student can obtain details of the tuition fee and courses.

Step 2: Entrance Exam and Selection Rounds

Students will be screened based on entrance exam performance. The qualified candidates go to the further rounds for selection, which involves:

Group Discussion (GD): Assessing communication, problem-solving, and team management skills.

Essay Appreciation: Assessing the candidate’s writing skills and ability to communicate ideas effectively.

Personal Interview (PI): A one-to-one interview that assesses the candidate’s academic background, goals, and suitability for the program.

For PhD admissions, the selection is majorly based on performance in the entrance exam and other relevant academic qualifications.

Step 3: Merit List and Admission Confirmation

After all rounds of selections are done, the institute then releases a merit list of candidates who are called to join and pay the admission fees required for their seat in the course.

SSN School of Management Admission Highlights 2025

Courses Available: MBA, PhD.

Mode of Application: Online

Tuition Fees for the Full MBA Program: 6 lakhs INR.

Quotas under Special Categories: There are both Government and Management quota admissions.

Academic Support: SSN SOM provides comprehensive resources such as state-of-the-art infrastructure, residential facilities, computer labs, and libraries.

Key Features of the MBA Program

● Merit-Based Admissions

SSN SOM emphasizes fair and transparent admissions, relying heavily on national and state-level exam scores to select top candidates.

● Holistic Development

The MBA program focuses on the overall development of students, incorporating academic rigor, leadership training, and personality development.

● Specialisations

The program offers five modern specialisations to ensure students acquire comprehensive knowledge in their chosen areas.

● Industry Orientation

The program is designed to expose the students to real-world business practice conditions to prepare them for the challenges of the corporate world.

● Ethical and Leadership Skills

Modules on ethical decision-making and leadership development are a part of the program, ensuring the students are responsible and capable graduates.

Why SSN School of Management?

Academic Excellence:

SSN SOM’s academic rigour is furthered and supported by experienced faculties. The institution is recognised with an A++ accreditation rating by NAAC.

● Scholarship Opportunities

The school offers merit-based scholarship opportunities to make quality education more accessible to deserving students.

● Comprehensive Support

SSN SOM takes care of students continuously, providing guidance to internships and helping them achieve their goals through continuous support.

● State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

The 230-acre campus is spread out with state-of-the-art facilities like computer labs, libraries, and residential accommodations that provide a perfect learning environment.

● Industry Links

Strong industry links ensure students get valuable exposure through internships, guest lectures, and placements.

How to Apply?

Visit the official website of the SSN School of Management.

Fill out the online application form with all the details.

Upload all the necessary documents, including entrance exam scores, academic transcripts, and ID proof.

Pay the application fee to confirm submission.

Note: A candidate can update their test scores during admission season to increase the chances of selection.

SSN School of Management remains one of the most preferred institutions for business leaders. With its demanding admission process, holistic approach toward education, and focus on students’ ethical and professional development, the institution puts the students in a prepared position to succeed in an ever-changing business environment.

