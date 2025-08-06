HomeArticles Articles
    Meet University Representatives in Hyderabad, Mumbai & Bangalore | Aug 9 – 12

    Thinking about studying abroad? Wondering what it takes to be part of a global university that’s shaping future-ready leaders?

    Northeastern University, a top-tier U.S. institution known for its experiential learning model and global network, is bringing its Global Study Expo to India – and this is your chance to connect face-to-face with university representatives and advisors.

    Event Details

    Join us in Hyderabad
    🗓️ Saturday, August 9
    🕛 12–5 p.m. IST
    📍 ITC Kohenur

    Join us in Mumbai
    🗓️ Sunday, August 10
    🕛 12–6 p.m. IST
    📍 JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

    Join us in Bengaluru
    🗓️ Tuesday, August 12
    🕑 2–8 p.m. IST
    📍 JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

    👉 Register Here (Free entry – limited seats)

    Why You Shouldn’t Miss This

    • Direct Interaction: Speak one-on-one with admissions experts from Northeastern University’s global campuses.
    • Explore Programs: Learn more about undergraduate and graduate programs in fields like business, technology, engineering, and more.
    • Career-Ready Education: Discover Northeastern’s unique co-op model that integrates real-world work experience into academic programs.
    • Global Campuses: Understand how you can study across 13 campuses around the globe
    • Application Insights: Get insider tips on the admissions process, scholarships, and how to build a strong profile.

    Who Should Attend?

    If you’re:

    • A working professional or a graduate looking at U.S. master’s programs
    • A parent or counselor guiding a student through their study-abroad journey

    This event is for you.

    About Northeastern University

    Ranked among the Top 50 U.S. Universities, Northeastern offers a unique blend of academic excellence and global work experience. Its robust network of employer partnerships and global campuses gives students an edge in the job market — not just in the U.S., but worldwide.

    Seats Are Limited – Register Now!

    👉 Click here to secure your spot.

    Don’t miss this opportunity to bring your global education dreams closer to reality.

