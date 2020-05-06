Best Colleges for MBA in Marketing in India based on Return on Investment

MBA is one of the most expensive degrees worldwide. It is generally assumed that the returns after investing in a good MBA degree are worth the financial expense. Although it is true for most business schools in India, not all provide the best returns.

Thus, the continuous yearly increase in tuition fees is a matter of concern. It is pertinent to understand, which business schools provide quality education, essential learning, and adequate industry exposure. These schools provide an excellent return on investment, in that, they require low tuition fees and facilitate great placements.

Program Overview

An MBA degree is one of the most prevalent post-graduate programs opted by students after undergrad education. Marketing is among the prominent streams of MBA, including Finance, Human Resources, and Information Technology.

For candidates interested in building their business skills in marketing, which involve Marketing Research, Advertising Management, Sales Force Management, Operations Management, Branding, Product Development, Forecasting and Modeling, and Digital Marketing.

Areas of studies also include Accounting, Microeconomics, Macroeconomics, and Finance. Students also gain thorough insights into Consumer Trends. Most programs at prestigious institutes include internships and capstone projects.

MBA in Marketing provides a strong foundation in various business disciplines, which allows them to study consumer behavior and develop marketing plans for different products or services provided by companies that can resonate with consumers.

The faculties contribute with their through and vast experience, which ensures that they have an academic and professional edge as teachers and thus help students become familiar with the latest business strategies and trends in the professional world.

Career Prospects

In businesses, marketing is one of the most crucial aspects. Many students opt for Marketing Management positions in businesses as the role offers exciting work opportunities. Consumer goods and services companies tend to hire marketing students in leadership positions.

In India, an MBA in Marketing has an ever-growing influence and scope, particularly because almost all businesses are bound to require a marketing team. After completing their MBA, students are employed in different roles, such as Sales Executives or Managers, in companies across different industries, including fast-moving consumer goods, retail, tourism, banking, hospitality, media, advertising, and market research.

School Fees Average Marketing Placement Package FMS Delhi INR 1.95 Lakh No data available IIFT Delhi INR 7.60 Lakh No data available IIM Ahmedabad INR 22 Lakh INR 17.67 LPA IIM Bangalore INR 21 Lakh No data available IIM Calcutta INR 22.6 Lakh INR 23 LPA IIM Indore INR 16 Lakh No data available IIM Kozhikode INR 15.96 Lakh INR 18.30 LPA IIM Lucknow INR 14.16 Lakh No data available IIM Shillong INR 14.60 Lakh No data available MDI Gurgaon Approximately INR 20–24 Lakh No data available MICA INR 20 Lakh INR 12.8 LPA